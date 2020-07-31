We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

In the average time it takes people to spot these five things, 136 holidays will be booked in the UK. Can you beat the clock?

As lockdown begins to lift and we find ourselves moving towards (a new) normality again, leaving home for anything longer than a 30-minute trip to the supermarket might seem strange.

From staycations to drizzly day trips to the Great British seaside, the country is gradually starting to get out and about again. Some people have even decided to take advantage of the government’s easing of travel restrictions, and are heading off somewhere sunnier.

But are we making sure our homes are left as safe as possible before we go?

This summer brainteaser is challenging us to do just that. Created by boiler comparison site Homesage, the teaser aims to educate people on some lesser known summer heating issues that can arise in your house.

Can you spot the five heating issues the homeowners should have addressed before locking up and leaving home?

Challenge yourself to beat the clock below!

Can you find the five heating issues in this house?

Scroll down to reveal the answers!

Whether you think you might have managed to solve it, or are just totally stumped, scroll down to reveal the answers.

Hidden in the house are some everyday issues that can prove disastrous for your heating. Did you spot the blocked-up chimney, the leaky radiator, the two broken pipes and the boiler that is just about ready to blow?

