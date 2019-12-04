Do you know the healthiest bread for your diet?
Every household has a few loaves of bread in it, whether it’s for a nice slice of toast for breakfast, a sandwich at lunch or a quick beans on toast dinner.
Whilst you might think that all breads are basically the same when it comes to our health and our diet, we were astonished to see just how much the healthiest breads differ in calories and fat to the worst offenders.
It’s hard to believe that one popular bread brand contains a whopping 127 calories per slice, compared to another which contains just 57 calories per slice. So if you’re watching your waistline, it’s definitely worth finding out which loaves to reach for, and which to avoid altogether.
But which is the healthiest bread for your diet? We’ve rounded up the 20 best and worst breads from various stores and brands and given each one a rating out of 10, 1 being bad and 10 being good. Not every slice of bread weighs the same amount so to make our comparisons fair we’ve looked at the nutritional information for 100g of each bread, as well as how much a slice weighs from each loaf.
Find out how your favourites compares so that next time you’re in the supermarket, you can make the best bread choice for your diet! Healthy bread, here you come!
Scroll down to see which loaf is the healthiest bread for your diet…
Burgen Premium Soya And Linseed Loaf: 1/10
Per 100g (An average slice of this bread is around 40g)-
Cals: 287 (Per slice, 126) Highest calories per 100g
Fat: 11.0g Highest fat
Saturated fat: 1.5g Highest sat fat
Sugar: 4.2g Highest sugar
Salt: 0.75g
Weight: 800g
Price: £1 (Cheapest at Asda)
Verdict: This bread might look healthy but don't be fooled, it's actually packed with calories, fat, saturated fat and sugar - the worst of all the breads we looked at!
Tesco Tiger Bloomer bread: 4/10
Per slice (An average slice of bread is around 50g) -
Cals:101
Fat: 0.8g
Saturated fat:0.2gLowest sat fat
Sugar: 1.0g
Salt: 0.3g
Weight: 400g
Price: £0.70 (Available at Tesco)
Verdict: Who doesn't love a slice of freshly baked Tiger Bread? Well the good news is, it's not too bad for you! This loaf from Tesco wins the saturated fat contest hands down, as it barely contains any. Plus it would go nicely with some cheese and maybe a glass of wine...
Kingsmill 50/50 Medium Sliced Bread: 5/10
Per 100g - (An average slice of this bread is around 40g)
Cals: 232 (Per slice, 93)
Fat: 1.8g
Saturated fat: 0.3g Low sat fat
Sugar: 3.4g
Salt: 0.9g
Weight: 800g
Price: £1.00 (Cheapest at Tesco)
Verdict: Kingsmill 50/50 bread is a good choice for kids as they won't realise that they are eating some very healthy wholemeal. Plus it's really low in saturated fat so a healthy option for everyone.
Hovis Tasty Wholemeal Bread
Per 100g - (An average slice of this bread is around 29g)
Cals: 221 (Per slice, 64)
Fat: 1.8g
Saturated fat: 0.4g
Sugar: 4.1g
Salt: 0.9g
Weight: 400g
Price: 85p at Ocado
Verdict: This is a pretty good option, with just 64 calories per slice, and eating wholemeal bread means you're getting some valuable fibre in your diet too. Plus, this brown bread is thicker than lots of other options, so tastier too!
Warburtons Medium Sliced White Bread: 7/10
Per 100g (An average slice of this bread weighs 40.3g)-
Cals: 244 (Per slice, 98)
Fat: 2.0g Low fat
Saturated fat: 0.5g
Sugar: 3.0g
Salt: 0.9g
Weight: 400g
Price: £1.05 (Cheapest at Sainsbury’s)
Verdict: With high calories per slice, at 98, you don’t want to overindulge. But with only 2.0g of fat per 100g, this Warburtons Sliced White bread is a pretty good option. The slices are really lightweight, but fill your sandwich with fresh salad leaves and you won't notice the difference.
Tesco White Toastie Thick Bread: 7/10
Per 100g (An average slice of bread weighs 50g)-
Cals: 239 (Per slice, 119)
Fat: 2.2g
Saturated fat: 0.5g
Sugar: 2.5g
Salt: 0.8g
Weight: 800g
Price: £0.55 (Available at Tesco)
Verdict: Tesco White Toastie Thick Bread is surprisingly healthier than most with low fat, sugar and salt contents and it’s purse-friendly choice. Especially if you love a slice or two of white toast on those cheat days!
Weight Watchers White Danish Bread: 8/10
Per 100g (An average slice of this bread weighs 20.6g)-
Cals: 243 (Per slice, 50)
Fat: 1.6g Low fat
Saturated fat: 0.5g Low sat fat
Sugar: 2.5g
Salt: 1.0g
Weight: 400g
Price: £1.00 (Cheapest at Morrisons)
Verdict: If you're watching your weight, then what better bread to go for than Weight Watchers! It really does what it says on the packet, with only 50 calories per slice plus low fat and saturated fat. Not bad for just £1.00 a loaf.
Hovis Nimble Sliced Wholemeal Bread: 8/10
Per 100g (An average slice of this bread weighs 22g)-
Cals: 233 (Per slice, 51) Lowest cals per slice
Fat: 2.5g
Saturated fat: 0.6g
Sugar: 2.2g
Salt: 0.93g
Weight: 400g
Price: £0.85 (Cheapest at Tesco)
Verdict: If you've not eaten Nimble bread before, now's the time to try. It's cheap, low in saturated fat and best of all, only has 51 calories per slice. Admittedly the slices are a little smaller than some other loaves, but choosing this healthy bread is a really easy way to cut out some unnecessary calories in your diet.
Cranks Proper Organic Seeded Farmhouse Bread: 9/10
Per 100g (An average slice of bread weighs around 50g)-
Cals: 227
Fat: 2.1g
Saturated fat: 0.3g
Sugar: 1.0g
Salt: 0.8
Weight: 800g
Price: £1.50 (Cheapest at Ocado)
Verdict: Crank's Organic Seeded Farmhouse Bread is a great buy. It has the 2nd lowest sugar content and it's an organic product too.
Weight Watchers Thick Sliced Wholemeal Brea: 9/10
Per 100g (An average slice of this bread weighs 8.6g)-
Cals: 225 (Per slice, 64)
Fat: 2.2g
Saturated fat: 0.7g
Sugar: 2.6g
Salt: 1.0g
Weight: 400g
Price: £1.00 (Cheapest at Morrisons)
Verdict: Weight Watchers sure know how to make delicious low calorie bread! And this wholemeal loaf is no different. With just 64 calories per (thick!) slice, it's a great low-calorie choice that'll fill you up too.
Biona Organic Rye Bread Amaranth/Quinoa Wheat Free Bread: 10/10
Per 100g (the average slice of bread is around 50g)-
Cals: 195 One of the lowest calories
Fat: 0.7g
Saturated fat: 0.3g
Sugar: 4.3g
Salt: 0.98g
Weight: 500g
Price: £1.89 (Cheapest at Tesco)
Verdict: Biona's Organic Rye Bread is definitely one of the best of breads we analysed. It's contains the lowest calories per 100g. We admit it's not the cheapest loaf you could buy but it's a really healthy option for the whole family. Rye's also good if you can't stomach wheat.
Waitrose Farmhouse Batch Sliced Bread: 10/10
Per 100g (An average slice of this bread weighs 50g)-
Cals: 229 (Per slice, 115)
Fat: 1.2g Lowest fat
Saturated fat: 0.3g Low sat fat
Sugar: 1.7g
Salt: 0.7g
Weight: 800g
Price: £1.35 (Available at Waitrose)
Verdict: Waitrose Farmhouse Batch is the best of the bunch! With just 1.2g of fat per 100g, it has the lowest fat content by far and also boasts low sugar and saturated fat. The best part is, it's super-tasty as well - we'll be adding this loaf to our shopping list, that's for sure!