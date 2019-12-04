When your mornings are busy, grabbing a cereal bar is a quick, convenient and tasty way to have breakfast on the go. But have you ever stopped and thought, how healthy are cereal bars? Our healthy cereal bars results may surprise you!
We’ve rounded up some of the most popular branded cereal bars on the market, plus some popular supermarket own-brand ones, and checked them to find out exactly what’s inside, which ones are healthy and which ones are best and worst for your diet.
A cereal bar is the ideal go-to snack when you’re on a move. They’re easy to eat, not too pricey and are often seen as a healthy option when it comes to snack time. However, not all are as healthy as you think – in fact, some contain super high amounts of nasties such as sugar and salt!
So if you’ve ever wanted to know how healthy they are, have a look through our gallery of the best and worst bars and find out which ones are the most calorific. We’ve found some pretty shocking results, including a cereal bar which has over 15 grams of sugar – that’s more than a tablespoon! Not so diet-friendly if you think one teaspoon is around 4g, eh?
There’s no need to cut cereal bars out completely, though, because we’ve also found some pretty healthy options too, so you can make the right choices about which cereal bars are best for a healthy breakfast on the go.
We’ve ranked our options in terms of calories, but remember it’s also worth considering protein content, which helps to keep you full, and healthy fats from the inclusion of higher-calorie ingredients like nuts. Some can also contain gut-healthy fibre, meaning some cereal bars are an easy way to get in your daily intake.
So, are cereal bars really healthy? And just how healthy is your favourite cereal bar? It’s time to find out which cereal bars are best and worst for your diet.
Cereal bars ranked in order of unhealthiest to healthiest:
BelVita Breakfast Biscuits Yogurt Crunch
Sugar: 7g per biscuit
Calories: 114 per biscuit (228 per packet of 2 - joint highest calorie content per serving!)
Fat: 1.9g per biscuit
Diet rating: 1/10
Okay, so a chocolate flavoured bar was always going to have a bit of added sweetener, but we were shocked when an Action on Sugar report pointed out that these cocoa-laden treats had 7g sugar per biscuit - that's 14g (or four teaspoons) per packet.
The calorie count is also high in comparison to many other breakfast substitutes, meaning these are probably one to have as a treat rather than on a daily basis, or try having just one biscuit and supplementing it with fresh fruit or protein-rich Greek yogurt to fill you up.
Cadbury’s Raisin Brunch Bar
Sugar: 10 g
Calories: 113
Fat: 4.8g
Diet rating: 5/10
Although delicious and filling, these oaty, chocolatey Brunch Bars are pretty high in calories for just one bar - and even more so if you snaffle more than one! (because really, who doesn't?)
Brunch bars also contain huge amounts of sugar, so probably best to steer clear of these if you're after a quick, midday snack.
Eat Natural Cranberries, Macadamias and Dark Chocolate Bars
Worst overall: Highest fat, highest sugar, highest calories
Calories: 215
Fat: 11.1g
Diet rating: 3/10
These little bars are gluten-free so great for allergy sufferers, and they contain dark chocolate, which is more diet-friendly than milk.
A good buy then? Not when it comes to fat content - because of the high ratio of nuts, almost a third of the bar is packed with the stuff! Although the fat and sugar here is probably coming from healthy nuts and naturally sweet fruit we still think we'll be saving these for an occasional treat.
Crunchy Nut Chocolate Peanut Crisp Bars
Second worst for fat
Sugar: 7.7g
Calories: 170
Fat: 8.8g
Diet rating: 3/10
Kellogg's Crunchy Nut cereal bars contain the second highest amount of fat of all the bars we've tested, and as the peanuts and chocolate make up almost 50% of the bar, we're not really surprised!
These are seriously good taste-wise, but probably one to avoid if you're trying to be a little healthier.
Tesco Free From 5 Oaty Crunch Granola Bars
Sugar: 11.6g
Calories: 199
Fat: 8g
Diet rating: 3/10
Tesco's oaty granola bars might be free from gluten, but they more than make up for it with sugar, containing a whopping 11.6g of the white stuff!
They're also pretty calorific, with a twin bar contain 200 calories.
Nutri-Grain Strawberry Bars
Sugar: 12g
Calories: 131
Fat: 2.8g
Diet rating: 4/10
These bars are 131 calories, so they're not the worse option for your diet, and they do contain natural strawberry flavouring.
However, sadly it's not quite enough to hit one of your five-a-day and they rank pretty high on the sweet stuff too, so make sure you balance your intake with some fresh goodies and limit your sugar intake elsewhere!
Alpen Strawberry and Yoghurt Bars
Sugar: 10g
Calories: 120
Fat: 2.9g
Diet rating: 5/10
Alpen's strawberry and yoghurt bars won't be too bad for your waistline but you'd better have a sweet tooth as they contain 10 grams of sugar per bar - that's a whole third of their 29 gram weight!
Try Alpen's 'lighter' option to save calories - the difference in the nutritional information is surprising but the taste is just as good.
Rice Krispies’ Squares
Sugar: 9 g
Calories: 119
Fat: 3.4 g
Diet rating: 5/10
These bars are made with chewy marshmallow, so no wonder they're more calorific than Rice Krispies' other snack bars.
They may not be as sweet-tasting, but switch your Squares bar for a Rice Krispies snack bar to save on calories and fat.
Nature Valley Sweet and Nutty Bars
Sugar: 8.8 g
Calories: 141
Fat: 6.6 g
Diet rating: 5/10
While Nature Valley's sweet and nutty granola bars don't contain any unnatural colours, they do contain quite a lot of sugar, so go easy on them.
Break them up and enjoy them as chewy snack squares split over a couple of days instead of eating in one go.
Jordans Frusli Bars
Sugar: 9.9 g
Calories: 113
Fat: 2.1 g
Diet rating: 5/10
Whilst Jordans cereal bars might have 25% real fruit, they're also hiding a pretty hefty 9.9 grams of sugar.
Not so healthy, despite that innocent looking fruit all over the packet!
Frosties Snack Bars
Sugar: 8g
Calories: 103
Fat: 2.8 g
Diet rating: 6/10
Frosties snack bars won't be too bad for your waistline, and they might not be as sugary as you'd expect, with 8 grams of sugar - definitely not the highest we've seen.
However, they're not the healthiest cereal bar in our round up by far, so there are definitely more nutritious options out there.
Special K Milk Chocolate Chewy Delight
Sugar: 5.8g
Calories: 96
Fat: 3.1 g
Diet rating: 7/10
Another reasonable option from Special K, these chewy delight bars are under 100 calories per bar.
However, they're still a little sugary with nearly 6 grams of the stuff per bar, so don't go overboard!
Special K Biscuit Moments Strawberry
Sugar: 7.8 g
Calories: 98
Fat: 2 g
Diet rating: 7/10
Special K's biscuit moments are a pretty calorie-friendly option - you get two biscuits per packet for under 100 calories. Not bad considering these feel lindulgent option!
You could share one with someone else if you only want to eat half the calories, but we won't tell if you don't.
Coco Pops Snack Bars
Sugar:8.4 g
Calories: 83
Fat: 2.4 g
Diet rating: 1/10
At first glance the calorie count of these cereal bars seems pretty diet-friendly, but recent reports have shown Coco Pops Snack Bars to contain one of the highest levels of sugar in cereal bars, with 42% sugar in each 20g serving.
Shocking, especially when you consider that these are aimed at children.
Rice Krispies Snack Bars
Sugar: 7g
Calories: 83
Fat: 2 g
Diet rating: 1/10
Although a low-fat option, these Rice Krispies snack bars aren't great when it comes to their sugar content - that's nearly 2 teaspoons.
In fact, along with Coco Pops Snack Bars, Special K Red Berry and Nutri-Grain Fruity Breakfast, they're in the top five worst for sugar, according to Which? findings.
Alpen Light Bars Cherry Bakewell
The best overall: Lowest sugar, lowest calorie content per serving, lowest fat content per serving
Sugar: 3.4 g
Calories: 65
Fat: 1.1 g
Diet rating: 9/10
Alpen's Light cereal bars are just 63 calories and contain a tiny 0.7 grams of fat.
Unlike many of the other options on the shelves, these cereal bars aren't too bad on sugar either - a good quick breakfast option if you're in a hurry!