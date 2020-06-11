We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

There doesn't seem to be a day that goes by without budget supermarket Aldi launching another bargain item or product range.

As well as their food, cheap alcohol and homeware (who can forget those Aldi scented candles?) their beauty collection has always caused quite a stir – so much so that the SpecialBuys quickly sell out.

But now the high-street retailer has brought back their iconic beauty dupes, so that fans get hold of their favourites during lockdown.

The newest additions to their beauty range includes six must-have make-up bag essentials, which have been compared to much more expensive designer brands, including Benefit, Nars and even Tangle Teezer.

The range will be available in Aldi stores from 18th June and online from 14th June.

One thing’s for sure – these items are set to sell out fast!

Aldi Lacura beauty products returning this week

Lacura Aloha Highlighter, £5.99

Comparable with: Benefit Hoola Bronzer, £25.50 The Lacura Aloha Bronzer has been compared to Benefit Hoola Bronzer, which also comes in different shades depending on skin tone, but at £5.99 it’s a fraction of the price. We know which one we’d prefer to buy! Lacura Too Legit Mascara, £5.99 Comparable with: Too Faced better Than Sex Mascara £23 The Lacura Too Legit Mascara is comparable to Too Faced’s number one best-selling mascara, Better Than Sex. The long-lasting mascara promises to lift, enhance and separate lashes giving them a fuller more volumised look. At just £5.99 this mascara is a bargain compared to Too Faced’s version at £23. That’s a huge saving of over £17! Lacura Snapshot Ready Foundation Primer, £5.99 Comparable to: Smashbox Photo Finish Primer, £26 The Lacura lightweight foundation primer contains Vitamin A & E, Grapeseed Extract and Green Tea to give you a perfect matte finish. Use it before you apply your foundation to help blur fine lines and wrinkles. The Lacura Snapshot Ready Foundation Primer has been compared to the Smashbox Photo Finish Primer but 80 per cent cheaper! Nuit Naturals Eyeshadow Palette, £3.99 Comparable with: Urban Decay Naked Palette, £43 Eyeshadow palettes have taken the makeup world by storm over the last couple of years and this one is sure to be up there with the best. Featuring smoky shades in a combination of shimmer, matte and satin textures, this will give you a whole number of great looks.

Lacura Concealer, £3.99

Comparable with: NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer, £24

This NARS tube concealer has been a cult must-have product in beauty expert’s makeup bags for years and this Aldi version comes in at a fraction of the price.

It’ll cover up blemishes and dark circles and will fit easily in any handbag.

Lacura Detangling Hair Brush, £2.49

Comparable with: Tangle Teezer, £12

The original Tangle Teezer was a game-changer when it came to detangling hair and now Aldi’s version is here to give us all smooth locks for a cheaper budget.

Lacura Setting Spray, £3.99

Comparable with: Urban Decay All Nighter, £26

When you spend half an hour applying a face of makeup the last you need is for it all to slide off as soon as you step outside.

This setting spray, similar to the Urban Decay predecessor, will keep your makeup in place for hours on end.

Other Aldi Lacura beauty products we’re waiting to come back

Broadway Shape and Glow, £6.99

Comparable with: Charlotte Tilbury Filmstar Bronze and Glow, £49

If you want to have that filmstar glow all year round but don’t fancy paying the filmstar price Aldi’s Broadway Shape and Glow has got you covered. The bronzer and highlight duo promises to define your natural features by capturing and reflecting light.

It’s been compared to Charlotte Tilbury Filmstar Bronze and Glow, which is a whopping £42 more expensive.

Lacura Blush, £5.99

Comparable with: Nars’ Orgasm Blush, £24

This peach-pink blush has a hint of gold shimmer to give you a glowing rosy complexion. It works best when applied on the apples of the cheeks, top of the cheekbones and tip of the nose.

Nars’ Orgasm Blush is one of the brands most iconic products but at £24 for such a small palette, it’s an expense product to keep replacing. Aldi’s version is the perfect copy, suitable for every skin tone.

Lacura Beautifying Daily Balm £2.29

Comparable to: Clarins Beauty Flash Balm £32

Lacura Beautifying Daily Balm can be used as both a daily moisturiser and a face mask. The luxurious, lightweight cream leaves you looking fresh faced and revitalised.

At £2.29 this is Aldi’s cheapest beauty product. For the same price of the Clarins Beauty Flash Balm you could buy the Lacura Beautifying Daily Balm nearly 14 times over!

Aldi’s new make-up products aren’t the only bargain beauty items you’ll find in store. You may also want to keep an eye out for their other skincare products, which have also been compared to pricer designer ranges.

Lacura Exfoliating Mud Mask, £5.99

Comparable with: GlamGlow’s YOUTHMUD Tinglexfoliate Treatment, £42

Images: Aldi and Look Fantastic

We love treating ourselves to a good mud mask, but some of the top end options can work out pretty pricey per application – which is why we were so thrilled to see this exfoliating product pop up in Aldi’s range.

The Lacura Exfoliating Mud Mask is said to be comparable to GlamGlow’s significantly more expensive product, whilst retailing at an incredible £36 cheaper. Both products are said to reduce fine lines and wrinkles and leave skin looking firmer and more radiant, so we know which one we’ll be giving a go…

Lacura Hot Cloth Cleanser, £3.99

Comparable with: Liz Earle Cleanse and Polish Hot Cloth Cleanser, £16.50

Images: Aldi and Boots

The German superstore added to bestselling Lacura beauty range back in June with a new product – this bargain Hot Cloth Cleanser.

The product has already been compared to the well known Liz Earle Cleanse and Polish Hot Cloth Cleanser, but with the Aldi offering priced at £3.99 it’s an impressive 85% cheaper than Liz Earle’s, which retails for around £16.50.

The Lacura Hot Cloth Cleanser is made with rosemary, chamomile, cocoa butter and eucalyptus oil and is said to soften, tone and purify your skin. The ingredients sound very familiar when compared with Liz Earle’s version which says it contains, ‘purifying eucalyptus essential oil, toning rosemary plus soothing chamomile and cocoa butter’ according to the Boots website.

Also acting as a make up remover and pore cleanser, the Lacura 100% muslin cloth (included with the cleanser) gives you an extra helping hand at polishing your newly freshened face.

This cheap Aldi beauty product is due to land in stores and online on 1st June, so make sure you’re ready!

Lacura Caviar Illumination Day Cream, £6.99

Comparable with: La Prairie Skin Caviar Luxe Cream £345

Images: Aldi and La Prairie

When it comes to cheap Aldi beauty products, there’s one beauty buy that reigns above all else – the Lacura Caviar Illumination Day Cream and Night Cream.

Launched in November 2016, the Caviar collection is part of the Lacura beauty range and boasts both a day and night cream as well as a serum, all of which have become immediate cult classics.

The ‘illumination moisturisers’ claim to ‘reveal smoother, brighter, younger-looking skin’ and cost next to nothing compared to well known designer brands with similar products.

The Caviar Day Cream and Caviar Night Cream, both priced at £6.99, have been compared to similar products from the La Prairie Skin Caviar Collection – with a 50ml pot of face cream costing £345 and a 50ml bottle of serum costing £390.

Both the day and night creams are famous for containing caviar extract, which, as Aldi says, ‘is rich in amino acids, proteins and vitamins’. It also contains Snow Algae Extract and Hyaluronic Acid – both of which are said to promote younger-looking skin.

At the time of release Aldi received floods of media attention with shoppers cueing outside stores to get their hands on the popular caviar-infused products!