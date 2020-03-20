We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Let's face it - being stuck indoors with our little ones can be challenging at the best of times.



But following the news that UK schools and colleges are now closed for the foreseeable future, days just like that now look set to become our new normal.

Don’t get us wrong – we all love our kiddos. But spending every day with them at home, particularly if you are self-isolating, attempting to home-school, and trying to do work of your own from home, is a tough prospect.

It’s important during this time to try and keep things fulfilling, productive and fun – both for you and the children. But it’s also vital we don’t put too much pressure on ourselves to play all roles – teacher, parent, friend – perfectly.

However, there are some children who will still be able to go to school, if their parents are deemed to be workers who still need to physically go out to work.

How to keep your kids entertained at home

But, if you and your kids will all be at home, we all know a key part of making the days bearable is staying busy, even if that does only mean doing so within the four walls of your house. As the days roll on though, you may be fresh out of ideas. So here’s our guide to some fun, home-based activities for when inspiration runs dry…

Baking

Because who doesn’t love rustling up some yummy treats, even when we’re not on lockdown? Baking cakes, biscuits, or even savoury treats is a great way to engage your children at home (and stay sane), because of the fun, interactive nature of the activity, the need to concentrate, and of course, the tasty outcome to look forward to at the end.

Try a couple of these easy baking recipes for kids, which aren’t overly technical and don’t take too long! With the likes of cake pops and iced fairy cakes on the list, your kids will be delighted to pitch in…

Easter is also right around the corner, so you might like to take a crack at these Easter cake ideas, with everything from a croissant ring cake to a chocolate fudge cake. We’re drooling just thinking about it…

Finally, with the school closures coming just ahead of Mother’s Day, it could be fun to set your older kids the task of whipping up some beautiful Mother’s Day cupcakes, here. If they’ll share, that it…

Homeschooling

There’s no doubt that the recent announcement has sent parents with school-ages children into somewhat of a tail-spin.

With many kids now missing crucial exams and months of learning, many parents will be keen to keep up with normal education as best they can.

Nicola Anderson, Head of Customer Support at leading online tutoring service MyTutor, reassured that there’s no need to panic, firstly. “If you have to homeschool your child, don’t panic. We’re more set-up than ever before to manage a situation like this. Remember, lots of parents (about 50,000!) choose to homeschool their kids regardless of coronavirus.

Nicola also advised that if you are home-schooling, it’s vital to keep an eye on how your kids are dealing with the change, and adjust accordingly. “What is important is to look out for signs that your child isn’t coping mentally with a home set-up,” she said. “Despondency and withdrawal or anger and higher-than-usual levels of irritability can all point to stress. There are lots of great services you can call on for support such as Kooth and YoungMinds.”

Craft activities

There’s never been a better time to get your little’uns involved in all the arty projects you all never had time for before.

Our 14 craft ideas and activities for kids to do at home should keep you going for a little while, with puppet theatres ready to be built and pebble people easy to make too. They could even make your upcoming Mother’s Day gifts, with these Mother’s Day crafts for kids, but maybe get your partner or another family member involved in this to maintain the element of surprise…

Paper mache never fails to go down a treat with kiddies too, and these glitter jars come highly recommended for any children who may be feeling a little anxious at this uncertain time.

Encourage good exercise habits

Getting the kids active and moving everyday is an important activity, not only for their own health, but for burning off a little steam as well! Plus, it helps to save your sanity when it comes to coping with the kids at home.

These exercises for kids will help the whole family stay fit altogether, although some activities (such as ice skating and skiing) won’t be appropriate at the moment. Remember, it’s good for your kids to know the current social distancing rules too, to keep everyone healthy.

But most things, such as dancing, running, walking and even hoola-hooping, can be done in the comfort of your own home or in relative isolation outside – so go wild!

In this time of staying inside, yoga can also be a brilliant way for children to stay active and relax, providing many mental and physical benefits.

Kyra Cruise, who teaches children’s yoga in West Norfolk, told Lynn News, “Physically yoga builds strength and fitness, flexibility and balance skills, co-ordination and sensory awareness. It also it appeals to non-sporty kids as it’s not competitive.”

Also, “they get better at dealing with anxiety and stress because they learn to use relaxation and breathing techniques in their everyday lives.”

There are plenty of kids workouts available on YouTube too, such as Joe Wicks’ (The Body Coach) five minute videos that work best for little ones.

For the parents: how to cope when the kids are at home all the time

It’s so important when you’ve got a full house to also take time for yourself. Do what you need to do for your own mental health – and don’t feel guilty, because you need to get through this too!

Mind encourages parents to do physical activity, spend time in nature, eat a healthy diet, and of course, having some ‘me time. They said, “Try to make regular time for yourself with no external demands (‘me’ time) – even 10 minutes a day can help.”

That may be half an hour of quiet in the morning to answer emails before the children get up, or 10 minutes at lunch to eat your own food uninterrupted – or perhaps an hours walk/run while the kids are occupied (and safe of course).

Remember, you can only parent well if you take care of yourself first.