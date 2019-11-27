We're a nation of crisp lovers, but just how bad are crisps for your health and diet? We look at the calorie, fat and saturated fat content of the most popular flavours to sort the healthy crisps from the ones that we'd be better off avoiding.

It’s estimated that us Brits consume a heart-stopping 6 billion packets of crisps a year (that’s 150 packets each!). We have the largest selection of crisp flavours in Europe and munch our way through more packets of the potato snack than any other neighbouring country. Basically, we’re crisp crazy, regardless of how healthy your crisps of choice may or may not be.

Whether you’re mad about Pringles, can’t get by without a packet of Doritos or would do anything for a handful of Hula Hoops, it’s fair to say they’re a household staple. And we’re just as guilty here at GoodtoKnow! But do you know which crisps may be seriously damaging your diet?

So which are the healthy crisps we should be choosing?

We’ve rated some of the nation’s favourite potato snacks from worst through to best, taking into account their calories, fat and saturated fat, and were slightly alarmed by the results. One of our favourites contains a staggering 300 calories per serving, while one of the healthy crisps options only contains 84 calories – so you could eat three and half packets as an equivalent. We know which ones we’ll be choosing next time we need a friend for our sandwiches!

If you’re on a diet or just trying to be a little healthier, wouldn’t you like to know which crisps you can have as a guilt-free treat from time to time, and which ones to avoid on the supermarket shelves?

We’ve taken a look at some of the most popular in the UK and ranked them from worst to best, so that you and your family can make the healthiest choice.

Scroll down to see the best and worst crisps for your diet – from the unhealthiest to the healthiest!