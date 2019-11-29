Lose up to a stone in two months on this 8 weeks to get in shape diet, a low calorie diet that involves healthy eating and sensible exercises. You can eat three meals and two snacks a day.

The 8 week weight loss plan: what is it?

This 8 week weight loss plan to get in shape is designed to get you looking and feeling body beautiful.

The plan includes allowed breakfast, lunch and dinner plus two snacks a day. If you stick to the 8 week weight loss plan, you could lose up to a stone in eight weeks.

How the 8 week weight loss plan work?

The 8 week diet and exercise plan is divided into four stages, each one carefully designed to limit your calorie intake. Each stage also comes with exercises that start gently and gradually build up to help burn those calories. By week seven, you’ll be jogging, skipping and swimming.

The combination of the low-calorie meals and the exercise will help the pounds melt away.

Who is the 8 week plan good for?

People who don’t normally exercise in their day-to-day lives. People who don’t want a quick fix ? this diet should make you think about healthy eating in the long run.

What are the drawbacks of the 8 week plan?

If you don’t normally exercise at all, you could find this tough going. Check with your doctor before starting the exercise plan.

The 8 weeks to get in shape diet food plan

For the next eight weeks, choose a breakfast, lunch and dinner from the plans below. Treat yourself to two snacks a day and drink two litres of water. And don’t forget to follow the exercise recommendations for each stage!

Weeks 1 and 2

Breakfasts:

* Bran Flakes with skimmed milk

* 1/2 grapefruit and 1 toasted teacake

* 2 slices toast with grilled tomatoes

* 1 egg with 2 slices wholemeal toast

* Supermarket-bought fresh smoothie

Lunches:

* 1 turkey salad wholemeal pitta

* 1 bagel with low fat cottage cheese

* Vegetable wrap

* Greek salad

* Cottage cheese with 2 crispbreads

Suppers:

* Chicken with steamed vegetables

* Ready-made meal of less than 450 calories

* 2 reduced fat pork sausages with sweet potato mash

* Cod fillet with salad

* Lean lamb chop with couscous

Snacks:



* Any piece of fruit

* Fromage frais

* Low fat yogurt

* Liquorice

* Low fat creamed rice

Easy fat burn:

Start a walking routine every day for 45 minutes, as this will burn 300 calories. Walk fast enough to make yourself a little out of breath.

Weeks 3 and 4

Breakfasts:

* Porridge

* Reduced-calorie baked beans on toast

* Wholemeal muffin with jam

* Cornflakes with skimmed milk

* 2 rashers bacon with grilled mushrooms

Lunches:

* 1 can soup

* Low fat hummus with vegetable sticks

* Reduced fat potato salad with ham

* Prawn salad

* Egg sandwich with low fat mayonnaise

Suppers:

* Salmon and salad

* Pasta with roasted cherry tomatoes

* Steak with reduced fat chips

* Tuna steak with green beans and salad

Snacks:



* Fruits

* Five boiled sweets

* Low fat yogurt

* Low calorie ice cream

* Handful of nuts

Easy fat burn:

To burn more fat, try to include a gentle run in your daily workout. Walk for 10 minutes, then break into a jog for five minutes. Build it up, and by week three you’ll be able to jog for a mile

Weeks 5 and 6

Breakfasts:

* Unsweetened muesli

* Melon with yogurt

* Scrambled egg on 1 slice toast

* Fresh fruit salad with crunchy cereal topping

* 1 banana, mashed, on 1 slice wholemeal toast

Lunches:

* Jacket potato with cottage cheese

* Tuna sandwich

* Avocado salad

* Couscous salad

* Reduced-calorie pasta salad

Suppers:

* 2 grilled chipolata sausages with salad

* 1 ready-made meal under 450 calories

* Grilled reduced fat cheese on toast with beans

* Veggie burger with salad

* Gammon steak with steamed vegetables

Snacks:



* Grapes

* Yogurt

* Semi-dried fruit

* Raw nuts

* Handful of Haribo sweets

Easy fat burn:

Try to jog for as long as you can before walking. If you’re still finding it hard, find a hill or stairs to walk up to burn more calories. Alternate each day with 35 minutes of swimming

Weeks 7 and 8

Breakfasts:

* 4 grilled mushrooms on wholemeal toast

* 1 poached egg on toast

* Crumpet and jam

* Pineapple and strawberry smoothie

* Lean bacon on toast

Lunches:

* Chicken and rocket bagel

* 1 can vegetable soup

* Egg and cucumber rye sandwich

* Fish finger sandwich

* Tuna salad

Suppers:

* 2-egg omelette with salad

* Chicken stir-fry

* Salmon with steamed vegetables

* 1 lean lamb chop with rice

* Trout salad

Snacks:

* 4 squares dark chocolate

* Piece of fruit

* Low fat yogurt

* Low cal/fat dessert

* Banana and low-fat custard

Easy fat burn:

Walk briskly or jog for 20 minutes, and spend the last 10 minutes skipping. Alternate this every day with 35 minutes of swimming.