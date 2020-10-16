Gogglebox star Amy Tapper reveals three stone weight loss

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Gogglebox star Amy Tapper has shown off her whopping three stone weight loss in an Instagram post.

The reality TV star – who also appeared on Celebs Go Dating – was promoting mental health awareness charity, Young Minds, while wearing a yellow dress, and she looked very happy.

Captioning the snap, Amy – who also dropped three dress sizes – wrote, ‘Wearing Yellow today for #helloyellow raising money for @youngmindsuk to help adults and teens with their mental health.

‘This is a charity very close to my heart at the moment and the things they do for family’s and friends is outstanding. Please help this charity by donating and wearing yellow and posting on Social Media.’

Many of Amy’s followers rushed to tell her how good she was looking, with one writing, ‘Looking fab as always’, while another simply added, ‘Stunning!’

Last year, Amy and her dad Jonathan – who star together on Gogglebox – lost three stone each after undertaking Musclefood’s Do The Unthinkable healthy eating plan.

Amy also credited going to the gym with the three stone weight loss and told The Sun: “I want it to be a long term thing and I want it to be forever.

“I feel a lot better, my energy levels a lot higher, I can do more things.”

Jonathan tested positive for coronavirus earlier this year, and Amy thinks the weight loss is part of the reason her dad managed to overcome the illness.

Speaking to The Sun, she said, “If we hadn’t lost the six stone last year when we did, could this have been a different outcome for us? I just don’t know.

“It’s public knowledge that in most cases, the healthier you are when you contract Coronavirus, the more likely you are to survive. I can’t even begin to think about what might have happened to dad – and to me – if we hadn’t changed our lives last year.”