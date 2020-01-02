High fibre diet: lose weight with these high fibre foods

Want to know more about the high fibre diet? Here's everything you need to know about how to lose weight on a high fibre diet, packed with high fibre foods too!

A high fibre diet can help you lose weight and may improve your digestive health. High fibre diet = higher number of health benefits = we’re in…

What is a high fibre diet?

Fibre is a substance found in the cell walls of plants and is essential for keeping us healthy. A high fibre diet is one rich in fibrous foods and low in foods that contain no fibre at all such as meat.

Fibrous foods tend to be naturally low-fat and fill you up so you’ll feel fuller on fewer calories.

Most people eat about 20g of dietary fibre a day but you should be aiming for between 30g and 40g.

How does a high fibre diet work?

When fibre, or roughage as it’s sometimes called, passes through our bowel, it absorbs water and bulks up the waste matter. This makes it easier for our bodies to get rid of the waste, keeping our bowels moving.

Who is a high fibre diet good for?

A high fibre diet can help if you suffer from constipation or other bowel problems such as Irritable Bowel Syndrome. But it’s also good for preventing a variety of other conditions too from piles, to heart disease and even bowel and breast cancer.

In general, foods that are full of fibre are also low in fat and full of vitamins, minerals and other nutrients. For example, pulses contain iron and calcium too.

What are the drawbacks of a high fibre diet?

You might find that suddenly upping your fibre intake will make you bloated, full of wind and even constipated. That’s why it’s important to introduce more fibre gradually. Start by swapping your white bread for brown or your cornflakes for Shredded Wheat.

What do you do on a high fibre diet?

Avoid eating too much meat as this contains no fibre at all. Instead, try to eat foods full of natural fibre such as fruit and veg, nuts, seeds and pulses.

When it comes to cereal-based foods, such as bread, pasta and actual breakfast cereals, the amount of fibre depends on how much the outer layer of the grain has been stripped away.

In general, the more processed food is, the less fibre it will contain. That’s why you should go for brown bread and rice, not white. Wholemeal pasta is better than the bleached, white type and when you buy cereal, look out for ‘wholegrain’ brands like Shreddies and Shredded Wheat.

High fibre foods:

The recommended daily intake of fibre is 25 grams for women and 38 grams for men, however, most people are eating only around half of that amount.

Fibre is found in a huge number of natural foods such as fruit, veg, nuts, seeds and pulses so any of these will help up your fibre intake. Jacket potatoes in their skins and baked beans are great sources of fibre too.

Other great sources of fibre include…

Fruit high in fibre: pears, apples, raspberries, strawberries, bananas Veg high in fibre: avocados, carrots, broccoli, split peas, artichoke, Brussel sprouts, sweet potatoes Snacks high in fibre: popcorn, almonds, dark chocolate

Typical day’s diet

Breakfast: Shredded wheat, semi skimmed milk

Lunch: Jacket potato with beans

Dinner: Lentil casserole with brown rice, salad made with peppers, tomatoes and other raw vegetables.

Snacks: Fruit and veg