High protein diet: Lose weight with this energy boosting diet

If you're a meat lover, you'll love this high protein diet.

This filling diet will definitely appeal to meat lovers, but maybe not so much to vegetarians who may struggle to find enough variety of high protein foods they can eat.

What is a high protein diet?

Our bodies need protein to help our cells grow and repair themselves. Protein also helps us fight infection and keeps our hair and nails strong.

Protein is found naturally in all animal products like meat, fish, dairy products and eggs.

In general, high protein diets are similar to low-carb diets.

Just like with the Atkins diet, you reduce the amounts of carbohydrates like bread and pasta you’re eating and increase how much meat, fish, eggs and dairy products you eat instead.

Protein makes up 10-15 per cent of most people’s diets. A high protein diet is one where you get about 30 to 40 per cent of your daily calories from protein.

How does the high protein diet work?

Protein is very filling so you’re likely to feel full quickly, and hopefully consume fewer calories in the long run.

Protein takes a lot of energy to digest so a high-protein diet supposedly boosts metabolism.

It also provides long-lasting energy without making your blood sugar surge or slump.

Who is a high protein diet good for?

People who like meat. Meat is a very good source of protein so this diet, like the Keto diet, will suit anyone who loves chicken and steak.

Because protein is so filling, this diet will also suit people with big appetites.

What are the drawbacks?

Too much protein can put strain on your kidneys. Cutting out too many carbohydrates can mean you don’t get enough fibre and/ or vitamins and minerals.

High protein foods can be high in fat so some doctors argue a high-protein diet could be bad for your heart and cholesterol levels.

It might be hard for vegetarians to find enough different foods to eat.

What do you do?

Reduce the amount of carbohydrates like bread, pasta and rice you’re eating and boost your protein intake instead.

Think about each meal before you prepare it – protein like meat, chicken, fish or eggs should be the focus, not bread or pasta.

Fill up with fruit, veg and salad on the side.

Swap sugary snacks for protein-rich ones, for example, nuts, low-fat cheese or even pieces of chicken or ham.

High protein foods:

The following foods are all high in protein and perfect for this diet:

Lean red meat, such as beef

Lean white meat, like pork tenderloin, turkey and skinless chicken

Fish, such as tuna, halibut, salmon and seafood

Dairy products, such as eggs, milk, cottage cheese and greek yogurt

Beans, such as black and lima beans

Lentils

Chickpeas

Veg, such as asparagus, avocado, brussel sprouts, artichokes and sun-dried tomatoes

Oats

What’s a typical day’s diet?

Breakfast: Boiled eggs on brown toast.

Lunch: Chicken and boiled egg salad, pot of yogurt

Dinner: Grilled or baked fish, green veg or leafy green salad.

Snacks: Nuts, mini Babybel

Recipe ideas:

Top tip

If you’re bored with cheese and ham sandwiches, try peanut butter instead – it’s a great source of protein.