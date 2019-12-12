HIIT workout challenge: Easy interval training for you at home

A HITT workout, or High Intensity Interval Training, isn't a new exercise concept.

But thanks to a rise in this type of quick, focused training, the HIIT workout is becoming more popular than ever!

And the best part? High Intensity Interval Training, or HIIT workout, isn’t just for the super-fit gym buffs. (And thank goodness for that!)

Let’s be honest: as busy mums tearing around the place looking after the kids, pets, other halves and god knows who else, we have our work cut out.

So when we started thinking about the benefits of taking on a 30-day HIIT workout Challenge, we quickly realised this might just be the solution we’ve been looking for!

Getting some exercise into our busy routines that’s guaranteed to work – it’s a win win.

HIIT training is so popular thanks to it being one of the best ways to incorporate cardio exercise with strengthening and toning exercise.

By completing a short ‘burst’ of exercise, you’ll be maximising on your time spent huffing and puffing, and seeing the maximum benefits!

Nutracheck Fitness Expert Kelly Marshall shows you how to try HIIT workout exercises at home.

Her fitness challenge is easily set out so you can see exactly which exercise you need to do each day of the month – there’s even examples of how to do each exercise move. So there’s no excuses ladies!

If you feel like you need a little encouragement, why not get one of your friends or your other half involved? That way you’ll be twice as likely to stick to your HIIT workout.

What is the HIIT workout plan?

Kelly says: The concept of a HIIT workout is to approach each aspect of the workout with maximum effort – ‘flat out’ for the duration of the time or repetitions stated in the plan. This optimises the intensity of the workout, meaning more calories burned and more fitness benefits gained!

In this bodyweight approach, we use five simple HIIT workout exercises.

Combined together in different ways, they create a variety of HIIT exercises with increasing demand as you adapt to the workouts and become more familiar with the exercises.

The 30 day HIIT workout challenge:

Starting your 30-day HIIT challenge couldn’t be easier. All you need to do is download your own plan using the link below, print it off and stick it up somewhere that will motivate you to do your daily workout.

HIIT workout: the moves

Kelly demonstrates how to perfect each of the five moves you’ll need to know when you take on the 30-day HIIT workout challenge:

1. Static plank

Lying on your front, bring your elbows underneath your shoulders before pulling your tummy muscles in and lifting yourself up onto your toes and elbows.

Hold this ‘plank’ position for the allocated time (if able to hold without losing tummy muscle activation). If this is too difficult, change to a safer position with your knees on the floor.

2. Air squats

With feet shoulder-width apart, push your bottom back and bend your knees to lower towards the floor. Hold your arms out in front of you to aid balance and allow you to squat lower.

Aim to squat as low as feels comfortable – the optimum would be when your thighs reach the point where they are parallel to the floor.

From here clench your bottom to stand back up and repeat as many reps as you can within the time frame.

3. Alternative lunges

Take a big step forward with your left leg and bend both knees so you create a forward lunge – both knees should be 90 degrees and the heel of your back foot should be lifted.

Once the back knee has touched the floor, push back with your front leg to return to the start position.

Repeat the motion with the other leg. Continue alternating lunges for the duration of the time frame.

4. Down-ups

This is a cousin of the classic burpee, but instead of the chest and rest of the body touching the floor the person drops into (what looks like) the start of a press-up.

From a standing position, place your hands on the floor in front of you and kick your legs out behind you, so you land on your toes adopting a plank/press-up position.

Ensure your core is tight throughout (to protect your back). Keep your chest over your hands to keep the workload on core and not your neck.

Jump your legs back in towards your hands and then stand. This is one rep, continue for the duration of the time frame.

5. Knee drives

To perform knee drives, start in a press-up position with your chest fully over your hands (this engages the core muscles). Keeping your tummy muscles tight and your body still, lift a knee in toward your elbow, ideally making light contact with the elbow.

Then place the foot back to the start position and lift the other leg, taking that knee to the same side elbow.

Aim to perform these movements with minimal change at the hips, keeping the body parallel. Continue for the duration of the time scale.