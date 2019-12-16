Lose 10lb in 4 Weeks Diet

When it comes to losing weight, even the most committed of dieters struggle sometimes.

But this easy, nutritious and tasty diet promises to help you lose 10lbs in 4 weeks – and it doesn’t even seem like a chore.

Based on superfoods such as berries, nuts and oily fish, this low-fat diet will not only help you lose weight, but also revitalise your entire body by flushing out toxins to keep you looking young.

Here’s the plan to follow if you want to lose 10lbs in 4 weeks.

How to lose 10lbs in 4 weeks

What is the plan?

A four-week plan designed to plump up your skin and flush out toxins that cause premature ageing.

The low-fat meals mean you’ll lose up to 10lb too so by the end of the diet, you should look fresh, glowing and youthful.

You’re even allowed ice cream as a snack as long as it’s low fat!

How does it work?

The diet includes lots of ‘superfoods’ like oily fish and berries that flood your body with anti-oxidants and ‘good’ fats.

These are easily digested and great for your heart and cholesterol levels.

Snacking on fruit and nuts will boost your mineral and vitamin intake and drinking lots of water will flush out your system.

And the low-fat, low-calorie meal plans mean you’ll also lose weight.

Who is it for?

People who feel they’re looking old or tired and people who eat too much junk food, want to lose weight or need to detox.

What are the drawbacks?

The exotic fruits and fish can be expensive.

And vegans and vegetarians might be best steering clear of this one, as most of the dinners are chicken or fish based.

How to do the diet

To lose 1olbs in 4 weeks, for the next four weeks, choose a breakfast, lunch and dinner plus two snacks a day from the lists below.

Don’t forget to drink plenty of water too, at least eight glasses a day. That’s what will make your skin glow and help you turn back the clock.

Breakfast options:

Strawberry smoothie, made by blending 1 banana, strawberries, 1 small pot of low-fat yogurt and 150ml skimmed milk

English muffin topped with 1 scrambled egg and 1 grilled tomato. Glass of fresh fruit juice

6 strawberries and 1 nectarine, topped with 1 small pot low-fat yogurt and 1tbsp mixed nuts. Glass of fresh fruit juice

2tbsp muesli with 1 grated apple and skimmed milk. Glass of fresh fruit juice

50g porridge made with skimmed milk, and topped with blueberries. Glass of fresh fruit juice

Orange and grapefruit salad topped with 1tbsp each of fromage frais and mixed seeds. Glass of fresh fruit juice

2 Shredded Wheat with skimmed milk. Glass of fresh fruit juice

Lunch options:

100g tinned salmon with tomato and cucumber salad, and 2 slices

multigrain bread thinly spread with 1tbsp reduced fat hummus. 1 apple Ham and salad wholegrain roll. Skimmed-milk latte. Handful of red

grapes 2 slices wholegrain toast topped with sliced avocado, 2 rashers

extra-lean grilled bacon and 1 sliced tomato. Bowl of fresh fruit salad 1 bowl lentil soup with 1 warm wholemeal pitta. 1 large orange

2 slices wholegrain bread topped with 1 small tin of sardines in tomato

sauce. 2 satsumas 1 bowl supermarket-bought fresh carrot and coriander soup, with 2

slices rye bread. 1 pot fruit yogurt 1 supermarket-bought fresh mixed bean and tuna salad. 1 sliced mango

Dinner options:

2-egg omelette with 1 chopped pepper, served with 1 slice multigrain

bread and spring onion and tomato salad. 1 bowl of strawberries 2 grilled chicken, pineapple and pepper kebabs, served on 2tbsp brown

basmati rice 100g spaghetti, with 100g prawns added to 200g supermarket-bought fresh

tomato sauce. 1 slice of melon 2 grilled sardines with 100g supermarket fresh ratatouille and 3

potatoes. 1 banana 1 medium-size baked sweet potato, topped with 3tbsp baked beans and 1

matchbox-size piece of half fat cheese, grated 1 grilled salmon fillet on steamed pak choi. 1 bowl fresh fruit salad

topped with 1tbsp fat free Greek yogurt and 1tsp linseeds 1 grilled chicken breast, served with 2tbsp couscous and salad

Snack options:

6 Brazil nuts 1 apple and a handful of almonds

2 kiwi fruit

2tbsp blueberries and a handful of unsalted peanuts

6 dried apricots

1 handful of mixed nuts and raisins

1 pot of low fat fruit yogurt

1 banana

2 wholegrain crackers topped with cottage cheese and cucumber

1 large slice of melon

2 scoops of low fat ice cream

