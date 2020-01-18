Trending:

Musclefood’s Do the Unthinkable review and lowest calorie options

Musclefood’s Do the Unthinkable plan is all you need to get your New Year health-kick back on track.

We’re halfway through January and fast-approaching Blue Monday, so it’s not surprising many of us have given up on our New Year’s resolutions and fallen back into our unhealthy eating habits.

Planning meals as well as finding time for the gym, isn’t always easy. But, with Musclefood’s DTU plan, all of the preparation is done for you. It’s a fuss-free four-week plan, that involves choosing all of your breakfasts, lunches and dinners as well as three snacks per day (for mid-morning, mid-afternoon and evening). Everything is delivered to you door – and the workouts can be easy accessed online. You can cancel at any time and there is no contract. The only tricky bit is choosing between the curries, pizzas and chocolate protein bars on offer!

This is a great way to get your motivation back, and re-commit to the changes you wanted to make at start of the year. I followed Musclefood’s Do the Unthinkable plan for an entire month, here’s what I loved about this diet and fitness plan:

Musclefood’s Do The Unthinkable plan

1) It’s a high protein diet with lots of variety

Musclefood do the unthinkable food

Food boxes have been around for few years, but the USP for this particular service is that all meals and snacks are packed with protein – ideal if, like many people, you’re planning to change your eating habits and kick-start a fitness routine.

As many studies have found, high protein foods can keep you feeling fuller for longer – thereby reducing your overall calorie intake. And, it can help you build muscle when combined with exercise.

If you’re concerned a high protein diet means eating endless chicken breasts and beef jerky, think again. The plan is incredibly varied with plenty of curries, pasta dishes, stir-fry and bakes. There are also a few veggie and vegan options, if you’re keen to stick to your meat-free Mondays. I could’ve eaten the goats’ cheese pizza everyday.

2) You don’t have to give up your favourites

There’s no need to give up your favourites with this plan, as well as the pizza and curries, you can snack on chocolate and crisps. The trick is to not get carried away. Yes, they are all high-protein but many of them are also high in calories and sugar. During the first week, I ordered lots of high protein cakes and chocolates. But, of course – for the best results, choose wisely. Scroll down to the bottom of this article, and you’ll find all of the lowest calorie options for breakast, lunch, dinner and snacks.

3) Learn new skills – or save time in the kitchen

Among the many options are 10 minute recipes ‘kits’ – containing all of the ingredients needed to make your meals from scratch, which is a great way of learning new skills. I’ve saved many of the recipe cards, and fully intend to keep making them. I followed this plan with my boyfriend and we chose the same kits for our evening meals, so we could prepare the same dinners together in the evening.

And, for those weeks you know you’re not going to have much time, there are also plenty of recipe pots – pre-prepared dishes, which can be ready after just a few minutes in the microwave. They’re also perfect if you have a microwave in your workplace, and want a hot meal at lunchtime.

4) Less food waste – but some choices have more packaging

As everything is weighed out and perfectly proportioned, there is very little food waste. Although, it wouldn’t be correct to say this plan has any other eco-friendly plus points – there is a huge amount of packaging.

I did feel very guilty about the mountain of recipe pots in the recycling bins each week, along with single portion plastic pots of butter and vinegar etc. But, you can reduce this waste by opting for more recipe kits, which come in sturdy, resalable plastic bags that I’ve kept and reused plenty of times already.

5) DTU includes plenty of online workouts you can do anytime

If you hate the gym, fear not. Although DTU does involve regular workouts – you won’t be required to sign up for a pricey gym membership. The plan includes access to the DTU portal online, where you’ll find a series of workouts chosen for you that are based on your own personal aims, such as weight loss, muscle gain or improving general fitness. Of course, if you’d rather have DVDS to hand, that’s also that option.

After three weeks of workouts, I definitely felt stronger. If you love before and after pictures, you’ll find plenty online, including Josie Gibson’s very impressive body transformation.

How much does Musclefood’s Do the Unthinkable plan cost?

Not sure you can commit to everyday of the week? No worries – you can chose a five-days or six-days a week instead.

How much does Muscle Food's Do the unthinkable plan cost?

Musclefood’s Do the Unthinkable plan – the lowest calorie options for breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks

Musclefood’s lowest calorie breakfasts –  200 calories
Calories Protein Fat
Free Range Peeled Boiled Eggs – 2 Eggs 126 kcal 12g 8g
Cooked Scrambled Egg 144 kcal 9.9g 9.9g
Protein Breakfast Balls – Apple & Blueberry 147 kcal 5.4g 3g
Protein Breakfast Balls – Strawberry 155 kcal 5.4g 4.7g
Protein Breakfast Balls – Hazelnut & Cacao 157 kcal 5.4g 4.7g
Fuel 10k Oat Cookie – Double Chocolate 200 kcal 10.8g 7.5g

Musclefood’s lowest calorie snacks –  150 cals
Get Buzzing Banana Flapjack 108 kcal 1.8g 3g
Get Buzzing Date & Seed Flapjack 120 kcal 2.1g 4.2g
Soreen Malt Loaf Bar 124 kcal 3.3g 5.3g
Nakd Blueberry Muffin 130 kcal 2.5g 4.6g
Nākd Cocoa Coconut 135 kcal 3.3g 5.3g
Get Buzzing WOWButter Flapjack 144 kcal 3g 8.1g
Fridge Raiders Combos – Chilli Mix 146 kcal 11g 8g
Fridge Raiders Combos – BBQ Mix 149 kcal 11g 8.5g

Musclefood’s lowest calorie lunches – 300 cals
Spicy Chilli Beef Stir Fry 215 kcal 43.7g 0.4g
Mushroom & Spinach Bolognese Pot 217 kcal 10.2g 1.3g
Chicken Balti Curry Meal Kit 218 kcal 39.3g 4.7g
Vegan Mushroom & Spinach Bol Meal 272 kcal 12.8g 1.6g
Thai Curry Chicken & Rice Pot 274 kcal 34g 2.2g
Chicken Chow Mein Noodles 293 kcal 30g 5.9g

Musclefood’s lowest calorie afternoon snacks –  150 calories
Get Buzzing Banana Flapjack 108 kcal 1.8g 3g
The Curators – Salt & Vinegar Pork Puffs 120 kcal 17.3g 5.6g
Go High Protein Bakes – Chilli 120 kcal 6.4g 2g
The Curators – Spicy BBQ Pork Puffs 128 kcal 15.1g 7.1g
Roasted Peas – Choc & Salted Caramel 129 kcal 4.9g 5.2g
Roasted Peas – Paprika & Chilli 132 kcal 6.7g 3.9g
Roasted Peas – Sour Cream & Chive 132 kcal 6.8g 3.8g
Roasted Peas – Salt & Vinegar 134 kcal 6.8g 3.9g
Roasted Peas – Sea Salt 134 kcal 6.9g 3.9g
Teriyaki Chicken Noodle Soup 140 kcal 18.4g 6.8g

Musclefood’s lowest calorie dinners  – under 400 calories
Shredded Lemon Chicken Pasta Meal Kit 283 kcal 27g 4.1g
Creamed Leeks, Chicken and Sweet Pot Mash 320 kcal 33g 5.4g
Tomato & Chorizo Pasta Meal Kit 345 kcal 17g 11g
Cheese & Tomato Stuffed Chicken with Veg 349 kcal 33g 3.2g
Chicken Tikka Light Pizza 390 kcal 34g 16.0g
Goats Cheese Diet Pizza 396 kcal 37g 14g
Lemon & Thyme Chicken Recipe Kit 397 kcal 37g 11g

Musclefood’s lowest calorie evening snacks  – under 100 calories
Spare Snacks – Apple Crisps 76 kcal 0.5g 0.1g
Spare Snacks – Apple & Cinnamon 75 kcal 0.4g 0.1g
Kings Ribeye Beef Biltong – 30g 80 kcal 15g 1.2g

 

 

 

 

 

 

 