Musclefood’s Do the Unthinkable review and lowest calorie options

Musclefood’s Do the Unthinkable plan is all you need to get your New Year health-kick back on track.

We’re halfway through January and fast-approaching Blue Monday, so it’s not surprising many of us have given up on our New Year’s resolutions and fallen back into our unhealthy eating habits.

Planning meals as well as finding time for the gym, isn’t always easy. But, with Musclefood’s DTU plan, all of the preparation is done for you. It’s a fuss-free four-week plan, that involves choosing all of your breakfasts, lunches and dinners as well as three snacks per day (for mid-morning, mid-afternoon and evening). Everything is delivered to you door – and the workouts can be easy accessed online. You can cancel at any time and there is no contract. The only tricky bit is choosing between the curries, pizzas and chocolate protein bars on offer!

This is a great way to get your motivation back, and re-commit to the changes you wanted to make at start of the year. I followed Musclefood’s Do the Unthinkable plan for an entire month, here’s what I loved about this diet and fitness plan:

Musclefood’s Do The Unthinkable plan

1) It’s a high protein diet with lots of variety

Food boxes have been around for few years, but the USP for this particular service is that all meals and snacks are packed with protein – ideal if, like many people, you’re planning to change your eating habits and kick-start a fitness routine.

As many studies have found, high protein foods can keep you feeling fuller for longer – thereby reducing your overall calorie intake. And, it can help you build muscle when combined with exercise.

If you’re concerned a high protein diet means eating endless chicken breasts and beef jerky, think again. The plan is incredibly varied with plenty of curries, pasta dishes, stir-fry and bakes. There are also a few veggie and vegan options, if you’re keen to stick to your meat-free Mondays. I could’ve eaten the goats’ cheese pizza everyday.

2) You don’t have to give up your favourites

There’s no need to give up your favourites with this plan, as well as the pizza and curries, you can snack on chocolate and crisps. The trick is to not get carried away. Yes, they are all high-protein but many of them are also high in calories and sugar. During the first week, I ordered lots of high protein cakes and chocolates. But, of course – for the best results, choose wisely. Scroll down to the bottom of this article, and you’ll find all of the lowest calorie options for breakast, lunch, dinner and snacks.

3) Learn new skills – or save time in the kitchen

Among the many options are 10 minute recipes ‘kits’ – containing all of the ingredients needed to make your meals from scratch, which is a great way of learning new skills. I’ve saved many of the recipe cards, and fully intend to keep making them. I followed this plan with my boyfriend and we chose the same kits for our evening meals, so we could prepare the same dinners together in the evening.

And, for those weeks you know you’re not going to have much time, there are also plenty of recipe pots – pre-prepared dishes, which can be ready after just a few minutes in the microwave. They’re also perfect if you have a microwave in your workplace, and want a hot meal at lunchtime.

4) Less food waste – but some choices have more packaging

As everything is weighed out and perfectly proportioned, there is very little food waste. Although, it wouldn’t be correct to say this plan has any other eco-friendly plus points – there is a huge amount of packaging.

I did feel very guilty about the mountain of recipe pots in the recycling bins each week, along with single portion plastic pots of butter and vinegar etc. But, you can reduce this waste by opting for more recipe kits, which come in sturdy, resalable plastic bags that I’ve kept and reused plenty of times already.

5) DTU includes plenty of online workouts you can do anytime

If you hate the gym, fear not. Although DTU does involve regular workouts – you won’t be required to sign up for a pricey gym membership. The plan includes access to the DTU portal online, where you’ll find a series of workouts chosen for you that are based on your own personal aims, such as weight loss, muscle gain or improving general fitness. Of course, if you’d rather have DVDS to hand, that’s also that option.

After three weeks of workouts, I definitely felt stronger. If you love before and after pictures, you’ll find plenty online, including Josie Gibson’s very impressive body transformation.

How much does Musclefood’s Do the Unthinkable plan cost?

Not sure you can commit to everyday of the week? No worries – you can chose a five-days or six-days a week instead.

Musclefood’s Do the Unthinkable plan – the lowest calorie options for breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks