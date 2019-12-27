Pick up a copy of Woman magazine to claim this Slimming World offer - on sale Dec 31.

We know that one of the hardest parts of any diet can be avoiding tempations in the aisles during your weekly shop. So, we’ve put together some tips to help keep you on track.

Supermarket shopping: The healthy way

Always succumb to the cake or crisps aisle in the supermarket? There are steps you can take to make your weekly shop a healthier experience

Our tips will help you avoid the pitfalls of unhealthy supermarket shopping.

When it comes to your weekly food shop, our senses and emotions play a huge part. In fact, your weekly shop doesn’t start in your trolley or basket; it starts in your mind, your eyes, nose and stomach, with a little persuasion thrown in for good measure from the supermarket powers-that-be.

Think about it… Had a bad day? That cream bun will almost certainly cheer you up, right? Spot a striking-looking new pie on the ready-meal shelves? It’s got to be worth a try. A new-flavour gin to sample… it would be rude not to! And straight away, it’s easy to see just how quickly you can be swayed as you wander those supermarket aisles.

A recent report, Health on the Shelf, published by the Royal Society for Public Health (RSPH) and Slimming World has revealed that the shopping environment and layout of supermarkets, as well as pricing strategies, are all contributory factors to the UK’s worrying obesity crisis.

Figures from the study revealed that 48 per cent of the British public believe that new legislation should be introduced to require supermarkets to encourage healthier choices.

In the meantime, our tips will help you avoid the pitfalls of unhealthy supermarket shopping to ensure your food shop is healthy week in, week out…

Things to do ahead of your weekly food shop

Plan out all of your meals and snacks for the entire week ahead. Write a shopping list of everything you need to buy. Then stick to your list when you’re in the supermarket aisles to help reduce the temptation to purchase any unplanned, less-healthy products. Head to the supermarket when you’re feeling full. If you shop when hungry, you’ll be far more inclined to impulse-buy unhealthy food. Don’t buy things just because they happen to be on offer. Supermarkets regularly use marketing tactics to drive sales of unhealthy products and the offers can be very attractive. Set yourself weekly targets that help you stay focused on buying the right food for you. Dodge the confectionery and cakes aisles all together – make this one of your goals on your food shop!

Tips for when you’re in the supermarket

Try to make the majority of your shop fresh fruit, veg and meat for meals that you’ll prepare from scratch. Frozen fruit and veg is great, too – in fact, they can be just as (sometimes more) nutritious. But steer clear of fruit and veg in sauces or syrups, which are full of sugar. Avoid ready-prepared meals – they’re expensive and often high in salt and sugar. Stick to the outside aisles where the majority of fresh foods are found in most supermarkets. Look below eye-level… that’s where you’re likely to find more of the healthiest – and often cheaper – foods. If temptation is your downfall, opt for an online shop. Pictures of food aren’t nearly as tantalising as the real thing.

What do supermarkets need to do?

Some supermarkets are making changes, but more can be done. Shirley Cramer, Chief Executive of RSPH, explains: ‘There has been progress such as removing junk food from checkouts, but supermarkets could also reduce the shelf allocation for unhealthy products and provide clearer labelling. They have the power to tackle their contribution to this environment of obesity.’

According to a survey of Slimming World members, the top three changes that shoppers would like to see in supermarkets, to promote better lifestyles, are:

More offers on healthier products such as fruit and vegetables. More positive signs promoting nutritious foods and recipes. Fewer promotions on unhealthy products.

What to watch out for on your food shop

Don’t be misled by ‘healthier choices’. Recent research by the BBC found Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Morrisons were stocking products high in salt and saturated fat in sections marked as ‘healthier choices’ and ‘healthy and diet meals’. Don’t be fooled just because a product is vegan or in the free-from section. Start reading the labels and always beware of the red traffic light label on ready meals.

Group support and education

Slimming World surveyed over 2,000 of its members and discovered that since gaining group support, 86 per cent had changed the way they shop. Prior to joining Slimming World, 64 per cent bought unhealthy products on offer – after joining, this figure fell to just 7 per centBefore joining, 30 per cent said they planned meals – after attending group, 75 per cent plan ahead.

