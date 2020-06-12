The Gastritis Diet: what you can and can’t eat

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

While maintaining a healthy diet is important for everyone, those with gastritis often see a remarkable improvement when they alter their eating and drinking habits, as it’s a condition that affects the stomach lining.

Gastritis is any condition that manifests with an inflammation of the stomach lining and it can come on with little warning or appear over some time. All the different types of gastritis, of which there are many, are all caused by different factors.

While for most people gastritis will subside after medication, as it’s caused by environmental factors like drinking too much alcohol, there are some types of gastritis that can contribute to the formation of stomach ulcers and cancer.

Rather than being a diet focused on weight loss, the gastritis diet, aims to help those with the medical condition subside their symptoms and live a more comfortable life. Much like the diverticulitis diet, there are certain things that you should incorporate more into your diet and others that will irritate your stomach lining.

What can you eat on the gastritis diet?

Essentially to help reduce the symptoms of gastritis, you should try and eat foods that don’t irritate the lining of the stomach and help you complete standard bodily functions.

Foods to eat on the gastritis diet:

Foods that are high in fibre: E.g. fruit, vegetables, whole grains and beans

Low-fat foods: E.g. turkey mince instead of beef, fish and chicken

Alkaline foods, low in acidity: Such as bananas and green leafy vegetables

Still drinks: avoid carbonated drinks like cola and sparkling water as much as possible

No caffeine: caffeine is known to irritate the stomach lining.

It’s also suggested that you eat foods that are high in good protein, like eggs.

In some cases, consuming more probiotics, the good bacteria for your gut, has been proven to help those with gastritis as well, as they combat bad bacteria that can lead to stomach infections.

What can’t you eat on the gastritis diet?

The best thing to avoid if you have gastritis is foods that are high in fat and acidic as both of these things are known to irritate the stomach lining.

Foods to avoid on the gastritis diet:

All alcohol

Carbonated drinks

Caffeinated drinks: E.g. tea, coffee, energy drinks

Acidic foods: Such as tomatoes and some types of fruit

Fruit juice: Some fruits are naturally acidic and combined with the often added sugars, it’s likely to irritate your stomach lining.

Fatty foods: E.g. processed foods and red meat

Fried and spicy foods

If you are suffering from a stomach ulcer as a result of gastritis as well, then you might need to take milk out of your diet. Although it may take away the pain at first, it could return even worse later.

Gastritis diet meal plan

Often when taking on a new diet, the hardest part is knowing what you can and can’t eat on a regular day.

This is what one day on the gastritis diet might look like:

Breakfast

Overnight oats (without chocolate or acidic fruits)

Piece of non-acidic fruit, like a banana

Glass of water

Lunch

Grilled chicken or salmon with green leafy vegetables and whole-grain rice

Piece of non acidic fruit, like a banana

Glass of water

Snack



Probiotic yogurt with blueberries, strawberries or apples

Vegetable juice with soaked chia seeds

Dinner

Whole-wheat pasta with turkey mince Bolognese

The amount of time you leave between meals may contribute to irritation of the stomach lining, especially if you go for long periods of time between meals. If this affects your gastritis, try eating smaller meals throughout the day rather than three bigger ones.

What causes gastritis?

Gastritis is a painful condition affecting the stomach lining and can affect people with different degrees of severity.

The most common one is damage to the stomach lining. This can be caused by a whole range of things from alcohol and drugs to bacterial and viral infections.Other causes are also related to medical treatments like consuming painkillers such as aspirin, radioactive treatments to the chest and surgery.

If you are suffering with stomach pain or indigestion for longer than a week, you should visit your doctor who will easily be able to diagnose and suggest treatment for the condition.