An apple a day really can keep the doctor away, according to latest research. Apple peel is said to build muscles, keep blood sugar levels under control and lower cholesterol.

Those who eat apples regularly are said to be 20% less likely to suffer heart attacks.

Try nutritionist Monica Grenfell’s Apple Diet. The diet can help you to lose 5lb a week!

‘Apples have always been good for weight loss. They act as a fat-loss accelerator and are high in fibre, 4-5g per apple, which helps stop hunger pangs,’ says Monica. ‘The natural sugar in apples also cuts sweet cravings.’

This plan, which incorporates five apple detox days, is successful as the diet is based on eating rather than depriving yourself. It’s easy to stick to and you’ll lose around a stone in the first month. So go out and buy a big bag of Cox’s Orange Pippins today!

Why apples?

1. Apples contain soluble and insoluble fibre, which will dampen the appetite.

2. Studies show soluble fibre, or pectin, turns into a sticky gel in the stomach and stops the body from absorbing sugar too quickly.

3. Apple pectin is also known to help reduce cholesterol. When 26 people ate three apples a day, their cholesterol fell by seven per cent – more than those who ate the same diet with no apples.

4. Pectin stops the body craving food for up to four hours.

5. They contain phytochemicals with antioxidant properties, which fight the effects of ageing on the body.

Watch out for…



Apples are high in fibre and wonderful for anyone suffering constipation as they’re a natural laxative. However, do not exceed five apples a day and never give more than a couple of slices to very small children.

How The Apple Diet works

In week one, you eat 3-5 apples a day!

Detox Day 1:



Eat five apples at regular intervals. Cut each apple into slices and eat slowly. Drink a glass of skimmed or soya milk with each apple. In between meals, eat a small pot of unflavoured yogurt.

You may also drink tea, coffee and have plenty of water.

Days 2-3:



Eat five apples as before, but add a colourful mixed salad with olive oil and vinegar dressing at lunch and dinner.

Days 4-7:



Eat three apples daily, choosing meals from the menu plan (below). No need to drink milk with each meal, but consume a pint each day.

Menu plan:

Breakfast:



* 1 apple, sliced

* cheese omelette (30g cheese, 2 eggs) OR small bowl porridge with milk

Mid morning:



* Small pot yogurt

Lunch:



* 1 apple

* 2 Ryvita Multigrains, (or 2 oatcakes) with cottage cheese

Dinner:



* 1 apple

* chicken breast with steamed broccoli and half a cup of brown rice, or grilled or baked salmon with salad

Weeks 2-4

Now follow this meal plan but have three apple detox days each week (as week 1, day 1). These must not be consecutive days. Meals marked ** are low-calorie, low-carb choices.

Monday

Breakfast:



* 1 apple, sliced, with 30g Special K with milk

Lunch:



* 1 apple

* 2 Ryvitas with a sliced hard-boiled egg or 1 sliced tomato with Philadelphia Light cheese

Mid afternoon:

* Yogurt or small carton cottage cheese

Dinner:



* 1 apple

* roast or grilled chicken on couscous with apricots and flaked almonds (small portion), or mixed vegetable stir-fry with couscous, or **cold chicken, or salmon salad

Supper:



* 2 oatcakes with sliced tomato

Tuesday

* Detox day (as week 1, day 1)

Wednesday

Breakfast:



* 1 apple, grated over:

* a small bowl of oats soaked in milk with 1dsp flaked almonds stirred in.

* handful of blueberries

Lunch:



* 1 apple

* mushroom or cheese omelette with salad, or **2 Ryvitas spread with tuna mixed with light mayonnaise, with cucumber

Dinner:



* 1 apple

* **mixed, stir-fried vegetables (courgette, onion, carrot, broccoli etc) served with 1 teacup-sized portion of brown rice and a dash of soy sauce. Or, oven-baked cod with mushroom, onion and tomato sauce poured over the top (get a carton of ready-made sauce from the supermarket). 2tbsp mashed potatoes

Thursday

* Detox day (as week 1, day 1)

Friday

Breakfast:



* 1 apple

* 30g sugarfree muesli with skimmed milk

Lunch:



* 1 apple

* **2 Ryvitas with thin slices Edam cheese and sandwich pickle, or Coronation chicken (bound in light curried mayonnaise and apricot jam) and served on green salad

Dinner:



* 1 apple

* cut a large beef tomato in two and scoop out the middle. Fill with either 30g grated cheese and onions (optional) and grill, or 2tbsp chilli con carne. Bake in the oven and serve with peas and broccoli, or **100g steak, grilled, with mushrooms, tomatoes and salad, or quarter-pound burger with tomato relish and salad (no bun)

Saturday

* Detox day (as week 1, day 1)

Sunday

Have a day off apples. Enjoy a takeaway or even a slice of cake, but make sure you don’t undo all your good work!

Where to next?

Find your perfect diet quiz

The Dukan Diet

5:2 Diet: what’s all the fuss about?

Recipes to try:



Browse our healthy recipes

Over 350 apple recipes to try