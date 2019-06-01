They may be famous for cheese and chocolate, yet the Swiss are officially the slimmest in Europe.

So what’s their secret? After studying the Swiss way, diet expert Monica Grenfell has come up with this two-part diet plan that’ll help you lose a stone in a month.

The diet is easier than you think – and you don’t need to eat mountains of muesli to get slim.

You’ll do an easy detox-type diet in the first week and then a maintenance diet in the second week.

The Swiss say, ‘Build a better body, cell by cell.’ Instead of simply thinking about the eating process and what food tastes like, they focus on feeding their bodies with anti-ageing foods such as yogurt and grape juice.

To the Swiss, everything is achievable through good diet. And they are right – many weight problems are caused by comfort – or binge-eating, which leads to physical and mental health problems and then back to more comfort-eating. Soon problems like IBS set in – and the cycle continues.

A plan for life

Once you’ve been on the Woman’s Own Lose A Pound A Day Diet for a month, your body will be strong and resilient. A fried potato or cake won’t make any difference and doesn’t count as cheating.

The important thing to remember is that all meals are enjoyable – from vegetables to chocolate – as long as it does something good for your body. It’s habitual bad eating that will put you back to square one. You will know when you’ve gone too far as your body, face and hair will tell you – you might sleep badly, feel low or your periods might be erratic. So don’t worry about the odd indulgence, just don’t make it a habit!

Stay-slim secrets

Protein portion control

Too much protein makes the body acidic, resulting in energy crashes and overeating. Although we all need 45g protein a day for cell growth, maintenance and repair, most of us get too much. Portion size is the answer, and the Lose A Pound A Day Diet controls protein portions.

The secret Swiss ‘shot’

The Swiss are keen to get their ‘shots’ of pure fruit juice, and many restaurants have different shots lined up for customers to choose from. Seen as a pre-meal cleanse for the system, they also take the edge off your appetite. I recommend red grape juice for its high vitamin content.

The health benefits of the Lose A Pound A Day Diet

– Detoxifies: a high-fibre, low-calorie intake will help expel as many toxins as possible

– Regulates: nourishes good bacteria in your body and relieves food allergies

– Maintains: constant cell turnover means you are literally growing a new and healthier body

Shopping list

Stock up on:

Plenty of vegetables, including roots

Organic chicken and turkey, no more than 100g, twice a week

Lean red meat, 100g, once or twice a week

Eggs – 2 a week

Soya milk and yogurt, a little, several days a week

Cheese, daily

Rice – 2 tbsp per meal, 2 or 3 times a week

Pasta – twice weekly

2 tbsp olive/sunflower oil, daily

All fruits (not after 4pm)

Wholegrains – couscous, oats, quinoa, etc

A few nuts, twice a week

Non-chlorinated water

Fresh fruit juices

Red grape juice (try Welch’s) – as a shot before meals

1 cup of coffee in the morning and a glass of wine in the evening (if you want)

Small glass of Andrews Liver Salts in the evening or morning, to help cleanse the liver

Get rid of:

White sugar and flour

Biscuits and cakes

Butter

Mayonnaise and salad cream

Ketchup and brown sauce

All sweets

Non-organic and cured meats

Tortillas, crackers and crisps

.

You’ve done your shopping, now do the diet!

Lose a pound a day meal planner

The first week is a Swiss-style detox that’ll help eliminate the first 5lb of waste, then nourish your system.

Day 1

Breakfast

1/2 grapefruit or small glass fresh ruby grapefruit juice 30g oats cooked in water with a date added while cooking

1 small apple Cup of coffee or green tea

Mid-morning

1 apple or carrot

Lunch

Steamed vegetable platter – any amount of sliced vegetables, plus 1 small potato, boiled and sliced with a splash of oil and balsamic vinegar

Mid-afternoon

1/2 avocado or 1/2 apple

Dinner

Shot of grape juice 300ml bowl of fresh spinach soup A plate of steamed broccoli (any amount) with 1 medium potato, boiled and sliced and oil and vinegar to dress

Day 2

Breakfast

As day 1

Mid-morning

1 slice Swiss cheese

Lunch

Shredded raw vegetables (any amount) including beetroot and carrot. Oil and vinegar, to dress

Mid-afternoon

As day 1

Dinner

300ml spinach soup, as da y 1 Roast 100g butternut squash and 100g sweet potato in 2 tbsp olive oil. Add handful of spinach, sea salt and herbs just before serving

Day 3

Breakfast, mid-morning and lunch, as day 2

Dinner

Shot of grape juice 300ml bowl of spinach soup, as day 1

180g sweet potato baked and mashed with a little oil, small corn on the cob or steamed whole courgettes, with oil and vinegar for dipping

Day 4

Breakfast, mid-morning snack and lunch as day 1

Dinner

Shot of grape juice 300ml bowl of soup Steamed Brussels with shredded cabbage, dressed with oil and vinegar, 1 sliced sweet potato and 3 tbsp steamed basmati rice

Day 5

Breakfast

250ml ruby grapefruit juice 30g oats cooked in water, plus a date 1 sliced banana 1 slice of organic white bread with 1 tsp natural fruit preserve

Mid-morning

1/2 avocado

Lunch

Lightly steamed vegetables with sprinkling of sunflower seeds

2 rye crispbreads with olive oil spread

Mid-afternoon

1 Babybel

Dinner

Sh ot of grape juice

300ml bowl of spinach soup 180g baked potato with large portion steamed broccoli and 30g cheese (optional)

Day 6

Breakfast

As day 5, replacing banana with a pear and bread with a pot of soya yogurt

Mid-morning

1 apple or carrot

Lunch

Steamed vegetable platter, as day 1 3 tbsp grapes and grated apple in 3 tbsp plain yogurt

Mid-afternoon

1 rye crispbread with 2 tsp fruit preserve

Dinner

A shot of grape juice 300ml bowl of spinach soup 1 slice of white bread with olive oil spread, mixed roast vegetables of your choice,

served with 3 tbsp steamed rice

Day 7

Breakfast

As day 5, adding a boiled egg

Mid-morning

5 Brazil nuts

Lunch

As day 6

Mid-afternoon

1/2 avocado or 1 apple

Dinner

A shot of grape juice 300ml bowl of spinach soup, a white roll with olive oil spread and 30g mild soft cheese and a steamed vegetable platter of your choice

Well done! You should be feeling highly energised now. Get lots of fresh air and drink plenty of water – not forgetting your liver salts!

Well done for getting through week 1! Now you can start the second part of the Woman’s Own Lose A Pound A Day Diet

Lose a Pound a Day Diet: Week 2 – The Maintenance Plan

You’ve done really well to get through week 1 and you’re probably feeling thinner, fitter and more energised. I don’t want you to have gone through that wonderful detox only to return to your bad old ways.

In week 2, The Maintenance Plan, you can put an end to bad habits and poor nutrition and can expect to lose around 10lb in two weeks.

Here’s how to keep up a healthy regime that’s designed to last a lifetime!

What to remember

Keep to the basic principles of the diet, always have a healthy mid-morning or afternoon snack and eat vegetables or salad at lunchtimes.

You can now add more protein to your dinners (but portions must be small, only 100g-150g)

Have a good, filling breakfast, such as a small bowl of Swiss Bircher Muesli – see recipe below

Some alternatives to the dinners

150g baked or grilled cod or salmon fillet, with as many steamed greens as you like

Fillet steak, grilled, with as many roasted vegetables as you want and one small boiled potato

Pan-fried chicken or turkey breast, served with roasted vegetables

2 poached eggs on 1 slice white toast with olive oil spread

Swiss Bircher muesli recipe

Created by Dr Bircher-Benner in the 1890s, this muesli is nutritious, filling and tasty!

Makes enough for three days. Store in the fridge

You’ll need

150g porridge oats

75g dried cranberries, blueberries or sultanas

200ml fresh orange juice

2 tbsp desiccated coconut

100ml natural yogurt

25g flaked almonds, toasted

2 apples

2-4 tbsp clear honey

Place the oats and berries or sultanas in a bowl and pour on the orange juice. Leave in the fridge overnight.

Next morning, stir the coconut, yogurt and almonds into the oats mix. Only grate in the apple when you are about to eat it.

Transfer to bowls and drizzle with honey to taste

Day 8

Breakfast

250ml ruby grapefruit juice

3 tbsp Swiss Bircher Muesli (see recipe above)

1 slice rye bread, toasted, with 2 tsp pure fruit spread

Green tea

Mid-morning

6 cucumber and carrot sticks with 1 dsp houmous

Lunch

Steamed vegetable platter. Unlimited broccoli, carrots, courgettes and peppers in an olive oil and vinegar dressing

Mid-afternoon

1 rye crispbread with 2 tsp honey or soft cheese

Dinner

Small glass red grape juice

300ml spinach or celery soup

Mixed roasted vegetables, toss with sea salt and olive oil

1 medium sweet potato, baked

1 banana baked

Day 9

Breakfast

As day 8

Mid-morning

1 apple

Lunch

Shredded vegetable salad, including limitless carrots, cabbage, courgettes, beetroot. Add 1 tbsp sunflower seeds and 2 tbsp vinaigrette

1 small chicken breast, roasted or pan-fried, sliced, serve hot or cold

Mid-afternoon

Small bowl of stewed fruit

Dinner

Small glass red grape juice

180g (cooked weight) pasta with 3 tbsp chilli oil added when

cooked and 1 tbsp Parmesan cheese sprinkled over

Bowl of mixed stir-fried vegetables

Glass of red wine

Day 10

Breakfast

1/2 grapefruit 3 tbsp Swiss Bircher Muesli (see recipe above)

1 small carton natural yogurt A slice of white bread spread with 1/2 a mashed banana

Mid-morning

1 pear

Lunch

Bowl of salad with shredded raw vegetables, cold roasted vegetables and an oil and vinegar dressing. Sprinkle with toasted pine nuts

Mid-afternoon

Small handful cashew nuts

Dinner

Shot of grape juice Stir-fried vegetables and brown rice with 1 tbsp Parmesan cheese or vegetables and pasta in a tomato sauce Glass of red wine

Day 11

Breakfast

250ml grapefruit juice 3 tbsp Swiss Bircher Muesli (see recipe above)

1 boiled egg

1 apple

Mid-morning

1/2 avocado

Lunch

Plate of roasted vegetables, including one medium potato, with oil and vinegar dressing Baked apple with sultanas

Mid-afternoon

6 cucumber and carrot sticks with 1 tbsp houmous

Dinner

Shot of grape juice 250ml bowl spinach soup 180g pasta (cooked weight) in chilli oil with parsley and 1 tbsp Parmesan cheese with unlimited steamed spinach 2 pecan cookies Glass of red wine

Day 12

Breakfast

As day 11, but have 1 banana instead of 1 apple

Mid-morning

1 slice rye crispbread with 2 tsp honey

Lunch

As day 11 but have 1/2 mango instead of the baked apple

Mid-afternoon

1 carton natural yogurt

Dinner

Shot of grape juice 250ml spinach soup Pitta bread full of mozzarella, sun-dried tomatoes and basil or half a baguette, drizzled with olive oil and topped with 2 slices mozzarella and 1 tbsp sun-dried tomatoes, grilled 2 squares Swiss chocolate Glass of red wine

Day 13

Breakfast

As day 12

Mid-morning

1 slice rye crispbread with 2 tsp honey

Lunch

Shredded vegetable salad, as day 10. Add 1 tbsp Parmesan shavings

Mid-afternoon

1 carrot or 1 apple

Dinner

Shot of grape juice 250ml spinach soup 180g tagliatelle ribbons (cooked weight), tossed in olive oil, freshly squeezed lemon juice and 2 tbsp toasted pine nuts, with unlimited roasted vegetables 2 squares Swiss chocolate Glass of wine (optional)

Day 14

Breakfast

As day 10

Mid-morning

1/2 avocado

Lunch

Plate of steamed vegetables with oil and vinegar dressing and 3 boiled new potatoes

Mid-afternoon

2 plums or 1 carrot

Dinner

Shot of grape juice 250ml spinach soup Stir-fried vegetables with brown rice 2 squares Swiss chocolate

Where to next?

