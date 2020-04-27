We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Many people have been staying away from A&E since the outbreak to ease pressure on the NHS. But top healthcare professionals have urged people to attend as normal if they are feeling seriously ill.



This comes as numbers of people attending accident and emergency (A&E) centres across the UK have plummeted, according to BBC News. In March 2019, there were nearly 2.2 million people who attended A&E departments, compared to this March – where almost half that amount of people attended.

Health boards across the country have warned people to only come to A&E if they have genuinely life-threatening conditions, but Stephen Powis, NHS England’s national medical director, has emphasised that people should continue to go to A&E “just as you have always done” if they have symptoms of a stroke or heart attack.

Speaking at a Downing Street press conference earlier in the month, Powis said of A&E departments, “They are there for you and, although we are focusing on coronavirus, it’s important we continue to focus on other emergency conditions.”

However, what about more basic conditions that would require a GP visit but are not life-threatening? Are doctors and dentists open during lockdown? With so much uncertainty about what is available at the moment, it’s reasonable to wonder whether basic healthcare services like doctors and dentists are open during the coronavirus lockdown to offer basic healthcare to those in need.

Here’s everything you need to know and where to go to access help…

Are doctors open during lockdown?

As much as possible, GPs are doing appointments over the phone. This is due to social distancing measures to try and reduce the spread of coronavirus, so while GPs are open, you’re unlikely to be able to see a doctor or nurse in person until lockdown is lifted.

Ring your surgery and request a call back if you’re looking to speak to a doctor.

If you need to order repeat prescriptions, you can do this online or by calling your GP surgery. They will send an electronic prescription to your local pharmacy, where (as long as you don’t have coronavirus symptoms) you’re able to collect it.

It’s unlikely that you’ll be asked to go into a GP surgery, even though they are open. But if you are called in, follow the standard advice on social distancing – allow 2 meters of distance, wash your hands often and don’t touch your face.

Are dentists open during lockdown?

As of 25 March 2020, all dental practices stopped offering routine treatments to patients. Understandably, this has left thousands of people concerned about the health of their teeth and in some cases, in serious pain. Conditions like abscesses are of primary concern to dentists at the moment, as if left untreated then they could be life-threatening.

If you are experiencing problems and need to access a dentist, the NHS advises the following:

Call your local practice: Local dentists can prescribe medication over the phone, such as painkillers and antibiotics, and some will offer to see you in person if the condition in serious enough.

Call NHS 111: If you are not registered with a service or cannot get through to your local dental surgery.

Where to find practical medical help during coronavirus lockdown

If you are struggling with where to go to for medical help during the lockdown, there are lots of options out there – these are the two that the NHS are advising.

Speak to a pharmacist

Find your local pharmacy on the NHS website. You should try and call or contact them online before going in person, to ensure that you abide by social distancing measures.

As vital healthcare professionals, pharmacists can offer advice over the phone and over-the-counter medicines for a range of minor illnesses, such as coughs, colds, sore throats, stomach issues and aches and pains. As many of these also coincide with the symptoms of coronavirus, you should ensure that if you have these symptoms, you do not go to the pharmacy. Instead, call a friend or family member living outside your house to pick up the medicines for you.

Call NHS 111

NHS 111 number is a helpline to call if you need urgent medical attention, but you’re not sure what to do – whether to go to A&E or arrange to speak to a GP.

From 111 you can find out:

What local service can help you

Be connected to a nurse, emergency dentist, pharmacist or GP

Be told how to get any medicine you need

Get self-care advice

You can also use the online 111 services to check symptoms, including those of coronavirus.

In these uncertain times, it’s important to know where you can go to access helpful and practical medical information. Although doctors and dentists are not routinely open during lockdown, there is still plenty of help available online.