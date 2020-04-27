Are doctors and dentists open during lockdown?

Many people have been staying away from A&E since the outbreak to ease pressure on the NHS. But top healthcare professionals have urged people to attend as normal if they are feeling seriously ill.
Here’s everything you need to know and where to go to access help…
Are doctors open during lockdown?
As much as possible, GPs are doing appointments over the phone. This is due to social distancing measures to try and reduce the spread of coronavirus, so while GPs are open, you’re unlikely to be able to see a doctor or nurse in person until lockdown is lifted.
Ring your surgery and request a call back if you’re looking to speak to a doctor.
If you need to order repeat prescriptions, you can do this online or by calling your GP surgery. They will send an electronic prescription to your local pharmacy, where (as long as you don’t have coronavirus symptoms) you’re able to collect it.
It’s unlikely that you’ll be asked to go into a GP surgery, even though they are open. But if you are called in, follow the standard advice on social distancing – allow 2 meters of distance, wash your hands often and don’t touch your face.
Are dentists open during lockdown?
As of 25 March 2020, all dental practices stopped offering routine treatments to patients. Understandably, this has left thousands of people concerned about the health of their teeth and in some cases, in serious pain. Conditions like abscesses are of primary concern to dentists at the moment, as if left untreated then they could be life-threatening.
If you are experiencing problems and need to access a dentist, the NHS advises the following:
- Call your local practice: Local dentists can prescribe medication over the phone, such as painkillers and antibiotics, and some will offer to see you in person if the condition in serious enough.
- Call NHS 111: If you are not registered with a service or cannot get through to your local dental surgery.
Where to find practical medical help during coronavirus lockdown
If you are struggling with where to go to for medical help during the lockdown, there are lots of options out there – these are the two that the NHS are advising.
Speak to a pharmacist
Find your local pharmacy on the NHS website. You should try and call or contact them online before going in person, to ensure that you abide by social distancing measures.
As vital healthcare professionals, pharmacists can offer advice over the phone and over-the-counter medicines for a range of minor illnesses, such as coughs, colds, sore throats, stomach issues and aches and pains. As many of these also coincide with the symptoms of coronavirus, you should ensure that if you have these symptoms, you do not go to the pharmacy. Instead, call a friend or family member living outside your house to pick up the medicines for you.
Call NHS 111
NHS 111 number is a helpline to call if you need urgent medical attention, but you’re not sure what to do – whether to go to A&E or arrange to speak to a GP.
From 111 you can find out:
- What local service can help you
- Be connected to a nurse, emergency dentist, pharmacist or GP
- Be told how to get any medicine you need
- Get self-care advice
You can also use the online 111 services to check symptoms, including those of coronavirus.
In these uncertain times, it’s important to know where you can go to access helpful and practical medical information. Although doctors and dentists are not routinely open during lockdown, there is still plenty of help available online.