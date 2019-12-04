Exante Diet: How to try the popular meal replacement plan today

Just when you thought you knew about every diet out there - here comes the Exante Diet! The Exante Diet is a meal replacement plan and it already has a celebrity following.

Finding a diet plan is no easy task, with dieters looking for speedy and effective solutions to their weight loss worries. Meal replacement plans have long been popular amongst those looking for dramatic results, and the Exante Diet is the latest plan to join Cambridge diet and SlimFast in the meal replacement world.

What is the Exante Diet?

The Exante Diet is primarily a meal replacement plan, and there are two different options depending on the results you’re looking to achieve. One is a shorter-term, low-calorie solution which is designed for quick results, where you consume only Exante Diet products, but there is also a more flexible solution for those who want to achieve a more sustainable weight loss, where you combine the products with a selection of low-calorie meals.

The aim of the lower-calorie Exante Diet plan is for your body to go into a state of ‘ketosis’. This is when your body consumes fewer calories than it requires, meaning that within two to four days your body will start to burn its fat reserves to produce the energy you need to function. However, if you’re worried about the extreme reduction in your calorie intake, the second option may be a better fit.

What diet plans do they offer?

There are two key ways that you can follow the Exante Diet plan:

The Total Solution (600kcals)

This is a very low calorie diet (VLCD) solution, with two, four or six week plans available. If you follow this plan, you replace traditional meals with three Exante meal replacement products, such as shakes, soups, or bars. Each ‘meal’ contains less than 220 calories, meaning you’ll consume around 600 calories a day.

The Flexi Solution (1200kcals)

This Flexi plan, on the other hand, is designed to provide a sustainable weight loss solution over a longer period of time. If you choose this option, you’ll combine the Exante products listed above with a range of fresh, healthy meals with a low calorie count, with the aim of achieving a steadier regular weight loss.

Who is the Exante Diet good for?

The diet is good for anyone looking to either lose a lot of weight on a calorie controlled diet, or if you’re just looking to manage your diet with their low-calorie options.

The Exante Diet already has a celebrity following, including Frankie Essex from The Only Way Is Essex and X Factor winner Sam Bailey. The new mum, who gave birth to daughter Miley in September 2014, had been feeling self-conscious about her weight, even facing nasty comments about her appearance from Twitter trolls.

Who’s the Exante Diet bad for?

Very low calorie diets such as the Exante Diet’s Total Solution are only recommended for those with a high BMI who are receiving supervision. They’re also not meant to be kept up for a long period of time, as dieters may start to feel side effects such as fatigue, nausea, constipation and diarrhoea.

You will start to feel the side effects after four weeks of doing a low calorie diet plan, so make sure you speak to your doctor first if you’re thinking about undertaking a drastic diet.

What does a typical day on the Exante Diet look like?

Dieters can choose from a range of milkshake flavours, like Lemon Cheesecake, Salted Caramel, Toffee Nut and Cookies and Cream

Total Solution

If you have a BMI of 25+, the Total Solution is a 600 calorie-a-day plan consisting of three or four meals a day using meal-replacement diet products (food packs) instead of normal everyday food.

Flexi Solution

This is 1,200 calorie-a-day plan with three meals a day – you might start your day with an Exante diet porridge, followed by a soup or shake for lunch, and then a dinner of meat or fish with vegetables. You also get a daily snack, such as a protein ball or homemade popcorn.

Sam Bailey, who gave birth to daughter Miley in 2014, has lost two and a half stone on the Exante diet

“I have always been thin but piled weight on after having children. When I was pregnant with Miley I ate like a horse. I’m a great believer in eating what you want when pregnant as if you are craving something, that means your body wants it. But you have to accept you will have to work hard afterwards to get it off,” she told Mail Online.

Sam revealed the biggest battle was overcoming her love of carbs. ‘It was like taking a dummy from a baby,’ she admitted. By signing up for the Exante Diet and following it for three months, she hoped following a diet plan would help her become more disciplined about food.

The 38-year-old mum of three has since dropped from dress size 18 to 12 and lowered her weight from 13st 1lb to 10st 10lb after starting the Exante diet plan and taking up cycling. “The diet made me think about food is a different way and appreciate food more. I am off the diet now so I could have loads of carbs but I don’t want to,” she said.

“I have have changed my portion sizes and I’m making healthier choices when it comes to snacks. I don’t want to pile weight back on again, I want to maintain it.”