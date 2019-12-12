There are times when we all think we'd do anything to lose weight, and then gobble up another slice of pizza and forget all about it.

If you’re feeling desperate, spare some time to give this article on extreme diets a read, and see whether you’re feeling a little more positive about holding onto your love handles afterwards. Some people really take dieting that step too far!

From the chemical diet to eating nothing but raw foods, we round up some of the craziest, most extreme diets out there. And no, we don’t suggest you try them!

Extreme diets: The Chemical Diet

The chemical diet consists of forcing yourself to only eat lean, unfried meat, water, eggs and vegetables, with no fat and just a tiny bit of bread or fruit – hardly a laugh a minute! Apparently the combination of foods is supposed to interact chemically to burn fat. We’ll admit that this diet may be a quick fix for that upcoming wedding or holiday but an extreme diet plan like the chemical diet is not nutritionally balanced and does not contain enough calories for a healthy lifestyle.

Extreme factor: 5/10

Image: Orbera

Extreme diets: Stomach balloon

This one sounds very uncomfortable… Presented as an alternative to surgery, for those struggling to lose weight you can now have a tiny balloon inserted into your stomach to help with portion control.

The balloon only takes 30 minutes to be inserted in the person’s stomach, and it’s inflated with saline once it’s in place.

The device, called Orbera, was designed for people considered morbidly obese, with a body mass index of 30 to 40, who have failed to lose weight with other diets and exercise. It lasts for six months so manufacturers promise rapid weight loss. But we’re not sure how a balloon in our tummy sounds…

Extreme factor: 9/10

Extreme diets: Freeze-Dried Poop Pills

Yes, unfortunately you read that right… freeze-dried poop pills are being tested to treat obesity, and it’s got us worrying that this will become a new weight loss trend in the near future.

Apparently they’re trialling it in Massachusetts to see if feces from lean and healthy people can have an impact on insulin sensitivity and body weight, with 21 obese participants taking the tablets for six weeks.

And although the leader of the study told People magazine that the capsules are ‘odorless, tasteless, double-encapsulated’, and that the screening process for donors is more rigorous than for blood donation, it’s still someone else’s poop! We wouldn’t even do it if it was our own…

Thanks, but no thanks.

Extreme factor: 10/10

Extreme diets: Maple Syrup Diet

Here’s a diet that Cheryl’s said to have used when she was worried about putting on weight. The diet became famous when Beyoncé used it to shed 20 pounds for her role in Dreamgirls.

It’s also been tested on Channel Four’s programme, How To Lose Weight Well which got us thinking about how an earth we’d survive on maple syrup…

It’s pretty simple; mix Madal Bal Natural Tree Syrup with water, lemon juice and cayenne pepper, then drink the concoction instead of eating meals. This is a very radical way to lose weight and the list of side effects is long, from diarrhoea to headaches, nausea and mental irritability – we think we’ll give this one a miss!

Extreme factor: 8/10

Extreme diets: The Raw Food Diet

On the raw food diet you can eat anything that is unprocessed and uncooked, so knock yourself out with your choice of organic fruit and veg, nuts, seeds, beans, seaweed and purified water. The creators of this diet are very strict about one thing, that only 75% of food must be heated over 116°C. Fancy living on a diet of only raw vegetables? No, neither do we!

Extreme factor: 7/10

Extreme diets: The Bulletproof Coffee Diet

Yes, this is exactly what you think it is. A nice fatty blob of butter in your coffee alongside a glug of oil. Really! The latest diet fad involves taking a tablespoon of butter and stirring in two dollops along with a dash of oil (medium-chain triglyceride, to be precise) which makes a cup of Bulletproof Coffee. Despite the fact that this unappealing brew contains a massive 500 calories, its creator Dave Asprey, once 21 stone and now ‘slimline’ swears by the formula. But we’re not convinced, and neither is Dr Sally Norton, an NHS surgeon and leading UK weight-loss consultant who spoke to the Telegraph. ‘There is no science that would back this up as a weight-loss tool’.

Extreme factor: 7/10

Extreme diets: The Diet Choker

Ok so it’s not quite as terrifying as we’d first thought (no, it doesn’t actually choke you if you eat too much!). This contraption sits around your neck and by monitoring vibrations in your throat with a clever sensor, it can send an alert to you phone which buzzes if you go over your daily, or even the wrong kind of food. The WearSens, a metal ring developed by engineers in LA, has been tested on 30 people so far who all say it does work.

While it’s undoubtedly smart, we’re not sure it looks at all comfortable, plus our other half and kids might be alarmed if we started walking around with this around our neck!

Extreme factor: 9/10

Extreme diets: The Clay Diet

Known as the clay cleanse, this has gathered a few celebrity followers lately including Divergent star, Shailene Woodley. The idea behind it is that clay has binding properties that cleanse your digestive system by sticking all the bad stuff together and removing it when you go to the loo, absorbing toxins, and also expanding in the stomach to make you feel full. People take the clay either in tablet form or mixing powdered clay in a drink. We don’t know about you, but swallowing clay just doesn’t sound all that appetising to us. Not to mention the fact that it’s also the key ingredient in cat litter, and some clay products have been found to contain arsenic, which can be poisonous to humans and is used in pesticides.

Extreme factor: 9/10

Extreme diets: The Strawberry Diet

There are two versions of this diet: one is where you supplement healthy, daily meals with strawberries, for their natural health benefits (they contain high levels of vitamin C, folic acid and potassium), but the more extreme version of the diet is the strawberry fast, in which the person lives on nothing but strawberries to lose weight quickly. While strawberries are very healthy, eating them alone means that you miss out on other vital ingredients you get from a balanced diet. Strawberries are also very high in sugar, just 100g of strawberries contains about 7g of sugar – that’s almost two teaspoons. And after Kim Kardashian was reported to be trying the strawberries-only diet, we’re sure there’ll be a few people ready to follow in her slimming footsteps…

Extreme factor: 8/10

Extreme diets: The Egg Diet

Can you guess what this diet involves? That’s right, eggs and lots of them. Nigella Lawson’s ex-husband, Charles Saatchi, reportedly lost four stone in 10 months by eating nothing but eggs. If the thought of eating only eggs has you reaching for the sick bucket, you could also add some low carbohydrate vegetables and lean protein. We think this is definitely one to avoid, after all, we all know what happens after one too many eggs…

Extreme factor: 8/10

Extreme diets: Tapeworm Diet

Yes this is a real thing. The tapeworm diet has got to be one of the most extreme, no, stupid concepts we’ve ever come across. It involves swallowing an actual worm (it would probably be in egg form, but it’s still disgusting), the tapeworm then wriggles around in your intestines interfering with your digestion process and eating up all your food, making it possible for you to consume more calories without putting on weight. This is not only a desperate diet technique, but it’s incredibly dangerous, with death being one of the possible side effects. Err, no thanks!

Extreme factor: 10/10

Extreme diets: The Macrobiotic Diet

Gwyneth Paltrow made the headlines a few years ago when she revealed she was a devotee of this extremely strict diet. The main emphasis of the macrobiotic diet is wholegrains, these are supposed to make up 60% of all meals and the rest should be made up of mostly raw vegetables. It’s safe to say that the list of what you can’t eat is longer than the list of what you can eat. Say goodbye to anything and everything remotely fun or tasty, for example: Meat, processed foods, dairy products, eggs, sugar, poultry products and alcohol. Boring.

Extreme factor: 7/10

Han van Vonno

Extreme diets: Grapefruit Diet

Apparently there’s a special ingredient in grapefruit that, when eaten with a form of protein, triggers a fat-burning process and therefore results in weight loss. So, the idea is to start each meal with half a grapefruit, eat lots of protein and drink plenty of water and black coffee. While this diet may help you lose a few pounds, any weight lost will pile straight back on once you return to your normal diet. Such a drastic reduction in your intake of calories can also result in dizziness and an upset stomach, plus it’s so very boring!

Extreme factor: 6/10

Extreme diets: The Cabbage Soup Diet

The Cabbage Soup Diet works exactly as it sounds – you eat copious amounts of cabbage soup and not a lot else. Basically, the cabbage soup diet works because you are cutting down your calorie intake to near starvation levels. Some say that it is a complete waste of time because the sudden lack of food forces the body into starvation mode which slows down your metabolism and encourages your body to hang on to fat.

Extreme factor: 6/10

Extreme diets: Dr Siegal’s Cookie Diet

Don’t get too excited, this diet isn’t as fun as it sounds. True, it does consist of eating cookies for breakfast and lunch but these aren’t tasty chocolate chip cookies, they contain a mere 90 calories per cookie and are made with low GI ingredients such as whole wheat flour, bran and oats. You’re allowed to have a high-protein dinner and then if you’re still hungry, you can treat yourself to two more cookies.

And okay, these cookies aren’t Dr Siegal’s special ones, but they are a low-sugar, healthier alternative, get the recipe here

Extreme factor: 6/10

Extreme diets: The Potato Diet



This extreme diet involves eating nothing but potatoes for breakfast, lunch and dinner for a week. It was showing during Channel 4’s show How To Lose Weight Well and Caroline, who trialled the diet, was able to lose nearly a stone in just seven days! Do you think you could manage it?

Extreme factor: 6/10

