Fizzy drinks: The best and worst revealed

Do you know which fizzy drinks are the best for your diet, and which are the worst? Find out which fizzy drink scored the highest and is the most healthy drink in our best and worst round-up
Coke, Fanta, Red Bull, Dr Pepper – whichever your choice of fizzy drink, it’s safe to say they go down a treat with the kids and are a great energy-booster for when the 4 o’clock slump hits. But have you ever considered just how much damage that can of pop could be doing to your diet? And do you know which fizzy drinks contain the most calories?
Whether you like to sip on a Diet Coke, love Irn Bru or are a big fan of Lilt, not all fizzy drinks are the same when it comes to calories and sugar – in fact, it’s easy to fall into the trap of forgetting they count towards your daily calories at all!
Did you know one glass of a particular fizzy drink contains more than seven teaspoons of sugar? Seven! Or that it would take a 10-minute bike ride to burn off the worst culprit’s calories? Some fizzy drinks also contain nasty hidden extras like E-numbers, caffeine and sweeteners, which aren’t great for your health or your diet.
A new survey from Robinsons fruit squash, has found that 62% of UK adults say their children copy their drinking habits – for both healthy and unhealthy drinks – and 8% of children drink fizzy drinks every single day.
So, what are the best and worst fizzy drinks?
Latest Stories
We tried and tested different fizzy drinks from the biggest brands and supermarkets to see just how good a 100ml glass really is for us. From heavy heaps of sugar to hidden sweeteners, the ones we predicted to be the best didn’t always serve us kindly on the calorie front, but we were pleasantly surprised by some of the better ones.
Irn Bru
Rating: 1/10
Cals: 42
Fat: 0g
Saturated fat: 0g
Sugar: 10.3g
Salt: Trace
Verdict: Packed full of E-numbers, including yellow and red food colouring, both of which are believed to increase hyperactivity, Irn Bru isn't the best choice for the kids. With a high calorie count and added caffeine, it's not one to choose if you're on a diet or have problems sleeping either.
Appletiser
Rating: 3/10
Cals: 47
Fat: 0g
Saturated fat: 0g
Sugar: 10.5g
Salt: 0g
Verdict: Joint highest on the calorie front and a heavy helping of sugar makes Appletiser a drink to avoid if you're watching your weight. However it is worth noting that this fizzy drink doesn't contain any hidden additives.
Red Bull
Rating: 3/10
Cals: 46
Fat: 0g
Saturated fat: 0g
Sugar: 11g - Highest of ALL fizzy drinks
Salt: Trace
Verdict: It's known for being an instant energy-booster, but Red Bull definitely isn't the healthiest drink to buy. The high amount of sugar is made twice as bad by the extra sucrose and glucose, which both act as extra sweeteners and play havoc with our metabolism.
Sprite
Rating: 6/10
Cals: 28
Fat: Nil
Saturated fat: Nil
Sugar: 6.6g
Salt: Nil
Verdict: Sprite has recently relaunched their drinks, drastically cutting the calorie and sugar content. While the fat content is non-existent, Sprite is still pretty sweet, however they have replaced the sugar with stevia, which is a natural sweetener. Watch out for those E-numbers though!
Orangina
Rating: 5/10
Cals: 42
Fat: 0g
Saturated fat: 0g
Sugar: 10.2g
Salt: 0g
Verdict: Picture the scene: it's a warm summer's day and you're sitting back basking in the sun with an iced cold glass of Orangina. It's the drink that gives you that holiday feeling and with nothing but orange and carbonated water, Orangina a delicious fizzy drink. However the calorie count is still high, so this should be left for those occasional sunny days.
Coca Cola
Rating: 4/10
Cals: 42
Fat: 0g
Saturated fat: 0g
Sugar: 10.6g
Salt: 0g
Verdict: When you think of fizzy drinks often Coca Cola is one of the first to pop into your head. Originally invented as a medicine, Coca Cola was enjoyed so much that it was reintroduced (with a heavy dose of sugar) as a fizzy drink. Unfortunately nowadays the high amount of calories, caffeine, sugar and E-numbers, means a glass of coke is no longer the medicine for a healthy lifestyle.
Dr Pepper
Rating: 4/10
Cals: 29
Fat: Nil
Saturated fat: Nil
Sugar: 7.2g
Salt: Trace
Verdict: As with Coca Cola before, Dr Pepper is not a fizzy drink to indulge in. Containing more E-numbers and caffeine than most of the other fizzy drinks we tried, it's not one to feed the kids on a regular basis, either.
7 Up
Rating: 7/10
Cals: 41
Fat: Nil
Saturated fat: Nil
Sugar: 11g
Salt: Trace
Verdict: Admittedly there is a huge amount of sugar, but unlike most of the other fizzy drinks we've tried, 7 Up uses natural flavourings. While we wouldn't overindulge in this lemon and lime flavoured drink for the sake of our teeth, it is a better option compared to some of the other brands.
Fanta
Rating: 3/10
Cals: 29
Fat: Nil
Saturated fat: Nil
Sugar: 6.9g
Salt: Trace
Verdict: While the amount of sugar and food colouring is high, what's more worrying is the inclusion of sodium saccharin, a seriously sweet artificial sweetener. Not only is it one to avoid if you're on a diet, but too much Fanta won't do your teeth any favours, either.
Barr Cherryade
Rating: 6/10
Cals: 17
Fat: Nil
Saturated fat: Nil
Sugar: 4g
Salt: Nil
Verdict: It's a kids' party favourite and goes hand in hand with biscuits and birthday cake - luckily Cherryade isn't the worst fizzy drink we tried. While it does contain colouring and sweeteners, the sugar level is low so the kids aren't hit with the same cocktail of sweeteners and sugar, unlike other drinks.
Lilt
Rating: 5/10
Cals: 20
Fat: 0g
Saturated fat: 0g
Sugar: 4.6g
Salt: 0g
Verdict: We're sitting on the fence with Lilt. Admittedly the calorie count isn't great, especially if you are hoping to lose weight, but it does taste good. Therefore we're going to look at the fizzy drink as an occasional treat for summer time when the weather is fine!
Oasis Citrus Punch
Rating: 4.5/10
Cals: 18
Fat: Nil
Saturated fat: Nil
Sugar: 4.1g
Salt: Nil
Verdict: Not technically a fizzy drink, but often served on the same shelves, Oasis Citrus Punch relatively low in calories and sugar. This is a very tasty punch, so why not add chunks of apple and orange with plenty of ice to up the nutritional value?
Schweppes Lemonade
Rating: 6/10
Cals: 18
Fat: Nil
Saturated fat: Nil
Sugar: 4.2g
Salt: Trace
Verdict: Whether you add it to orange juice, use it as a mixer or simply drink it on its own, as fizzy drinks go, Schweppes Lemonade isn't a bad choice. In small doses this one won't have you piling on the pounds and it's not bad on the bank balance either.
Sainsbury’s Dandelion & Burdock
Rating: 6.5/10
Cals: 4
Fat: Trace
Saturated fat: Trace
Sugar: Trace
Salt: Trace
Verdict: Dandelion and Burdock might be a drink you would associate with healthy, natural ingredients. However, while calorie-wise this isn't a bad choice to make, it does contain colourings and additives, so try not to make this an everyday drink.
Asda Chosen by You Mixed Berry Fruit Crush Zero Added Sugar
Rating: 7/10
Cals: 3
Fat: Trace
Saturated fat: Nil
Sugar: 0.5g
Salt: Trace
Verdict: Great value for money and not bad on the calorie front. As fizzy drinks go, this is a good one to add to the shopping list. Plus it tastes delicious too!
Diet Pepsi
Rating: 6/10
Cals: 0.6
Fat: Nil
Saturated fat: Nil
Sugar: Nil
Salt: Trace
Verdict: While most diet drinks have been taking a hit recently, Diet Pepsi is actually a good option if you prefer 'diet' options. While it does contain sweeteners and caffeine, it's not loaded with lots of E-numbers, so it's a reasonable choice for the kids' parties too.
Tesco Smooth Cream Soda
Rating: 7/10
Cals: <1
Fat: 0g
Saturated fat: 0g
Sugar: Trace
Salt: Trace
Verdict: Low calorie count, sugar and fat content and few additives makes Tesco Smooth Cream Soda a relatively good choice. However, it is worth noting that the sugar content is substituted with sucralose, a much sweeter version of sugar.
Diet Coke
Rating: 3/10
Cals: 1
Fat: Nil
Saturated fat: Nil
Sugar: Nil
Salt: Trace
Verdict: With 'diet' in the name, we assumed that opting for a Diet Coke over the full-fat alternative was the healthier option. Reading the small print doesn't take for refreshing reading though. Diet Coke contains 46mg of caffeine (10mg more than regular coke), which makes it addictive and plays havoc with your sleep pattern if you drink a lot. Plus, it is jam-packed with artificial sweeteners and phosphoric acid, which combined can cause serious teeth decay.
Tesco Pink Lemonade
Rating: 8/10
Cals: 3
Fat: Trace
Saturated fat: Nil
Sugar: Trace
Salt: Trace
Verdict:
Pink lemonade has got our vote for the perfect colourful treat for the
kids. While it does contain artificial flavourings, it is a good choice
as it doesn't have any sugar, fat or salt. Plus with only 1 calorie,
it's good for mums on a diet too!
Morrisons No Added Sugar Limeade
Rating: 9.5/10
Cals: 1
Fat: Nil
Saturated fat: Nil
Sugar: Trace
Salt: Trace
Verdict:
This sweet, tangy drink is one of the lowest calorie-wise, making it
the GoodtoKnow favourite! Plus, there's a low salt, sugar and saturated
fat content - what more could you ask for?