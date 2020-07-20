We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Over the last few years, fans of MasterChef will have noticed some real changes in judge Gregg Wallace.



And that’s because, over the last couple of years, the Masterchef and Eat Well For Less star, Gregg Wallace, has undergone a huge four stone in weight loss with his unique own brand of diet.

Over the course of his body transformation, Gregg was sure to document his progress on Instagram. On one post he said, ‘Office is a bit of a mess – body isn’t’ underneath a picture of him showing the camera his toned abs.

His followers have been quick to congratulate him as well, with one user saying ‘Crikey Gregg well done 👍’ and another commented, ‘Mate, that’s incredible for a guy in his 50’s that loves food.. Well done @greggawallace.. #incredible’.

Previously weighing in at around 16 and a half stone at his heaviest, the MasterChef judge lost the weight thanks to a diet plan combination of cutting down on fatty, sugary foods and ‘retraining his tastebuds’ in order to enjoy healthier meals.

Now, to help others along their weight-loss journey, the TV chef recently revealed that he has launched his own wellness platform and fitness plan – Show Me.Fit with Gregg Wallace.

The platform will cost £7 per month and alongside fitness experts and nutritionists, Gregg will offer suggestions for tasty meals that can also help you to lose weight.

On his website, Gregg says that the one problem those looking to lose weight have is that no one has showed them how to do it.

As it says, ‘This is not a diet; it is not a quick fix. But you will lose weight and get fitter. ‘I don’t believe in diets, that is not how I lost weight. I don’t agree with doing something extreme for a short period. I believe if you can’t see yourself doing something all of your life, then don’t start it. ‘Again, this is not a diet. It is a lifestyle change, a gradual, comfortable process into a long lasting healthier, slimmer you.’ How much weight has Gregg Wallace lost? The latest weight update from Gregg came in April, when he revealed that he’d continued exercising and eating healthily during the coronavirus lockdown. On Instagram, with the caption ‘Just under 12 stone. Being at home 24/7 means good choices easier’, Gregg revealed that he’d lost over four stone since starting his weight loss diet plan. Appearing on Good Morning Britain in April, Gregg encouraged the audience to ‘eat as much as you want of the right things’ as long as it’s healthy – like fruits, vegetables and lean protein – to get results like his. But what exactly did Gregg Wallace do to lose the four stone?

What’s the secret to Gregg Wallace’s weight loss diet?

Swapping takeaways for homemade

Speaking to The Sun back in 2017, Gregg revealed that he upturned his diet, saying that he’d gradually reduced his intake of takeaways and alcohol, and had turned to homemade versions of his favourite treats instead.

So while Gregg hasn’t revealed that he stuck to one particular diet plan, it seems that he opted for healthier choices and cut out food items high in fat.

“I’m a huge fan of curries, chillies and stews and it is still possible to lose weight and eat hearty meals,” he explained.

“Think about cooking with meats such as chicken and pork — all the things that don’t have much fat. Use lean mince to make chillies, fill up with tasty stews stuffed full of healthy, low-calorie veg.”

What else did he do?

Eating a big breakfast

One of the traditional ways of keeping hunger pangs down while restricting calories, Gregg says that he always has a big breakfast to make sure he stays full through the morning.

Speaking to the Radio Times, he said, “I always eat breakfast as I’ve just come out of gym and I’m ravenous for protein.”

And what does he eat?

“I have boiled eggs, brown bread with chicken sausages or smoked fish on Ryvita with horseradish.” Gregg adds.

Upping the exercise

However, in addition to overhauling his diet, Gregg also upped his exercise regime, and posted videos of himself on social media lifting weights – even in lockdown.

Previously he told the Express newspaper, “Fitness is at the centre of my working week, my gym sessions are the first things that go into my diary. Getting fit has made a big difference to my energy levels and helps me physically and mentally.

“I’ve realised that how you feel about yourself on a day-to-day basis may be the most important thing ever.”

Tracking fitness through apps

While calorie counting might not be for everyone, Gregg says that for him it’s been a huge help throughout his weight loss journey.

“I log all calories I eat and log the units of alcohol I drink,” he told to the Express. “I use the app MyFitnessPal, which monitors how much I eat and exercise and I try to consume no more than 1,800 calories a day.

While it’s not part of a weight loss diet, Gregg Wallace says it also helps for learning about nutrition and keeping himself on track.