Here’s our most loved gym clothes, taking centre stage in our fit kit collections.

Exercising outside is a quite the challenge during these colder months – but there are some workout wardrobe heroes which might make things a little easier.

Gym clothes for your winter wardrobe

1) New Balance Heat Loft Hoodie, £60

Quilted and cosy, without restricting movement. We also love the colour!

Newbalance.co.uk

2) Reebok Lux Bold Tights 2.0, £42.95

Whilst the fabric is lightweight, moving sweat away from the skin, these leggings will still keep you warm and protect you from the wintery elements. Plus a sculpted fit allows you to move through any workout, from cardio through to weight training.

Reebok.co.uk

3) Athena Crew socks, £14.99

Winter doesn’t need to mean dark, boring colours. These stand out socks don’t just look lively, they’ll keep tootsies warm and dry too, plus work well over long black leggings to keep all the heat in.

Stance.eu.com

4) Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36 Shield, £114.95

Serious cushioning and tough traction make these ideal for running on wet streets. Plus they’re so pretty and pink!

Nike.com

5) Berghaus Thermal Tech Tee Baselayer, £45

Vests and crop tops won’t suffice for outdoor workouts during the chilly months. This baselayer is great at keeping you cosy and on really cold days, works well underneath a hoody.

Berghaus.com

6) New Balance Fresh Foam 1080v10, £135

Be seen on dark evenings with these loud trainers. They’re super bouncy too, allowing you to almost bound down the streets!

Newbalance.co.uk

7) Women’s UA RUSH™ ColdGear Leggings, £60.00

Training outdoors just got a whole lot easier. Under Armour’s UA rush technology is designed to give your body the same benefits as an infrared sauna. The fabric absorbs heat your body gives off during exercise and converts it into infrared energy that is re-emitted back into the body. This recycled energy increases temporary localized blood flow, promoting improved performance, energy and recovery –perfect in harsh winter temperatures.

Underarmour.co.uk

8) Cropped velour puffa, £66

Throw this on after a workout for ultimate warmth. It looks super chic, plus it will carry you straight to post workout coffee. A high funnel neck keeps the heat in and the cold out too!

Myprotein.com