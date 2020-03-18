Should children with asthma self-isolate during the COVID-19 pandemic?

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The coronavirus pandemic is a worrying time for everyone, but it can be even more scary if you, or a family member, is deemed to be in a high-risk group.

Concerns are continuing to rise over those who may be more likely to contract the virus, or suffer more seriously with it if they do. And one group of people facing uncertainty are people with asthma.

Asthmatics are considered to be ‘at-risk’ during the coronavirus outbreak, alongside other groups of society.

Those considered to be at high-risk are people over the age of 70, and those under 70 with an underlying health condition. These include people with:

chronic heart or kidney disease

weakened immune systems, due to certain medical conditions or because of treatments such as chemotherapy

diabetes

being seriously overweight

chronic neurological conditions such as Parkinson’s, multiple sclerosis, or cerebral palsy, among other conditions

chronic respiratory diseases, including asthma, bronchitis, or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease

If you or a loved one is in an at-risk group, it’s likely to be a stressful time, with plenty of questions – especially if your children are deemed to be in any of the vulnerable groups.

Why are asthmatics in the high-risk group?

People, including children, with asthma, are considered to be at higher risk, as they may suffer the impacts of the virus more severely if they were to get it. The coronavirus virus can cause respiratory infections, and respiratory infections can set off asthma symptoms.

Asthma UK advises some simple management steps, in order to reduce your risk of symptoms.

On their website, they say you should:

Keep taking your preventer inhaler daily as prescribed. This will help cut your risk of an asthma attack being triggered by any respiratory virus, including coronavirus.

Carry your reliever inhaler (usually blue) with you every day.

Start a peak flow diary, if you have a peak flow meter. They say, if you don’t have one, now might be a good time to get it from your GP, as it can help you track any potential symptoms of coronavirus. It can also help your medical team to assess you over the phone or video too, if needs be.

Children will likely need help with these tactics, so if your child has asthma it’s important to follow these measures.

For adults, Asthma UK also advise quitting smoking ASAP (although it may not be as easy as that), as doing so can increase your risking from COVID-19.

Should children with asthma self-isolate?

Just like adults with asthma, children, with the help of their parents, should follow the new guidelines set out by the government in order to best take care of their health.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his intention to have everyone in vulnerable groups self-isolate for 12 weeks. But this measure has not yet come into force.

This means that unless you have coronavirus symptoms, you don’t need to completely self-isolate for the foreseeable future.

Asthma UK has shared a series of tips for people – including children – who have asthma and no signs of COVID-19, saying, “You do NOT need to stay inside your house at all times or self-isolate. You can go for a walk, or to the park, or to the shops if you need to buy things. Just try to cut down the number of people you meet with on a daily basis. And try to keep your distance from people when you see them.”

The NHS advises that social distancing and hygenie measures are instead particularly important for at-risk people.

They also shared the following measures asthmatics should be following – which are the same as those without.