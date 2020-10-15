We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Since cases of COVID-19 began to rise in the UK in September, there have been reports of another quick lockdown being considered to help stem the spread of the virus.

Also known as a ‘circuit-breaker lockdown’, it’s an idea that’s been supported by some of England’s most senior politicians as a sure fire way to enforce self-isolation and prevent another national lockdown. But others have argued that it would destroy businesses such as hospitality, who are still on unstable footing following the previous lockdown.

Discussions come as the new three tier system was announced for the whole of England. The lockdown measures put different regions into varying risk categories – ‘medium’, ‘high risk’ and ‘very high risk’ – and carry more intense restrictions the further up the levels an area goes. Most recently, it was announced that London would be moving from tier one, ‘medium’, to tier 2 which is deemed ‘high risk’. Liverpool was the first area to take on harsher restrictions as part of the system as they were put into tier 3 upon the announcement. A circuit-breaker lockdown is another way many scientific advisors to the government and leading politicians believe could stem the spread more effectively, as there’s been push towards localised lockdowns as a means to stop the spread of coronavirus around the country, while keeping the economy operating.

90,000 people tested positive for the virus on the lead up to October 9, leading to this drastic and immediate action in many areas of local lockdowns around the country. But what is a circuit breaker lockdown? And will we have one in the UK?

What is a circuit breaker lockdown?

A circuit breaker lockdown is the name that politicians and scientists have given to the idea of a lockdown that lasts just a couple of weeks, as a short-term solution to stop the transmission of COVID-19. The break would give the NHS time to recover from the surge without the longer economic consequences of a three-month lockdown like we saw from March this year.

Professor Matt Keeling, the government’s advisor told BBC Radio 4’s Today Programme, “What we’ve got at the moment is a situation where most areas of the country are facing an exponential rise in cases, and what a circuit-breaker or precautionary break would do is drive down R for that short two-week period.

“It would effectively bide us more time to put other controls in place.

“One of the ways of thinking about this is it kind of takes us back in time to when cases where lower, and therefore gives us opportunities to do other things, it reduces the number of cases as well as leading to a similar decline in hospitalisations and also deaths over a short period.”

Will we have a circuit breaker lockdown soon in the UK?

As a nation, if we’ve learnt anything in the last six months, it’s to make no guarantees as naturally, there has been no confirmation about whether England or other parts of the UK will be taking on a circuit breaker lockdown. Boris Johnson has insisted that the new three tier system is the way forward to bring the R-rate under control, provided that the public follow the rules. He has, however, confirmed that harsher restrictions will come into play if the spread continues.

Although, other politicians have thrown their support behind the idea of the circuit breaker lockdown. Both Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer and London’s mayor, Sadiq Khan have confirmed that they believe the circuit breaker is the best way forward, especially with half term coming up soon. In one twitter post, Keir Starmer wrote, ‘We need a circuit break to fix testing, protect the NHS and save lives.’

This leave the government less than a week to make the decision and while we have seen fast changes enforced before, it’s unlikely that a national circuit breaker lockdown will be announced in the coming days.

What would it involve?

While it might sound like a good idea in theory, the circuit breaker lockdown would involve the strictest measures. This could include a total ban on inter-household and support bubble mixing, non-essential travel and the complete closure of non-essential shops and the hospitality industry. This would mean that pubs would close again under the new restrictions and many worry that businesses would not be viable when it’s time to open them again.

In the other countries that have undertaken these short lockdowns, it has involved schools closing and restaurants only doing takeaways, but in Singapore it did not prove effective. Similar closures were reported in Israel, who also went into lockdown for a few weeks. People were not able to travel more than 500 metres from their home apart from to carry out essential tasks, there were full closures of non-essential shops and a limit of 10 for gatherings.

Do circuit-breaker lockdowns work?

While they might restrict contact between people, there is some debate about whether they actually work after looking at the results from other countries.

In Singapore and Israel, the short lockdown proved ineffective. In Singapore, cases continued to rise and peaked at 1,426 new cases on April 20, so the circuit-breaker was extended until June 1. In Israel, the infection rate grew during the lockdown. However elsewhere such as New Zealand has seen immensely positive changes following their lockdowns. On April 18, New Zealand recorded 13 new cases of coronavirus but didn’t have another day that recorded more than 9 until months later on August 12.

Why do people want one?

The UK has seen a rapid increase in positive cases of coronavirus since the lockdown measures were lifted. It’s thought that by taking the country into a shorter lockdown, we could effectively back pedal by about 28 days and lift the pressure on the NHS, while keeping the economy from suffering.

A new pool found that out of over 3,000 adults in the UK, 68 percent would support two weeks of lockdown later in October, compared to one in five who opposed it. This follows the news that the the government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) recommended that the government implement a circuit breaker lockdown three weeks ago, inferring that it was the best course of action going forward.

Now, new statistics have also been revealed by the government’s Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Modelling (SPI-M). They have determined that a circuit breaker lockdown could reduce deaths from coronavirus for the rest of the year down from 19, 900 to 12,100, with hospital admissions also reduced from 132,400 down to 66,500.

So while some are saying this is a brilliant idea, that with further invention could keep the R-rate down, others argue it’s a little too late.

Is it too late for a circuit breaker lockdown?

While the debate has been happening around whether to go into a circuit breaker lockdown, Professor Graham Medley of government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) said that it was now ‘too late’ for the pre-planned lockdown and that ministers had ‘missed the boat’ on enforcing it.

The SAGE member added that “any time from August to now would have been a better time to do it”, as “coinciding it with schools closing is important.

“The key is to do it when you don’t have to.”

This revelation came as SAGE published the minutes from their meetings on Monday, which showed that it had called for a circuit breaker lockdown three weeks ago. Since then, the government has been under intense pressure to follow the advice given to them and enact the short lockdown around the country.

However as we have seen over the last few months, nothing is for certain and we could be taking on another circuit breaker lockdown in the next couple of weeks as we approach half term.