With restrictions still in place due to coronavirus, you might be wondering exactly what the 'rule of 6' means.

Wondering does the rule of 6 include children? Or where can 6 people meet up at the moment? Read on to have your questions answered…

Due to current coronavirus rules and restrictions, people across the UK have been instructed to observe a ‘rule of 6’ when socialising. This means any gathering of more than six people in England is illegal – unless it meets one of the exemptions listed below.

This applies to gatherings both indoors and outdoors, and police are able to break up any gatherings which exceed six people. It was put in place to adhere to social distancing rules and ensure there’s not too many people in one place, to help curb the spread of Covid.

Does the rule of 6 include children?

Yes, the rule of 6 does include children. But it is only in England where children are specifically included in the rule of 6.

In Wales and Scotland, they have similar rules around social gatherings, but in Wales children under 11 do not count, and in Scotland those under 12 are exempt – making it different from the rules in England.

However, Michael Gove said England’s decision to include children in the rule was “absolutely right”. He added: “as ever, the important thing is balance – eating out, seeing friends – that is fine, provided we do so in a way that is socially responsible, that’s what the rule of six is about.”

Are there any exemptions for rule of 6 in the UK?

The rule of 6 only applies to social settings, like meeting friends in a restaurant, but it does not impact things like work and education. Some office workers are still encouraged to work from home if possible, though. Other exemptions to this rule include weddings, which can now have up to 15 guests – reduced from its previous figure of 30.

To date, funerals can still take place with up to 30 people in attendance, and places of worship will be open with social distancing measures in place. You can also socialise with your support bubble if you live alone, as updated guidelines state that the rule of 6 does not apply if: ‘everyone lives together or is in the same support bubble, or to continue existing arrangements where children do not live in the same household as both their parents’.

There are also exemptions when it comes to schools or childcare, and these will be able to operate without the rule of 6 in place. Matt Hancock, Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, said, “We need to get through this coronavirus with the minimal impact.

“But it does mean that when it comes to socialising, we are unfortunately having to put in place these rules because our contact tracing system – which is now excellent – shows that the majority of the transmission of this disease is in social circumstances.”