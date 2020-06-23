We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

We all have different requirements when it comes to our diets - our preferences differ over how much to eat, what to eat, and when to eat.

But for some people, food sensitivities and food intolerances can mean that following a specific diet is vitally important. There are also different elimination diets – including one specifically for IBS, called the FODMAP diet.

For many, eating certain food can cause all kind of bodily woes. And when it comes to food intolerances, these are largely related to the gut – from bloating, to gas, to unexplained weight gain or loss. Eating the wrong thing can also sometimes cause problems in other areas of the body. For some people that may mean headaches, acne, rashes, or even mood changes.

And this is where a food elimination diet can come in useful.

Put simply, an elimination diet involves eliminating certain foods from your diet, and then slowly reintroducing them to see which ones may be causing the problems in your gut, or perhaps elsewhere.

Which foods might you be intolerant to?

Many types of foods can cause intolerances for people.

Mostly people will be intolerant, allergic, or sensitive to foods such as:

Wheat/gluten

Eggs

Shellfish

Dairy

Peanuts

Caffeine

Soy

Lactose (milk products)

Natural sugars

How do I do the elimination diet?

Firstly, before eliminating any kinds of foods from your diet, or attempting to work out what is causing your intolerance, it is important to consult a doctor, a registered dietitian or nutritionist for support. Secondly, if you suspect an allergy, you should see your doctor immediately. The elimination diet is only recommended for those who suspect an intolerance or sensitivity.

Many experts prefer the elimination diet over a test, as they are not considered to be as accurate, and are often expensive too.

Getting started with an elimination diet is a process, and takes time and effort to do fully and properly.

Also, although it is called a diet, it has nothing to do with weight loss or dropping a few pounds – and instead, everything to do with helping you feel as healthy as possible, and eliminating foods that could be causing painful and irritating symptoms.

So what is the first step to getting started in an elimination diet?

Before you start eliminating foods, it is helpful to keep a food diary, alongside a symptoms diary, so that you and your nutrition specialist can work out together which foods might be helpful to eliminate. For example, if you seem to get an upset stomach after a meal full of cheese, it may be a food you can cut out.

This should be done for a couple of weeks at least, in order to work out a pattern and what you should cut out, to track any intolerances.

It can also help to start the elimination diet when you know you will have full control over what you can eat – e.g when you’re not on holiday, when you are home, and when you won’t be eating out a lot.

It is also important to make sure that you don’t make any other big lifestyle changes at the same time that you begin an elimination diet. For example, if you start taking supplements on the day you begin the diet, it could skew how you feel and your symptoms, meaning the root cause of your issues may be masked. Keep things as normal as possible, so that you can accurately work out what may be affecting your gut.

For more information on elimination diets, you can also read this book, The Elimination Diet: Discover the Foods That Are Making You Sick and Tired, by Alissa Segersten. Buy it here.

How long should an elimination diet last?

If you are embarking on an elimination diet, you should be prepared for it to last for a fair while – maybe up to two months.

Dr. Samantha Nazareth, a gastroenterologist in New York told Women’s Health that it can last anywhere from three to eight weeks. She explained that this time frame, “gives the body time to adjust to a new diet and also allows the gut lining—the barrier from what we put into our mouths and the rest of the body—to regenerate.”

Can I do an elimination diet on my own – or should I get help with it?

It is very important to seek the advice of a professional – be it a doctor, nutritionist, or dietitian – before you embark on an elimination diet.

A professional can help you to work out which foods will be best to eliminate and which foods you can keep eating, as they can identify potential irritants.

They can also help to ensure that you don’t incur any nutritional deficiencies during the time of elimination, to be sure you don’t get too low a levels or calcium or iron for example.

An important thing to bear in mind when doing an elimination diet is also to be aware that you are conscious of any disordered eating. Working with a professional during the process can help to tackle any of the issues that may arise.