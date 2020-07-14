We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

For months now the UK has speculated over whether wearing masks outside might be necessary during the coronavirus outbreak.

And now four months into lockdown, the government has provided some concrete guidance – masks are to be worn in all places where social distancing is difficult, such as public transport and shops.

The developing coronavirus epidemic means the new government guidelines for lockdown are constantly changing, with businesses now opening again following three months of closures.

Under strict social distancing guidelines, hairdressers and barbers were permitted to open at the beginning of July, with pubs, restaurants, nail bars, spas and beauty salons opening on July 11 and 13. Swimming pools and gyms will also be opening later in the month, on July 25.

But what are the new rules on protecting yourself and others in public?

We dive into the rules on face masks…

What is the new government advice on wearing face masks?

From July 15, people in England, Scotland and Northern Ireland were required to wear face masks on public transport. The same rule will be brought into effect in Wales from July 27.

Scotland enforced mandatory mask-wearing in shops from July 10, with England due to enforce the same rule from July 24. Those who refuse to wear a mask in these setting could be fined.

The governments have confirmed that the mask doesn’t have to be medical grade – a simple face covering, whether homemade or bought, is perfectly fine.

Recently the World Health Organisation (WHO)’s advice has changed around the important of wearing masks. Previously, they said there was little to no evidence to suggest that masks would help stop the spread of COVID-19, claiming that people who wore masks would relax more important measures to prevent the spread, such as washing their hands.

However, this advice changed in early June. Newer evidence showed covering you face can help to provide a barrier against ‘infectious droplets’ which pass between people in areas where social distancing is not possible.

Now, WHO confirms their stance that people should wear non-medical face masks or coverings in enclosed spaces where social distancing is harder. This would include shops and public transport, for instance.

This comes after the release of Boris Johnson’s 50-page document on the roadmap out of lockdown in May, which stated that people are being encouraged to wear a face covering in public. The guidance said, “As more people return to work, there will be more movement outside people’s immediate household.

“This increased mobility means the government is now advising that people should aim to wear a face covering in enclosed spaces where social distancing is not always possible and they come into contact with others that they do not normally meet, for example on public transport or in some shops.”

Face masks and face coverings: know the difference

There is a difference between the words ‘face mask’ and ‘face covering’ – the latter being the word the government has opted for. A face mask is a surgical-grade mask only required for care workers or the sick. The general public is being advised to wear a ‘face covering’, which is simply something that covers your mouth and nose. This could be a scarf, a handmade face mask, or a piece of cloth.

So where exactly should we be wearing a face covering – and how do they help?

Are face masks in shops compulsory?

Since the middle of May, the government has advised people to wear a face covering if you are somewhere where social distancing is difficult. Yesterday, the government announced that face masks would be made compulsory in all shops from July 24 2020.

These do not need to be surgical grade mask, but rather a face covering that will prevent respiratory droplets from the wearer’s nose and mouth from landing and spreading the virus.

Masks or coverings being made mandatory on public transport from July 15, and now being made compulsory in shops, is bringing England into line with other countries such as Scotland – who made masks mandatory in shops from July 10 – Germany, Spain and Italy.

If you’re still wondering, “should I wear a mask to go shopping?”, the simple answer is yes. The supermarket, for instance, is just one of the places where the government is enforcing the new rule as it applies to all retail establishments.

However, masks still do not need to be worn outdoors – while exercising for example – in the home, or by those who might find them difficult to wear, such as children or those with general breathing difficulties.

Do I have to wear a face mask in public?

According to government guidance, ‘You should wear a face covering in an enclosed space where social distancing isn’t possible and where you will come into contact with people outside your household or support bubble.’ This suggests that if you are not able to be 2 metres away from another person outside of your household or support bubble, you should wear a mask – whether you’re indoors or outdoors.

World Health Organisation adds however, that face masks are only helpful for those who are unwell and showing symptoms of COVID-19, and for those who are caring for the sick – e.g. NHS workers or social care staff. Protective masks for care staff are specially designed to protect them from viruses (including coronavirus), filtering out airborne particles.

But members of the public do not need to, and should not, wear masks like these, not least because it would reduce the supply for those who really need them. They should opt for face coverings instead.

If you are not a care worker, face coverings are generally only thought to be useful for one reason:

If you wear one, they may help to stop you spreading COVID-19 to others if you have symptoms, or are asymptomatic (have no symptoms but have the virus).

A face covering is not thought to stop you catching the virus but with more people wearing them, there is less chance of water droplets being transmitted.

However, use of face coverings gets tricky though when you consider those who may experience COVID-19 without any symptoms, or those who may be about to get sick, which is when some scientists believe you may be more contagious.

In that sense, it may be helpful to wear them to protect others from the virus – and this is one of the reasons the UK government has suggested using them.

Trish Greenhalgh, professor of primary care at the University of Oxford, told PA that she thinks the wider use of masks will be helpful in combatting the spread of the virus. She said, “I’m delighted that the Government has changed its position on face coverings for the lay public. The science on this is clear: Covid-19 is most commonly transmitted by droplets emitted when we cough, sneeze, shout, sing and even just breathe in close proximity to others.

“Cloth face coverings are highly effective at blocking droplets coming out of the mouth and nose. They’re not perfect, but if you can stop 90% or 95% of the droplets this will cause a very dramatic reduction in the number of people who catch the virus.”

Why might wearing a face covering be risky?

Countries such as France and China have made face masks mandatory for residents, but their benefits are still uncertain, as there is not a huge amount of scientific data to support their use.

Currently, the WHO does not actually recommend face coverings for healthy people, explaining that there is “no evidence” that they protect people who are not sick.

They suggest that wearing them may even be unhelpful if you are healthy, because removing them and putting them on may contaminate them or you, and, they could offer the public a false sense of protection against the virus, meaning they may be less likely to follow the vitally important basic hygiene rules.

If you choose to wear a face mask or covering, it is equally important that you are:

Regularly washing your hands for 20 seconds at a time

Practising social distancing

Not touching your face

Using your elbow or a tissue to cough and sneeze

However, the WHO does suggest wearing the mask if you are unwell. This is because a face mask may stop you from transmitting the virus to others.

Where to buy face masks in the UK

Cotton coverings or masks bought from local shops are being recommended, as the guidance now stipulates that people should wear a mask to go shopping. It may be possible to find face masks in your local pharmacy, local newsagents, or local DIY store. However, due to huge demand, they may well be selling out fast. You can find many face coverings being sold online though – you’ll find a wide selection of reusable face masks here.

But you should not be buying ones that are used by the NHS, with the WHO stating that it is vital medical masks are set aside for care workers.

However, if you’re not having much luck finding a covering, it is fine to make one at home, with officials saying, “the key thing is it should cover your mouth and nose”.

How to make a face mask

If you want to make your own face covering or mask at home to wear when you go shopping, you can use household items to do so. Follow our video on how to make a face mask from a sock, or how to make a face mask without sewing.

The government has also published advice on making a cloth face mask out of an old t-shirt, or by sewing, which you can find here.

Stay safe, everyone.