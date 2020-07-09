We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

As a result of lockdown, indoor gyms have been closed for over four months, and are scheduled to be one of the last places to open.

Over the past couple of months, we’ve all been doing our best with at-home workouts (hello Joe Wicks), as well as outdoors runs and walks.

But fitness fans are likely keen to know when they might next be able to use the machines at their local indoor gyms, or enjoy classes there once again. So when will indoor gyms reopen?

What time will Boris Johnson’s speech be today?

ITV reports that Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to give an announcement on the next set of lockdown-easing measures later today (Thursday 9th July). Given the discussion on the reopening of gyms recently, there is every chance that he could address them during his announcement.

It is not clear what time he will be making his speech if so.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak hinted that the government are preparing to reopen gyms yesterday, after launching his ‘Eat out to help out’ campaign to reboot restaurants.

When talking to an MP about gyms reopening, he joked about people needing to return to fitness, now that restaurants and pubs have reopened. Rishi said, “Perhaps alongside ‘eat out to help out’, we can make progress on reopening our gyms, so at the same time we can deal with that side of the equation.”

When are gyms reopening in UK?

Appearing on LBC Radio a few days ago, Prime Minister Boris Johnson actually confirmed that gyms will likely be reopening ‘in a few weeks’ time. He explained, “We are going to reopen gyms as soon as we can do it in a Covid-secure way and I think that the date for reopening gyms at the moment, if we can do it, is in just a couple of weeks’ time.”

According to reports, gyms could even be set to reopen within days, with gym owners reportedly hoping for the green light to go-ahead this weekend – 11th July.

In fact, a few weeks ago in June, Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden revealed hopes that indoor gyms could reopen in “mid-July”, if leisure facilities were deemed to be following hygiene protocols well enough.

Reportedly, gyms have opened up test sites in the last few weeks to work out the best way to reopen whilst ensuring public health standards are adhered to.

It is also worth noting that gyms in Northern Ireland will reopen on Friday 10th July, following an update last month from the NI Executive.

Gyms – such as PureGym – have said they will be ready to reopen as soon as the government provide a date.

When will gyms reopen in Scotland?

Back in June Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon explained that the reopening of indoor gyms in Scotland would be ‘unlikely’ before 23rd July, suggesting that gyms reopening there is still a few weeks off.

In fact, Glasgow Life, who run leisure facilities in the city, confirmed just last week that they would not be reopening their venues until 17th August.

What will gyms look like when they reopen?

As with the venues that have already opened – bars, restaurants, pubs and hairdressers, which reopened on 4th July – gyms will need to stick to a set list of hygiene rules when they do reopen.

So what rules will be in place the next time you visit the gym?