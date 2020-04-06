We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The UK is in the midst of a nationwide lockdown, in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The lockdown means that the British public are under strict instructions to go out only when necessary – for food, medicine, or exercise.

This means that no one is able to visit or see friends or family, and shops, restaurants, bars and offices across the country are closed until further notice.

But how long has the UK lockdown been going on for – and is there an end in sight yet?

How long have we been in lockdown in the UK?

Lockdown in the UK officially began on the 23rd March, with the Prime Minister Boris Johnson announcing the news of a three-week lockdown initially in a national TV address.

This means that as of today (Monday 6th April), the UK has been in lockdown for two weeks.

However, some rules had been in place before the complete lockdown began. Ahead of the official announcement, people were urged to work from home, avoid pubs, clubs, bars and restaurants, and stay away from family and friend’s houses.

Since Boris Johnson announced the lockdown, many in the UK have been observing the rules, staying at home as much as possible, working from home where they can, and avoiding crowded areas.

However, there is also a minority who continue to flout the rules, by heading to public spaces of picnics or to sunbathe, especially during the recent sunny weather.

Over the weekend, the Health Secretary Matt Hancock made clear that this was not allowed during the lockdown, and warned that stricter measures could be brought in if people did not follow the rules – such as banning outside exercise altogether.

When will the lockdown rules be reviewed – and how long will the UK lockdown last?

When the Prime Minister announced the three-week lockdown, he explained that the situation would be reviewed in three weeks. This means that the rules will be reviewed next Monday – on the 13th April.

However, this does not mean that the lockdown will be lifted, and that life will return to normal, next week.

Government officials have long said that, if they are able to consider an end to the lockdown, it will need to be staggered, to avoid everyone heading back out again, and another spike in coronavirus cases.

At a daily press conference over the weekend, Michael Gove explained that there was no set time for these measures coming to an end. He said, “There’s no fixed point, no specific date in the calendar at which we can say things will change, we are keeping them under review.”

Will we be in lockdown for six months?

Providing some clarification, the deputy chief medical officer, Dr Jenny Harries, explained that it could be up to six months before the UK is back to a normal way of living.

She said, “Three weeks for review, two or three months to see if we’ve really squashed it, but three to six months, ideally [for the lockdown period]. But there’s lots of uncertainty in that, but then to see at which point we can actually get back to normal and it is plausible it could go further than that.”

“This is not to say we would be in complete lockdown for six months, but as a nation we have to be really, really responsible and keep doing what we’re all doing until we’re sure we can gradually start lifting various interventions which are likely to be spaced – based on the science and our data – until we gradually come back to a normal way of living.”

So it seems clear that it will be a staggered approach back to normal life, in order to avoid a resurgence in cases.

How long have other countries been under lockdown?

China

China, as the epicentre of the COVID-19 outbreak, went into lockdown in mid-January.

But after reporting no new cases for multiple days, the country – in particular, Wuhan, where the virus originated – began to slowly relax some of their rules from the 19th March – over 50 days since the lockdown began.

It provides an interesting model of how the UK lockdown may pan out – but only if the country begins to flatten the curve, and see a reduction in the number of new infections and deaths.

Italy

Italy, which has been hit particularly hard by the virus, began their lockdown on 9th March. And officials have stated that it will last until at least 13th April.

Spain

Like Italy, Spain has also been hit with a huge number of coronavirus cases and deaths, and their lockdown, which has been in place since 14th March, has recently been extended until at least 25th April. It means that their lockdown will last for at least 45 days.

France

In France, which has also been hugely affected by the coronavirus, their mass lockdown began on 17th March. It has since been extended until 15th April, with their Prime Minister Édouard Philippe stating that it will likely be extended for a second time.

So if the UK is to follow in a similar path, it seems that the lockdown will likely extend far past just three weeks.