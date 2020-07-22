We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

With the UK coronavirus lockdown easing, it's good to remind ourselves of the rules surrounding meet-ups with family and friends.

Although we’ve been under a form a lockdown for a long time now, local outbreaks are suggesting more local lockdowns could be a real possibility. So it’s still important to take precautions to protect our health and that of the general public.

So while many of us have been delighted to reunite with loved ones following weeks apart, there are still restrictions on how many people we can see at one time that are worth bearing in mind.

According to the government, how many people are we currently allowed to meet up with then – both outdoors and indoors?

How many people can meet outside?

At this stage of the coronavirus pandemic, the UK government have stipulated that in England, you should not meet in a group of more than six people from different households outside. However, they do state that if you are all from the same two households, or the same support bubbles, more than six people are allowed to meet up outside.

You should still social distance when meeting up outside, and take all the necessary precautions, such as handwashing and, for example, avoiding sharing cutlery and/or drinks.

However, the rules begin to get a little unclear when you consider some elite sports or work events. The rules officially state that you can meet in larger groups outside “if necessary for work, voluntary or charitable services, education, childcare or training, elite sporting competition or training, to fulfil legal obligations.”

Non-professional team sports can now also be played outside, and can be played with any number of people if they are formally organised, by a sports club for example. If they are played informally though, there must be no more than 30 people taking part.

In other parts of the UK though, the rules are slightly different.

In Wales, there are no restrictions on the number of people who can meet outdoors, but no more than two households can meet at a time.

In Scotland a similar rule applies, meaning can people meet up in groups as big as they want, providing that they are made up of only a maximum of two other households.

But in Northern Ireland, groups of up to 30 people can meet up outdoors without restriction.

How many people can meet indoors?

You are now allowed to meet up indoors, but you should only meet inside in groups of up to two households, according to the latest guidance from the government. They explain that this includes visiting people, or having them visit your home. You are also now permitted to stay overnight in someone else’s home, but you should avoid using shared facilities where possible.

The rules state that social distancing should still be observed (as far as possible), as the risk of transmission of the virus is still higher indoors than it is outside.

However, if you are in a support bubble (if you are a grandparent, or are in a support bubble with a grandparent for example), you do not need to maintain a social distance.

These rules also mean that technically, you should not be interacting socially with anyone outside of your household, or one other household outside or in an enclosed social setting, such as a pub, restaurant, or a place of worship. So, for example, you should only share a table at a restaurant with one other household, or members of your own household.

In fact, it is actually against the law for gatherings of more than 30 people to take place in private homes (including gardens and other outdoor spaces).

It means that while weddings are now allowed to go ahead, brides and grooms can only invite up to 30 people, with the government stating that ‘only close friends and family’ should be in attendance. Social distancing should still be observed.

