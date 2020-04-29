We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

One of the most troubling things about the recent coronavirus outbreak is the uncertainty of not knowing the answers to pressing questions, like how to apply for a coronavirus test? And can you apply for one if you’re not a key worker?

With over 150,000 people currently diagnosed with coronavirus in the UK and doctors not taking routine appointments during lockdown, more people are beginning to wonder how they can apply for a coronavirus test. Especially as more symptoms are being gradually revealed by Public Health England, and many of them are in line with other recurrent seasonal conditions, such as hayfever and the common cold.

The new protocols outlined by the Health Secretary on Tuesday say that the government is looking to test 100,000 people by Thursday. Having only tested 43,000 on Monday, they aim, whether it will be achieved or not, is to complete 73,000 more tests this week.

How to apply for a coronavirus test if you’re not an essential worker

According to government announcements on Tuesday [28 March], millions more people are now available to be tested for the coronavirus in England with Scotland, Ireland and Wales currently bringing in the same procedures.

Who can be tested?

In Tuesday’s briefing, Health Secretary Matt Hancock assured the nation, “From construction workers to emergency plumbers, from research scientists to those in manufacturing, the expansion of access to testing will protect the most vulnerable and help keep people safe.” This means people previously unable to access testing would now be able to.

You can now be tested for the virus if you’re not an essential worker but fall into one of these categories:

All those over 65 years old and members of their households, if they have symptoms.

Any worker who needs to leave their home in order to go to work, and their households, if any of them have symptoms

Essential/key workers are still highest on the priority list to receive a test for Covid-19, however, with the government also announcing that NHS staff, care home staff and care home residents will be eligible for testing whether or not they have symptoms.

How to apply for a coronavirus test

Whether you’re a key worker or not, you have to apply for a coronavirus test through the gov.uk website. On the right hand side there is a drop down list, click onto “testing for coronavirus” and you’ll have three options:

Apply for a coronavirus test if you’re an essential worker

Book a coronavirus test if you have a verification code

Apply for a coronavirus test if you have a clinical referral, are aged 65 or over and have symptoms, or must currently travel to work and have symptoms

If you are not a key worker, click the last option. You’ll be taken to a page asking you to choose how you want to be tested for the virus. At the moment, home-testing kits are not available to non-key workers so click on the country that you live in to access information about a regional testing site in your area.

This video explains how the process will work.

When will the results come back?

The government advise that testing is most effective within three days of showing symptoms so if you have any of the symptoms of the coronavirus and are eligible, it’s worth booking a test today.

Following a swab, regional testing facilities aim to return test results within 48 hours.

The government hopes that by drastically increasing the number of people able to get tested for the coronavirus, they will be able to implement their “test, track and trace” strategy more effectively and in turn, work to reduce the number of people diagnosed.