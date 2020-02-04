We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Joe Wicks is used to bouncing around full of energy - but since becoming a dad for the second time, he admits he's struggling.

Joe Wicks is best known for his healthy recipe books including Lean in 15 and being a body coach offering exercise regimes to help people tone up and lose weight.

But even a fitness fanatic like Joe has proved he is just like most parents – and is struggling to juggle parenting with looking after his own wellbeing.

‘If I’ve had a rough night’s sleep, I’m not as motivated in the morning’ he admitted. ‘Even if I’m really stressed, I think to myself that I’ve got to do something, so I’m doing 15-20 minutes a day just to pick up my energy and mood and level me out a bit.’

Joe is dad to daughter Indie, aged 18 months and son Marley, who he has with wife Rosie. And he’s revealed he’s had to adjust his exercise regime so it fits around parenting.

In an interview with Health & Wellbeing magazine, he said, ‘I do it when the kids nap, or at night when they go to bed. I don’t want to make an excuse – I have to prove that even when I have a big business to run, I’ve got two kids and I’m stressed and tired, I need to show everyone that it’s still possible to stay fit.’

And with another book to add to his growing collection called Wean in 15 – aimed at making healthy meals for children, he is still keen to focus on his own health.

He warned, ‘We don’t need to sacrifice our own health just because we’ve got little kids to look after – I think it’s also important to look after yourself as well. As hard as you might think it is and however tired you are, don’t forget that exercise actually gives you energy.’