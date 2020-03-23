We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Joe Wicks, AKA The Body Coach, is doing his bit to help the nation's children stay fit during this strange and uncertain time.

Joe Wicks, aka The Body Coach, has been known in the past for his Lean in 15 recipes (Joe Wicks’ chicken pie and turkey burger are two of our favourites) and weight loss plans. Now, the father of two is on a mission to ensure that kids across the world keep fit, healthy and happy with a new series of online kids workouts.

Due to the new social distancing and self-isolation measures we are all taking in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, many of our little ones are at home because schools have closed, and will be spending the best part of the day inside. As a result, many are missing out on their daily exercise – either walking to or from school, running around with friends at lunch time, or their regular P.E class.

For The Body Coach, home workouts have long been a staple of his fitness plans. So he won’t be letting social distancing and isolation get in the way of kids keeping up some vital exercise!

Exercise has been proven to be important for building a healthy immune system and maintaining our mental health, so while it’s a little harder to achieve right now, it’s more important than ever to stay active.

“Exercise is an amazing tool to help us feel happier, more energised, and more optimistic,” says Joe.

Joe announced last week that he will be conducting daily fitness sessions for little’uns during this period of social distancing. He shared on his Instagram: ‘Every week day next week starting Monday I will be hosting a LIVE workout for kids on my YouTube channel at 9am. It’s going to be fun and energising and will leave you and your kids with a big smile on your faces 😀’. Today marked the very first live P.E workout with Joe, and it appears to have been a roaring success.

Families all over the UK and worldwide have shared pictures and videos of themselves following along with the workout – with Joe himself revealing that 806,000 households tuned in. So if you want to join in tomorrow, how can you find the workouts and get you – and your kids – exercising along with Joe?

Where to watch Joe Wicks’ kids workout

Joe will be streaming the PE workouts live every weekday morning at 9am, from his official YouTube channel, The Body Coach TV.

You can find them HERE, under the P.E with Joe section of his channel – or simply search for The Body Coach TV in the YouTube search bar.

Joe’s daily workouts will remain on his channel too, so even if you miss the live stream at 9am, you can still complete the video later on in the day.

How long are Joe Wicks’ kids workouts?

The first Joe Wicks P.E workout was around half an hour , so it’s likely that the rest will be around a similar duration.

Why not get your kids doing them before you settle down for some home-schooling?

What sort of exercises will you be doing with Joe Wicks’ P.E workouts?

The Joe Wicks kids workout sessions are fun and simple, so that children can easily follow along – with moves that aren’t technically confusing but will provide a brilliant workout for your kids.

In his first P.E video, Joe did things like star jumps, air punches, kangaroo jumps, and high-knee running.

The workouts are ideal for kids but fantastic for adults to join in with as well. After all, we might want to get a bit of exercise in during this time of isolation too!

Will you be joining in with Joe’s workouts this week?