Face masks are set to become mandatory in shops from next week, so where can you find masks for your kids and how can you get them to wear one?

Masks have been a topic of debate during the coronavirus pandemic, with people in the UK only being advised to wear one from the middle of May – while other countries had been wearing them for months prior.

But from next week – Friday 24th July to be exact – face masks will become compulsory in shops.

While you might be relaxed about buying and wearing a face mask yourself, you may still have some questions about kids face masks, and whether kids have to wear them.

Do kids have to wear face masks?

Yes – although current research suggests that children are less likely to suffer serious symtoms of the coronavirus, it’s thought that they can still spread it, and so it is important that they wear them too.

The new rules on face masks being mandatory includes children over the age of two. Only very young children, such as babies, and like adults, those with respiratory problems or other conditions, are exempt from wearing face masks in shops.

It means that most children will have to wear face masks in shop if they visit them with adults.

People who do not wear masks – and are not exempt – will be subject to a £100 fine that will decrease to £50 if the fine is paid within 14 days.

Children and face masks: how to talk to your kids about wearing them

Of course, it can be tricky to get your little ones to wear something that isn’t massively comfortable – especially if they are a lot younger, and less able to understand the reasons why people are wearing them.

In order to get them to wear one, it’s important to talk to them about why they are important.

Dr. Florencia Segura, a pediatrician at Einstein Pediatrics told care.com that she recommends keeping the conversation very simply, and in terms they can understand. She said, you could say, “We are washing our hands, wearing masks and not getting too close to others so that we can keep the germs away.”

For older kids, you can be more specific, and explain the benefits in more detail. Let them know that wearing one could reduce the chances of you spreading the coronavirus if you have it but have no symptoms. It’s important to tell your older children the facts, so they don’t get confused by any conflicting advice they may see online.

It can also be helpful to be consistent in wearing face masks yourself, in order for your little ones to see that they don’t need to be strange or scary to wear. Making it a normal part of life whilst popping to the shops can help to encourage your kids to wear face masks.

Plus, your kids might also be more inclined to wear masks if they get to choose them. Picking out a fun and colourful face masks can turn the task from a chore into a fun chance to be creative.

So where can you buy face masks your kids will love?

Kids’ face masks: where to buy them now

There are plenty of places you can pick up kids face masks ahead of them becoming compulsory next week.

Where can you buy kids face masks?

There are so many fun ones to choose from that you can make wearing one less of a chore and more of a game!