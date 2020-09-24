We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

After the news was announced that the UK is currently experiencing a second wave of coronavirus, whether the country is heading towards lockdown like we had in March is a question many people have been asking.

But as the government has put some lockdown restrictions on new areas of England and the new ‘rule of six’ came into play from September 14, it’s no surprise that people are wanting answers as to whether we are looking at a second wave when winter hits.

The health secretary has already warned that the colder months will bring new challenges in fighting coronavirus as other viral infections, like the common cold or flu also become more prevalent. Matt Hancock said, “The battle against coronavirus is not over – and while we strain every sinew to spring free from its clutches, with winter on the horizon, we must prepare, bolster our defences and come together once again against this common foe.

“Winter is always a stretching time for health and for care. But this winter presents particular challenges. People will be spending more time indoors, where we know the virus is more likely to spread and we know that we will need to deal with coronavirus along with the usual pressures that the season will bring.”

This comes as the first set of nationwide restrictions since the UK went into lockdown were put into place from September 14 and the new NHS contact tracing app was officially launched by the government this week, to try and identify and isolate the areas that are spiking around the UK.

But what do we know about a potential second lockdown and this new wave of coronavirus?

Is the UK going to have a second lockdown?

While many parts of the UK have been experiencing local lockdown restrictions, which have stopped mixing households amongst other activities, the prime minister has emphasised how unwilling he is for the UK to enter into a full lockdown like we had in March.

During his address to MPs in the House of Commons soon after, Boris Johnson said, “We always knew that while we might have driven the virus into retreat, the prospect of a second wave was real. I’m sorry to say that in Spain and France and many other countries, we’ve reached a perilous turning point.”

However, he continued to express his reluctance to put the country back into another lockdown, which would see all hospitality establishments like pubs and restaurants close to diners and a ban on seeing people outside of your social bubble. The prime minister has previously called the potential move “disastrous” and assured the public that the government was doing everything in their power to prevent the second wave and a second lockdown. However, he conceded that there were some problems with some regions not being able to get a coronavirus test as well as issues with the track and trace scheme.

He emphasised, “I don’t want a second national lockdown – I think it would be completely wrong for this country and we are going to do everything in our power to prevent it.” Boris Johnson said, “And can we afford it? I very much doubt that the financial consequences would be anything but disastrous, but we have to make sure that we defeat the disease by the means that we have set out.

“So when I see people arguing against the rule of six or saying that the government is coming in too hard on individual liberties and so on – I totally understand that and I sympathise with that, but we must, must defeat this disease.”

The statement comes as it was revealed that in early September, the UK had experienced the biggest rise in coronavirus cases since May and positive Covid-19 cases are currently doubling every seven or eight days. As a result, the government changed the laws on social ‘mingling’ and now only six people are allowed to meet up both inside and outside the home.

To avoid a second wave being dangerous enough to force the whole country into a full second lockdown, the government laid out new rules which included a change in rules for hospitality venues and new guidelines for wearing masks. Speaking to MPs on September 22, Boris Johnson said, “I want to stress this is by no means a return to the full lockdown we saw in March. We are not issuing a general instruction to stay at home.”

The new rules laid out by the prime minister now include:

From Thursday September 24, all pubs, bars and restaurants must operate table service only, except for takeaways. They must close at 10pm, with last orders being called well before this.

Those who are able to work from home should do so.

Face coverings must be worn by staff in retail, all users of taxis and private hire cars and all users of hospitality indoors, except when seated at a table to eat.

A tightening of the rule of six, with a maximum of 15 people allowed to attend wedding ceremonies and receptions. Up to 30 people can still attend a funeral, however.

All sports teams are now limited to six people as well, with more information to come from the culture secretary on this.

The prime minister added, “These rules, these measures only work if people comply. There is nothing more frustrating for the law-abiding majority than the few brazenly defying the rules. These rules will be enforced by tighter penalties.”

It was Michael Gove who originally announced the change in the government’s messaging around working from home, much to media and online criticism. In the last month, there has been a huge push from the government to get people back into the office but now, as the minister announced, there is a new “response to the spread of the virus”. He insisted that it was not an “about-turn” and England would not be “going back to the sort of measures we had in the spring.”

The new rules would mean that schools could remain open under new safety measures, however. While another report from the BBC suggests an additional ‘circuit-break of a few weeks’ over the half term could keep a handle on the spread. During this time it’s thought that hospitality venues, like pubs and restaurants, would close. But as of yet, no firm decisions have been made despite the government’s chief financial advisor saying that there would be ‘significant number of deaths’ by the end of October if nothing is done to combat the spread.

Is there a second wave coming to the UK?

Following concerns raised by the health secretary in July over concerns about a potential second wave in the UK, the government has doubled down on the issue of the rising cases and hospital admissions that are currently being seen across the country. On Friday September 18, Prime Minister Boris Johnson admitted that the UK is currently experiencing another wave of coronavirus and following this, the government enforced some nationwide lockdown restrictions to try and reduce the spread of the virus.

Upon making the announcement, the PM said, “Around a month ago, on average a thousand people across the UK were testing positive for coronavirus everyday. The latest figures show that figure has almost quadrupled to 3,929.

“A rising proportion of the tests themselves are yielding a positive result. I wish I could say that more of our people have the anti-bodies to fight the virus off but the latest figures show that fewer than 8 per cent of us are in this position.

“It’s true that the number of new cases are growing fastest between those aged 20 to 29 but the virus is spreading to more vulnerable age groups as we have seen in France and Spain, where this has led to increased hospital admissions and sadly, more deaths.”

He also emphasised that with this incoming second wave, daily hospital admissions have doubled and Covid-19 is much more likely to spread faster in winter than it is in summer, with other viral infections also playing a role. He added, “Transmission is high or rising exponentially. This is the moment where we must act.”

Earlier this week, Health Secretary Matt Hancock tweeted, ‘The raising of the alert level announced by the @CMO_England reflects the significant shift in the current threat posed by coronavirus. We face a tipping point & it’s vital everybody plays their part now to stop the spread of the virus and protect lives.’

Back in July, the health secretary admitted on Sky News that he was “concerned” about the potential of a second wave in the UK, after noting a rise in coronavirus cases in Europe. This followed the government’s quarantine list of countries being announced earlier in the month. Matt Hancock said, “I am worried about a second wave. I think you can see a second wave starting to roll across Europe, and we’ve got to do everything we can to prevent it from reaching these shores, and to tackle it.

“The measures that the chief medical officer will set out later are part of that.”

He also appeared to speak on the recent quarantine imposed on people coming from Spain at the time, saying, “So too are the measures we’re taking, for instance to ensure that we don’t directly bring cases back to this country where there’s a big spike in cases.

“So absolutely on a second wave – it is something I worry about, and I worry about it because we can see it happening.”

In fact, The Lancet, a medical journal, warned back in April about the possibility of a second wave of infections of coronavirus restrictions were relaxed too soon.

Can someone be infected with coronavirus more than once?

The question of whether re-infection is possible with coronavirus has been one posed since the start of the pandemic. Largely it looks as though the instances where people have reported been re-infected with the virus are true, with one man in Hong Kong testing positive for the virus twice, along with an 80-year old man in America and a woman from England. However, the man from Hong Kong contracted a different strain of Covid-19 and was asymptomatic for in the second instance. This has suggested that although it’s possible to get coronavirus twice, the second infection tends to rarer and the illness less severe.

On this issue, Health Secretary Matt Hancock told LBC Radio, “The scientists in the department are looking very closely into it. But it does appear that these cases of reinfection are credible. The question is how many there are and also how dangerous it is if you catch it again, and how infectious you are if you catch it again…as in do you get just a much, much smaller dose.

“There is a lot of very important scientific questions that we are doing a huge amount of work into trying to understand it from the relatively few number of cases that we have seen so far.”

Is there a second wave sweeping across Europe?

Back in July, Matt Hancock warned that a second wave was beginning to creep across Europe again. He followed up these comments in September by suggesting that younger people were largely responsible for the increase in cases and it was through younger generations elsewhere in Europe that the second wave began.

“The numbers have been going up. And we’ve seen in other countries where this leads, and it is not a good place,” Matt Hancock said, before going on to use the example of France and Spain where, “that second wave started largely amongst younger people, it then spreads”.

“And now we’re seeing a sharp rise in the number of people in hospital and the number of people who are dying in those countries.

Further to this, the World Health Organisation warned that coronavirus cases are increasing in Europe and a “very serious situation” is unfolding across the continent, as reported by CNN.

Regional Director Hans Kluge said, “In the spring and early summer we were able to see the impact of strict lockdown measures. Our efforts, our sacrifices, paid off. In June cases hit an all-time low. The September case numbers, however, should serve as a wake-up call for all of us,”

“Although these numbers reflect more comprehensive testing, it also shows alarming rates of transmission across the region.”

It comes as the government’s quarantine list of countries where you do not have to self isolate upon your return to the UK is being changed every week, with Portugal and Greece being just two of the popular holiday destinations removed from the list recently.

Could smaller lockdowns continue to be the way forward – for the UK and the rest of Europe?

The localised lockdowns across the country, which started with Leicester in July, have been largely cited as a success by the government. With falling rates of cases per 100,000 people reported in areas that took on the local restrictions, it seems as though there could be more local changes to the rules to come.

Most recently, following the news of the North-east of England, the government has added that London could also be seeing more restrictions imposed in the next few weeks. The current rate of transmission in the capital has meant that there are currently 18.1 cases per 100,000 people, which is an increase from previous months. Although there are currently no plans to introduce tighter measures, which might mean a curfew for the evenings,

Local lockdowns have already been imposed on parts of England. Leicester was the first to be put into local lockdown after a spike in infections, and was not permitted to reopen venues like restaurants and pubs at the same time as the rest of England.

Now, Oldham has seen a ‘rapid increase’ in positive Covid-19 cases, and so a series of new restrictions have been put in place there. Oldham residents should now not have any non-essential visitors inside their homes, and need to strictly maintain the old, two-metre social distancing when they are outside. The new rules also mean that anyone shielding will need to continue to do so until 14th August.

Here, local lockdowns are being utilised to try and prevent a second wave in the UK. And they’re also being used across Europe.

In Spain, certain regions are being locked down in order to control the spread of the virus. For example, restrictions were re-imposed on the north-western region of Galicia, affecting 70,000 people. And of course, a similar lockdown was brought in the north-eastern region of Catalonia.

So far, these have been considered a good way to keep the virus under control, but their continuing success remains to be seen.

What can we do to protect ourselves against a second coronavirus lockdown in the UK?

As cases begin to spike across Europe, it seems it’s more important than ever for us to continue being vigilant with hygiene measures and social distancing.

So how can we continue to protect ourselves and others from a resurgence in infections in the UK?

Continue to wear face masks in public settings, especially where social distancing is harder. Face covering are now mandatory in many enclosed public spaces – see more information on where to wear them here.

Keep practising important hygiene measures – washing hands for 20 seconds at regular intervals, and when you return home from the outside. Use hand sanitisers as much as possible when outside, too.

Maintain social distancing – the current guidelines suggest one metre plus, but if you can social distance to two metres, you should.

Avoid big gatherings – currently, gatherings of more than six people are not allowed.

While this won’t be able to completely stop the spread, it’s thought that by doing these simple steps, we can drastically reduce the rate of transmission around the country and avoid a second wave and lockdown.