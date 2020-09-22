We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Since pubs, restaurants, schools and work places have begun to open back up again since the first lockdown, the question of whether there will be a second wave of coronavirus and subsequently, another lockdown, has been one everyone is asking.

Now there are reports of another wave of Covid-19 beginning to hit the UK, so the government is putting more areas into local lockdown and the first nationwide restrictions are coming back into place this week. From Thursday September 24, pubs and restaurants will be forced to close from 10pm under a new curfew, the government is no longer advising those who can to return to the office and the initial plan for sports stadiums to reopen from October 1 has been put on hold.

This comes as Boris Johnson this week announced that the UK was “now seeing a second wave” of coronavirus, such as that being experienced currently in France and Spain. The prime minister added, “It’s inevitable we’d see it in this country.”

He continued to express his reluctance to put the country back into another lockdown, which would see all hospitality establishments like pubs and restaurants close to diners and a ban on seeing people outside of your social bubble. The PM called the potential move “disastrous” during the House of Commons liaison committee and assured the public that the government was doing everything in their power to prevent the second wave and a second lockdown. However, he conceded that there were some problems with some regions not being able to get a coronavirus test as well as issues with the track and trace scheme.

So with the confirmation from the prime minister that the UK is currently experiencing another wave of the virus and the enforcement of more lockdown restrictions, are we headed towards a full second wave like that seen in March? And will there be another national lockdown? Here’s what we know…

Is there a second wave coming to the UK?

Following concerns raised by the health secretary in July over concerns about a potential second wave in the UK, the government has doubled down on the issue of the rising cases that are currently being seen across the country. On Friday September 18, Prime Minister Boris Johnson admitted that the UK is currently experiencing another wave of coronavirus and following this, the government enforced some nationwide lockdown restrictions to try and reduce the spread of the virus.

As well as pubs now being given a curfew, Michael Gove announced that there was a change in the government’s messaging around working from home. In the last month, there has been a huge push from the government to get people back into the office but now, as Michael Gove announced, there is a new “response to the spread of the virus”. He insisted, after criticism of the move, that it was not an “about-turn” and England would not be “going back to the sort of measures we had in the spring.”

Earlier in the UK, Health Secretary Matt Hancock tweeted, “The raising of the alert level announced by the @CMO_England reflects the significant shift in the current threat posed by coronavirus. We face a tipping point & it’s vital everybody plays their part now to stop the spread of the virus and protect lives.”

Back in July, the health secretary admitted on Sky News that he was “concerned” about the potential of a second wave in the UK, after noting a rise in coronavirus cases in Europe. This followed the government’s quarantine list of countries being announced earlier in the month. Matt Hancock said at the time, “I am worried about a second wave. I think you can see a second wave starting to roll across Europe, and we’ve got to do everything we can to prevent it from reaching these shores, and to tackle it.

“The measures that the chief medical officer will set out later are part of that.”

He also appeared to speak on the recent quarantine imposed on people coming from Spain, saying, “So too are the measures we’re taking, for instance to ensure that we don’t directly bring cases back to this country where there’s a big spike in cases.

“So absolutely on a second wave – it is something I worry about, and I worry about it because we can see it happening.”

In fact, The Lancet, a medical journal, warned back in April about the possibility of a second wave of infections of coronavirus restrictions were relaxed too soon.

Can someone be infected with coronavirus more than once?

The question of whether re-infection is possible with coronavirus has been one posed since the start of the pandemic. Largely it looks as though the instances where people have reported been re-infected with the virus are true, with one man in Hong Kong testing positive for the virus twice, along with an 80-year old man in America and a woman from England. However, the man from Hong Kong contracted a different strain of Covid-19 and was asymptomatic for in the second instance. This has suggested that although it’s possible to get coronavirus twice, the second infection tends to rarer and the illness less severe.

On this issue, Health Secretary Matt Hancock told LBC Radio, “The scientists in the department are looking very closely into it. But it does appear that these cases of reinfection are credible. The question is how many there are and also how dangerous it is if you catch it again, and how infectious you are if you catch it again…as in do you get just a much, much smaller dose.

“There is a lot of very important scientific questions that we are doing a huge amount of work into trying to understand it from the relatively few number of cases that we have seen so far.”

Is there a second wave sweeping across Europe?

Back in July, Matt Hancock warned that a second wave was beginning to creep across Europe again. He followed up these comments in September by suggesting that younger people were largely responsible for the increase in cases and it was through younger generations elsewhere in Europe that the second wave began.

“The numbers have been going up. And we’ve seen in other countries where this leads, and it is not a good place,” Matt Hancock said, before going on to use the example of France and Spain where, “that second wave started largely amongst younger people, it then spreads”.

“And now we’re seeing a sharp rise in the number of people in hospital and the number of people who are dying in those countries.

Further to this, the World Health Organisation warned that coronavirus cases are increasing in Europe and a “very serious situation” is unfolding across the continent, as reported by CNN.

Regional Director Hans Kluge said, “In the spring and early summer we were able to see the impact of strict lockdown measures. Our efforts, our sacrifices, paid off. In June cases hit an all-time low. The September case numbers, however, should serve as a wake-up call for all of us,”

“Although these numbers reflect more comprehensive testing, it also shows alarming rates of transmission across the region.”

It comes as the government’s quarantine list of countries where you do not have to self isolate upon your return to the UK is being changed every week, with Portugal and Greece being just two of the popular holiday destinations removed from the list recently.

Is the UK going to have a second lockdown? While many parts of the UK have been experiencing local lockdown restrictions, which have stopped mixing households amongst other activities, the prime minister has emphasised how unwilling he is for the UK to enter into a full lockdown like we had in March. “I don’t want a second national lockdown – I think it would be completely wrong for this country and we are going to do everything in our power to prevent it.” Boris Johnson said, “And can we afford it? I very much doubt that the financial consequences would be anything but disastrous, but we have to make sure that we defeat the disease by the means that we have set out. “So when I see people arguing against the rule of six or saying that the government is coming in too hard on individual liberties and so on – I totally understand that and I sympathise with that, but we must, must defeat this disease.” The statement comes as it was revealed that in early September, the UK had experienced the biggest rise in coronavirus cases since May and positive Covid-19 cases are currently doubling every seven or eight days. As a result, the government changed the laws on social ‘mingling’ and now only six people are allowed to meet up both inside and outside the home. READ MORE: Can kids go to school with a cold? And other back to school safety questions answered But now there is also the threat of more restrictions being placed across the country, as pubs are taking on restricted opening times and the government has advised that people work from home. In a government meeting recently, the Financial Times claims, England’s top scientists suggested that the upcoming half-term would be an ideal time for further restrictions to be placed on the country, which could include a full tw0 week lockdown. This would mean that schools could remain open under new safety measures, another report from the BBC suggests, but a ‘circuit-break of a few weeks’ could keep a handle on the spread. During this time it’s thought that hospitality venues, like pubs and restaurants, would close. As of yet, no firm decisions have been made. But the government’s chief financial advisor has said that there would be ‘significant number of deaths’ by the end of October if nothing is done to combat the spread. What does a local lockdown mean? A local lockdown is the re-introduction of some or all of the social distancing measures to control the spread of Covid-19 in a specific place. It also includes delaying the easing of restrictions to a later date in some areas, following reports of a spike in infections. While this means that in many cases, hospitality venues stay open (even just for takeaway), groups outside the social bubble and household cannot mix. Often public transport is also made for just essential travel only, those who can work from home are encouraged to in some cases and those attending school have to wear a face mask in all public spaces.

Could local lockdowns continue to be the way forward – for the UK and the rest of Europe?

The localised lockdowns across the country, which started with Leicester in July, have been largely cited as a success by the government. With falling rates of cases per 100,000 people reported in areas that took on the local restrictions, it seems as though there could be more local changes to the rules to come.

Most recently, following the news of the North-east of England, the government has added that London could also be seeing more restrictions imposed in the next few weeks. The current rate of transmission in the capital has meant that there are currently 18.1 cases per 100,000 people, which is an increase from previous months. Although there are currently no plans to introduce tighter measures, which might mean a curfew for the evenings,

Local lockdowns have already been imposed on parts of England. Leicester was the first to be put into local lockdown after a spike in infections, and was not permitted to reopen venues like restaurants and pubs at the same time as the rest of England.

Now, Oldham has seen a ‘rapid increase’ in positive Covid-19 cases, and so a series of new restrictions have been put in place there. Oldham residents should now not have any non-essential visitors inside their homes, and need to strictly maintain the old, two-metre social distancing when they are outside. The new rules also mean that anyone shielding will need to continue to do so until 14th August.

Here, local lockdowns are being utilised to try and prevent a second wave in the UK. And they’re also being used across Europe.

In Spain, certain regions are being locked down in order to control the spread of the virus. For example, restrictions were re-imposed on the north-western region of Galicia, affecting 70,000 people. And of course, a similar lockdown was brought in the north-eastern region of Catalonia.

So far, these have been considered a good way to keep the virus under control, but their continuing success remains to be seen.

What can we do to protect ourselves against a second wave?

As cases begin to spike across Europe, it seems it’s more important than ever for us to continue being vigilant with hygiene measures and social distancing.

So how can we continue to protect ourselves and others from a resurgence in infections in the UK?

Continue to wear face masks in public settings, especially where social distancing is harder. Face covering are now mandatory in many enclosed public spaces – see more information on where to wear them here.

Keep practising important hygiene measures – washing hands for 20 seconds at regular intervals, and when you return home from the outside. Use hand sanitisers as much as possible when outside, too.

Maintain social distancing – the current guidelines suggest one metre plus, but if you can social distance to two metres, you should.

Avoid big gatherings – currently, gatherings of more than six people are not allowed.

While this won’t be able to completely stop the spread, it’s thought that by doing these simple steps, we can drastically reduce the rate of transmission around the country and avoid a second wave and lockdown.