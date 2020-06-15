We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

If you regularly wake up feeling sick in the morning, you’re probably wondering why. Here are the possible reasons behind your queasiness - and how to sort it.

Waking up in the morning feeling nauseous does not make for a great start to your day. So if you’re struggling with feel queasy when you wake up but don’t know what’s causing, it could be one of the following reasons.

7 common causes of morning nausea

Low blood sugar

Acid reflux

Fatigue

Anxiety

Inner ear infection

Hangover

Pregnancy



Low blood sugar

You may experience feelings of sickness if your blood sugar level – known as glucose – is too low. This is called hypoglycaemia and happens when the body doesn’t have enough glucose for energy. This mainly affects people with diabetes, especially if they take insulin. Although uncommon, hypoglycaemia in people without diabetes can be due to alcohol intake or fasting.

How to fix it: If you have other symptoms of hypoglycaemia such as fatigue, headaches and dizziness, see your GP.

To boost your blood sugar level when you wake, keep something to eat on your bedside table. “Ideally you want something that’s going to bring your blood sugars up a little bit and also maintain them there. So a savoury carbohydrate type snack would be the best thing to have,” says dietician Sophie Medlin.

Acid reflux

Is heartburn making you feel sick in the morning? Acid reflux can cause a burning sensation in the chest, a sour taste in the mouth, burping, and feeling of nausea.

It happens when stomach acid escapes into the esophagus and throat, due to the stomach not closing properly.

Acid reflux can often be worse when you wake, due to being in a reclined position overnight.

How to fix it: Avoid eating too close to bedtime and spend some time upright after meals to prevent stomach acids from rising.

Sleeping with your head and upper chest elevated can also help reduce symptoms in the morning.

Antacid tablets can also to neutralise stomach acids.

Fatigue

Disturbed sleep wreaks havoc with our circadian rhythm. This leads to exhaustion that can make you feel sick in the morning.

How to fix it:The first step to sleeping better is to establish a good routine.

“Commit to a set wake-up time then work backwards to establish the time at which you need to go to sleep, says Rob Hobson, author of The Art of Sleeping (£6.99, HQ).

“If your goal is 7.5 hours’ sleep in total, and you aim to wake up at 6.30am, you should be looking to fall asleep at 11pm. A sleep starting point between 9.30pm and 11pm works in sync with the natural flow of your circadian rhythm.”

Also, avoid resist hitting the snooze button when your alarm goes off.

“Falling asleep again will leave you feeling groggy and nauseous because you put your body and brain out of sync with their natural rhythm,” explains Rob.

Anxiety

Feeling sick in the morning could be down to anxiety – often made worse by hormonal changes. According to Anxiety UK, around 98% of women feel anxious during menopause, due to oestrogen and progesterone fluctuations and changes in cortisol levels.

How to fix it: ‘Pharmaceutical quality lavender oil has been shown to improve the symptoms of anxiety, without sedative side-effects,’ says Kathy Abernethy from the British Menopause Society. Try Kalms Lavender One-A-Day Capsules to ease morning anxiety.

Inner ear infection

As well as feeling sick in the morning, do you have dizziness and a loss of balance? If so it could be Labyrinthitis.

This inner ear condition is cause by inflammation of the nerve that sends balance information to the brain. Is usually triggered by a virus such as a cold or flu, or, more rarely, a bacterial infection, explains dizziness expert Professor Adolfo Bronstein.

How to fix it: An anti-sickness drug keep the nausea at bay for two to three days and, once that works, you’ll be encouraged to get up and about rather than stay in bed.

Hangover

There are up to 47 symptoms of a hangover we can suffer with a hangover, and feeling sick in the morning is certainly one of them.

“Alcohol damages the stomach and intestine lining and so can both give you diarrhoea and leave you feeling nauseous,” says Professor David Nutt, doctor and author of Drink?: The New Science of Alcohol and Your Health (Yellow Kite, £16.99)

How to fix it: Sleep and hydration will make you feel better, but there’s no ‘quick fix’ cure for a hangover. You can avoid one by pacing yourself when you drink, reducing the amount you drink in a session, and alternating water with alcoholic drinks.

Pregnancy

Feeling sick in the morning – with or without vomiting – could also be a key sign that you’re pregnant. Around 80% of pregnant women experience morning nausea, which tends to start between week 4 and 9 of a pregnancy.

How to fix it: Take a home pregnancy test if there’s a chance that you could pregnant.

“Morning sickness often eases after the first three months of pregnancy,” says Maggie Evans, healthcare practitioner for Spatone. “You may find eating a little of the following foods after you wake, helps.”