With the UK half-way through its fifth week of lockdown, it's inevitable that talk is turning to the subject of how we may begin to ease ourselves out of it.

While we all know that the ‘stay home’ measure is vital in slowing the spread of coronavirus, protecting the most vulnerable, and our NHS – many are beginning to feel the effects of almost six weeks of self-isolation.

There’s no doubt that parents – working from home whilst juggling homeschooling – are facing bigger challenges than many during lockdown. And then there’s those of us who simply miss the connection with loved ones – with plenty feeling an effect on their mental health.

But while social distancing must continue in order to keep us as safe as possible, rumours have begun to swirl about one possible means of easing the lockdown ever so slightly – the idea of putting together a social ‘bubble’.

What is a social bubble?

The idea is that we may be able to lift the restrictions on only seeing people within our household, by allowing people to curate a ‘social bubble’, or an ‘extended household’. This means that people could select a few chosen friends and family who they are permitted to see again.

Reports have suggested that authorities in Belgium are already considering allowing people to meet with 10 people outside of their household, on the weekends.

And the ‘social bubble’ is a policy that New Zealand are already adopting. The country’s Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern, stated that they would be expanding the definition of households, to allow small gatherings of loved ones.

But she also suggested that the ‘social bubble’ idea is being adopted to help with practical and mental health issues, such as loneliness and childcare.

How would a social bubble help with childcare?

Jacinda Ardern told New Zealanders that they could expand their social circles during the pandemic, but appeared to suggest that it could only be done for certain reasons, such as childcare, social care, or loneliness.

She said, “If you have a caregiver you need in your life, children in shared care, a defacto partner who is caring for others or you are a single person who wants a companion – for example, a sibling – then you may extend your bubble a little bit.’

However she did warn them to, “Keep it exclusive though and keep it small.”

Her words appear to suggest that creating a social bubble isn’t an excuse to get together and have a huge party with all of your friends (and their friends) again. Instead, it seems that a social bubble is a suggested way of tackling issues such as childcare whilst working from home, or loneliness in people who are vulnerable, or those who live alone.

For example, you could (in theory, and under New Zealand’s rules), expand your social bubble to include a childminder, who could have the kids in the day while you work from home, or if you are able to return to work outside the home.

Would a social bubble approach work in the UK?

However, it’s important to note that just because this is how New Zealand have navigated the easing of their lockdown, it’s not necessarily how the UK would, or should. New Zealand has only seen 1,470 confirmed coronavirus cases so far, and they have had only 18 deaths – compared to the UK’s over 21,000. It’s also not clear how such a policy would be monitored in the UK either. If we were told to choose 10 people to expand our social bubble – what happens if the people we choose pick 10 different people?

Nicola Sturgeon, First Minister of Scotland, has said that she might consider expanding social circles in this way. Last week, she said, “Some countries are starting to look at slightly expanding what people would define as their household – encouraging people who live alone to maybe match up with somebody else who is on their own or a couple of other people to have almost kind of bubbles of people.”

However, she did reiterate that it would need to be the same people each time.

“And the key thing there is, if you’re seeing maybe one or two more people outside your household, it’s got to be the same people on a day-to-day, week-to-week basis so you’re still limiting the ability for the virus to transmit.”

But, the worry is that it still may be too early for the UK to adopt this method of easing lockdown. Government officials have repeatedly said that the UK must achieve five things before any sort of lockdown easing.

The five criteria for lifting lockdown:

a confidence that the NHS can cope with any new cases

confidence that enough tests and PPE are available for medical staff

data showing that the rate of infection is decreasing

a sustained and consistent fall in the death rate

and confidence that any changes/easing won’t trigger a second peak

At the moment, it’s unclear exactly where the UK stands on each of these points – in the experts view – so only time will tell to see if a ‘social bubble’ could be a way out of lockdown here.