Since Tuesday 24th March, we've entered a UK lockdown, as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

It’s vital to stay at home as much as possible, but what are the lockdown rules in the UK at the moment?

The UK is currently in a state of lockdown after Boris Johnson announced new measures to protect the NHS and fight the spread of coronavirus in the country.

The Prime Minister has instructed us all to stay at home as much as we can, only leaving to stock up on essential items (as infrequently as possible), for medical reasons, going to work if your work is essential and you can’t work from home, or for a daily form of exercise.

But since the UK lockdown rules were revealed, there has been confusion for some over what exactly that entails.

Here, we attempt to clear up any questions around the lockdown rules currently in the UK…

What are the UK lockdown rules?

Are we on full lockdown?

Yes – what the UK is currently experiencing, for three weeks from the evening of the 23rd March, is considered full lockdown, in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

No one should leave their home for anything that isn’t essential, in order to protect the NHS capacity and help to save lives.

But the UK has arguably not been under as strict lockdown instructions as the likes of Italy, or China for example. At the height of the China lockdown, and currently in Italy, residents were required to present government papers explaining their reasons for venturing outside. Security was and is also on hand in supermarkets, to ensure the advised 2 metre distance between people.

Can you go for a drive during lockdown?

You can still drive your car during the UK lockdown, but it should be for an essential trip only. It’s important to think about whether driving around for no reason is essential, if you can stay at home instead.

Public Health England advised that if you do make a journey in the car, you should drive alone or only with members of your household, and wash your hands as soon as you return.

Are DIY stores open in lockdown?

DIY stores opening hours and coronavirus policies appear to vary from shop to shop.

For example, B&Q have closed their stores to customers for browsing and purchasing, but are continuing to operate on a limited basis so people can still access essential home maintenance products. Their online store diy.com is open, where people can purchase items through their Click + Collect service to minimse social contact. They are still working on their home delivery service.

However, Homebase is open, but only for home and garden essentials.

But you should only visit if you are buying something absolutely essential.

Can I still move house during lockdown?

Earlier this week, Michael Gove said that for buyers, those who haven’t exchanged contracts yet should put the transaction on hold.

However, he did acknowledge that those who were completing with house moves may have no choice but to go ahead. Michael Gove said, “If at all possible people should stay in their current home.”

The government’s housing minister also provided some clarification in a helpful Twitter thread too.

Can I go to the allotment during lockdown?

Michael Gove also clarified that people could go to their allotment, as it is considered a form of daily exercise.

He added, “It’s in the very nature of allotments that there’s a safe distance between people who are working on an individual allotment.”

Can I got to the bank during lockdown?

Most banks are still open during the UK lockdown, but customers are being urged to use the online and telephone services unless it is absolutely essential they come into the branch.

Many banks are also operating reducing opening hours to limit social contact.

Can I wash my car during lockdown?

If your car is on your drive, it is probably safe to wash it, if you don’t come into close contact with anyone else outside of your household.

However, it isn’t necessarily essential.

Are garden centres open during lockdown?

Garden centres are not considered essential stores, so they have shut down following Boris Johnson’s announcement. Some are still offering limited delivery services.

Can my gardener come in lockdown?

Government rules state that you should not have any visitors at home, so no, your gardener cannot come in lockdown.

But, you can still go out in your garden – try these outdoor craft activities with kids whilst there.

Can I get my car MOT done during lockdown?

If you were due an MOT during the lockdown period, you don’t need to worry about it now under the new UK lockdown rules.

The Department for Transport has announced that ehicle owners in the UK will be granted a six-month exemption from MOT testing, from the 30th March.

However, drivers should ensure their vehicles are kept in roadworthy condition, and garages will remain open for essential work.

Can I go shopping in lockdown?

You can only go shopping for essential items at the moment – food, or medicines. Given that all UK shops are now shut, you cannot go shopping for inessential goods.

When will lockdown be over in the UK?

Boris Johnson told the UK in his announcement that the lockdown will be reviewed in three weeks, for now – which would be the 13th/14th April.

So far, all we know is that it will definitely go on until then.

But with a review, there’s every chance that the lockdown in the UK could continue past three weeks.

Italy was the first country to introduce lockdown measures that began on 10th March, and are still ongoing.

New Zealand, who have not had any coronavirus deaths yet, are currently on a month-long lockdown, which began on 18th March.

Only time will tell when the UK lockdown will be over.