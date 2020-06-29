What does local lockdown mean and which cities might be next?

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

While it may feel like we're on the downward slope with coronavirus these days, the government and health officials have continually warned us that 'local lockdowns', put in place to deal with local outbreaks of the virus, are a very real possibility in the future.

And it looks as though Leicester may be the first city to enter into a local lockdown, following a surge of coronavirus cases in the area.

Will Leicester be going in to a local lockdown?

Sir Peter Soulsby, the mayor of Leicester, explained that he has received the ‘intensely frustrating news’ from the Government, that the city could become the UK’s first local lockdown area.

Home Secretary Priti Patel confirmed the news, stating, “There will be support going into Leicester, and in fact the Health Secretary was in touch with many of us over the weekend explaining some of the measures, the support on testing, resources that will go into the local authority as well.”

According to reports, Public Health England figures show that Leicester has had around 2,987 confirmed coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic back in March. However, of these, 866 are believed to have occurred in the last two weeks – suggesting a local spike.

It’s reported by the BBC that the cases are mostly thought to be among younger people of working age, to the east of the city.

So what would a local lockdown actually look like – and will Leicester be the first to experience it?

What does local lockdown mean?

A local lockdown for Leicester has reportedly been recommended by the government. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said this morning that “we are concerned” about the area.

He said, “We are concerned about Leicester. We’re concerned about any local outbreak.

“We need to have local lockdowns and local whack-a-mole strategies where that’s necessary. It’s worked in places like Weston-super-Mare, or where we’ve had outbreaks in GP surgeries in London. And that’s the same appraoch as we’ll bring to bear in Leicester as well.”

So what will a local lockdown actually look like?

Peter Soulsby explained that, according to plans he has seen, a local lockdown in Leicester does not mean a return to the very tight restrictions we saw at the beginning of the pandemic. Instead, it appears to mean that Leicester will not reopen at the rate of the rest of the country. He explained that, “It seems that what they’re suggesting is that we continue the present level of restriction for a further two weeks, beyond July 4.”

The government has reportedly recommended that pubs and restaurants across the area remain closed, when they reopen across the rest of the country on 4th July.

It is not clear when they would be given the go-ahead for reopening.

Going forward, it means that local lockdowns may not signal a return to the full lockdowns we saw at the end of March and throughout April. The reported plans for Leicester seems to suggest that a few stricter measures may be implemented instead, or, that areas may not reopen as quickly as other parts of the UK, if they see a surge in cases.

However, the city’s mayor has argued that said local officials in Leicester don’t have all the information they need to maintain the lockdown, nor the powers to enforce it if people break the rules.

How might local lockdowns work in the future and which cities could be next?

So far in the UK, we’ve mostly seen local lockdowns only in the form of specific locations or businesses.

For example, there have been various outbreaks in meat factories across the country – such as in Anglesey in Wales. To deal with these, the factories were shut down, and all workers were told to immediately self-isolate and get a Covid-19 test.

However, could we see entire towns and cities – like Leicester – locked back down in the future, rather than just specific buildings?

The government has seemingly suggested that this would be possible, but local MPs have questioned how this would work in practise, and how it would be enforced.

The mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham, said in May that local lockdowns could be a ‘recipe for chaos’.

He said, “It raises very real challenges with regard to the enforceability of any local lockdown, and indeed the fairness of having one community locked down or even partially locked down, next door to another which is not, and the tensions that may arise from a situation like that.

Earlier on in the pandemic, Health Secretary Matt Hancock explained that local lockdowns would be a part of the government’s test and trace scheme, saying, “we will have local lockdowns in future where there are flare-ups.”

However, in the government’s document on the roadmap for easing lockdown, it was said that these would apply to local schools, businesses or workplaces. It is not clear whether now it would apply to entire towns, cities or postcodes too.

Communities Secretary Robert Jenick stated in May that it was the government’s preference that the country move ‘as one’ in the easing of the lockdown, but that it was dependent on the track and trace scheme.

He said, “Our strong preference is that the whole country moves as one. But if, as we build up our infrastructure for testing and tracking and tracing, in time it is required for us to make interventions in smaller micro-communities where you are seeing the virus take hold again, then that will be something that we consider, as other countries around the world have done when they have implemented effective track and trace systems.

“But that is quite different from making major changes to lockdown measures in one part of the country versus another.”