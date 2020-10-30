We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

With almost one out of five cities in England now set to live under the harshest lockdown restrictions, many are worried about what the difference is between tier 2 and 3 measures and what impact they’ll have on daily life.

The difference between tier 2 and tier 3 restrictions in the three tier lockdown system is mainly to do with how much social mixing you can do – but there are other restrictions as well.

Nottinghamshire was the latest region to move up into the ‘very high’ risk lockdown rules, with tier 3 restrictions coming into law on Friday 30 October. West Yorkshire is also set to join Nottinghamshire and other cities such as Liverpool and Manchester, by moving up to tier 3 restrictions on Monday. Tees Valley and the West Midlands will also move up to tier 3 in the weeks to come.

By Monday 2 November, just over 11 million people – almost 20% of the population – will be living under the strictest local lockdown rules. But what does that mean for those cities joining tier 3? How will life change?

What is the difference between tier 2 and 3 lockdown?

The main difference between tier 2 and tier 3 is if and how you can meet people who do not live in your household.

In tier 2, people can meet in groups of six outside – in a public space or private garden. But in tier 3, this is not allowed and there can be no social mixing of any kind with anyone outside of your household or support bubble in any indoor or outdoor setting. This tier 3 rule applies in private gardens and in a public spaces such parks or in a hospitality venue like a pub.

While in the lower tier pubs and bars can stay open for just drinks up until 10pm, in tier 3 pubs and bars must close if they can’t serve a ‘substantial meal’ alongside alcohol. Restaurants and other venues that serve ‘substantial meals’ such as a main course, are allowed to stay open – even in tier 3.

After much speculation over the weekend about whether schools will close again because coronavirus cases are rising, it’s been confirmed by the Prime Minister that – at the moment – schools, colleges and universities will stay open, even if they are located in a tier 3 area.

The key differences between tier 2 and 3 lockdown:

The additions to the upper tiers of the three tier lockdown system come as latest figures from the NHS show that the number of hospital beds in England occupied by people with confirmed coronavirus has more than doubled in two weeks – from 4,105 on October 13 to 8,595 on Tuesday October 27. The data also shows that there’s been an increase of people in ventilation beds.

With the rate of coronavirus infection increasing rapidly in most areas around the country, it’s expected that many more areas will be put into increased lockdown measures to stem the spread of the virus. However, the possibility of another national lockdown imminently has so far been denied by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.