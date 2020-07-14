When will face masks become mandatory and who is exempt from wearing face masks?

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Since the middle of May, the public has been advised to wear face masks in all enclosed public spaces – such as supermarkets and pharmacies. However, it will only be made mandatory this month.

Face masks have been compulsory on public transport since June 15, but the move to make them mandatory in all enclosed public spaces in England brings the country in line with others like Scotland, Germany, Spain and Italy.

This comes as businesses and other enclosed spaces, such as playgrounds, were allowed to open this month under strict social distancing guidelines. After almost four months of lockdown, hairdressers were allowed to reopen on July 4, followed by nail bars, beauty salons and spas on July 13. Gyms and swimming pools are also due to open later this month on July 25.

The prime minister himself wore a mask in public for the first time last week and yesterday, he urged the public to wear their face masks in shops as “extra insurance” against coronavirus. He said, on a visit to the London ambulance service, “The scientific evidence of face coverings, and the importance of stopping aerosol droplets; that’s been growing. So I do think that in shops it is very important to wear a face covering.”

Boris Johnson’s statement is supported by ever-growing research around the issue. Much of it suggests that as the main way of transmission of coronavirus is via small droplets from the nose and mouth, one of the best ways to reduce the transmission is by wearing a mask covering those areas, among other measures.

So when will face masks become mandatory in the UK? This is everything you need to know about the new rules coming into effect this month.

When will face masks become mandatory?

Following the example of Scotland, who made wearing face masks mandatory in shops from July 10, face masks or coverings will be compulsory in England from July 24.

This comes after an increase in the number of people wearing face masks was reported across the UK, with more than half of adults saying that in the first week of July, they used a face covering outside of their home.

The news that face coverings will be mandatory in all shops at the end of the month has led to criticism of the government, however, with Labour ministers calling the approach “slow and muddled” and questioning the delay to the end of the month on making the coverings mandatory.

Refusing to wear a face mask or covering could lead to being fined up to £100.

Who is exempt from wearing face masks?

Although wearing a face mask will be compulsory in shops from July 24, some people will be exempt from the rule. This includes very young children, disabled people and those with breathing difficulties, according to Transport Secretary Grant Schapps.

Other people are allowed to go without a mask in shops include:

All children under the age of 11

A constable or police officer ‘acting in the course of their duty’.

An emergency responder, such as a paramedic or fire officer, ‘acting in the course of their duty’.

It is also thought that retail staff will be exempt from the rules. Environment Secretary George Eustice said, “It is about managing overall risk…Any type of covering will be sufficient for this purpose.”

Where can I buy face masks locally?

Following the advise of the government for the public to wear masks in enclosed spaces, many local high-street stores now sell masks or face coverings. These include…

These are all shops you’re likely to find in your high-street store. But where else can you buy face masks?

Which shops sell face masks?

The biggest retailers for re-usable face masks in fun designs and colours are online. These include…

Many of these are face coverings, rather than masks, and filters can be added separately to them.

How to stop glasses fogging up when wearing a face mask

If you wear glasses, you might be finding that they fog up when you wear a face mask. This is because warm breath escapes from the top of your mask as you breathe out, directly onto the cool lense of your glasses. It’s easy to stop it though, as Babylon Health‘s general practitioner, Dr. Claudia Pastides explains.

“To avoid your glasses fogging up every time you breathe out, make sure the upper part of your mask comes up as high as possible, under your eyes, and rest your glasses on top.

Research carried out to find a solution for spectacle-wearing surgeons found that dipping your glasses in soapy water and leaving them to dry with a soapy film on the lenses reduces the fogginess.”

You can also opt for a better fitting mask, like a re-useable one with a firm insert that goes over the nose, which hugs the mask firmly to your face and stops the hot air escaping.