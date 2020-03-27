Who is Joe Wicks AKA The Body coach? Is Joe Wicks married and how did he become so successful?

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Joe Wicks, AKA The Body Coach is a mega-successful fitness trainer with a collection of best-selling 'Lean in 15' cookbooks and millions of social media followers. But where did it all begin?

Joe Wicks started his empire handing out fitness class flyers outside of Richmond train station, now he’s a multi-millionaire with a glamourous model wife and a gorgeous family.

Since starting out, he’s been on a mission to save people from the fad diet industry, offering knowledge and advice on how to get fit without going hungry. And, this week, he won over the nation with his morning kids’ P.E classes, watched by more than two million people around the world.

Who is Joe Wicks?

Joe Wicks is a personal trainer and nutrition enthusiast, turned body coach and soon-to-be television personality. His debut Lean in 15 cookbook famously outsold Delia Smith’s, which was out in the same week.

Through his bespoke fitness plan – the 90 Day SSS Plan– Joe Wicks has helped motivate thousands of people to change their bodies.

As Joe describes it: ‘This is not a traditional, low calorie, deprivation diet. It’s an education in fat loss, nutrition and macronutrients, where you eat more food than you ever thought possible and spend less time in the gym.’

Since the UK has been put under lockdown, Joe has taken to the internet once again to deliver fitness and health tips. Referring to himself as “the nation’s P.E teacher”, every morning at 9am he goes live on YouTube to lead a free 30-minute workout for children (and reportedly, lots of parents!)

Launching the series on his blog, he said: ‘With the schools closed and with us all spending more time at home, it’s more important than ever that we keep moving and stay healthy and positive.

‘Exercise is an amazing tool to help us feel happier, more energised, and more optimistic.’

But as much as Joe Wicks might be ‘the nation’s P.E teacher’, he’s also a husband and adoring dad. This is a fact that we were hilariously reminded of as his two year old daughter entered one of the live videos this week.

How did Joe Wicks become successful?

After graduating from university with a degree in Sports Science, Joe Wicks’ parents lent him £2,000 to set up his own business as a personal trainer. He began by handing out flyers outside Richmond Tube Station in South-West London, encouraging people to come to his boxing fitness bootcamps. He was one of the first people to get on board with high intensity interval training workouts.

In 2014, while running his business in Richmond as a personal trainer and online Nutritional Coach, Joe started posting short 15-second clips of recipe videos on social media. It quickly gained him national attention as his follower account started to climb and more people became interested in his workout classes.

Speaking to The Mirror in 2018, Joe said, “I remember I was really upset because I didn’t have any clients and I thought I’d never be able to pay my parents back. But I loved personal training, I instantly thought, “This is what I’m supposed to be doing,” and it all accelerated from there.”

How successful is Joe Wicks?

After six years of hard work, Joe is one of the biggest names in the fitness industry. He has 3.3m followers on Instagram, where he still shares healthy recipes and workout tips as well as pictures of his family. He’s also amassed 1.8m subscribers on YouTube with demonstrations of fat burning workouts that can be done anywhere. Alongside this, Joe also presents his own show on Channel 4 called The Body Coach.

The Body Coach is worth an estimated £14.5m, accumulated from this numerous book and television deals, as well as through his 90 Day SSS Plan.

Joe’s books include those in the “Lean in 15” collection – Shift, Shape and Sustain – which follow the same nutrition principles of his fitness plan. His other books, like “Joe’s 30 minute meals” are collections of quick and easy recipes that prove you don’t need loads of time to cook healthy and nutritious food.

Is Joe Wicks married and who is his wife?

Joe Wicks started his family after marrying his wife, ex-model Rosie Jones in beautiful woodland ceremony in 2018, after announcing their engagement in November the previous year.

In 2016, he told the Loose Women panel about their relationship, they had a very normal life together – even as his work life has got more intense. “I’ve got my Snapchat and Instagram stories going off all day but in terms of me and my girlfriend, we have a very normal life, her name is Rosie. She does a little bit of cooking, but I do most of the cooking. We go on holiday together and will post pictures online but not of each other, because we want it to be something for us.”

Does Joe Wicks have children?

Joe Wicks and Rosie have a family with two children together, Indie and Marley. It was toddler Indie who got involved in the live video from the family’s living room on Thursday this week. About 28 minutes into the session (watch it below), viewers were greeted by the adorable two-year old running into the shot to hug her Dad.

Clearly determined to join in, Joe asked his daughter, “Shall we show everyone how to do a squat quickly?” and the two held hands as they demonstrated the move.

Hearts? Melted.

Where can I get Joe Wicks recipes and watch his workouts?

We have plenty of excellent Joe Wicks’ recipes to try out for yourself at home.

To get involved in a great range of Joe Wicks’ workouts, you can head over to his YouTube account where there’s a selection of exercises you can do anywhere from home to outside.

For Joe’s daily kids’ P.E lessons, find out everything you need to know here.

You won’t need any equipment to take part in the workout, just some space to stretch out and a positive mindset!