Jean Taylor, from Wigan, shared her story on social media to raise awareness after she was diagnosed with lung cancer.

A woman has been diagnosed with lung cancer after friends spotted unusual symptoms in her Facebook post. In the post, she explains that she asked her friends about her curved nails when she was urged to see a doctor about it.

She wrote: ‘2 weeks ago i posted this pic on my wall asking if anyone had seen nails like this. A few google post later and i was urged to go to the Doctor. A tad extreme i thought….

After undergoing several tests, Jean was then diagnosed with cancer in both lungs.

‘I was rushed for blood tests and a chest xray, 2 days later i got a phone call to go for a CT scan, 2 days later a PET scan and more blood test, the day later a breathing test on my lungs and a scan on my heart, the day later an MRI scan then a lung biopsy.

After a gruelling 2 weeks, yesterday I got my results…….Cancer in both my lungs !!!!’, she added.

‘When your nails curve its often linked to heart and lung disease and its official term is ” clubbing” i had no idea….Did You ???? Hope this post can help someone else in the early stages of cancer. Big shout out to the NHS you have been excellent and I thank all the staff that have dealt with my diagnosis.’

Many Facebook users took to the comments section to say they to had similar experiences of being diagnosed with cancer after noticing a difference in their nails, while others thanked Jean for sharing her story and raising awareness.

One said: ‘My mom got ill. Dr at Flora took one look at her nails and said she had cancer. MRI scan proved she actually did have lung cancer. So very sad.’

Another commented on the post, which has been shared over 173,000 times: ‘Thank you for sharing🌺 I have never seen this & didn’t know that a curved nail is connected to cancer. I wish you all the best in your fight & hope you win.🌺🌈 much love’.