Choosing a healthy cereal for you and your family isn't easy with all of sugary options available out there. We take a look at the best and worst cereals, looking at their sugar, fat and fibre content to help you make a healthy choice.
Everyone knows that a healthy breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and a healthy cereal is the best way to ensure you and your family are getting a good nutritional start.
Every family has a cupboard full of different breakfast cereals, but while many of these claim to be a ‘healthy’ option, some ‘healthy cereals’ are actually hiding heaps of sugar and salt that could be ruining your diet and might not be a great choice for your kids!
Cereal always seems to be in the headlines nowadays, and there’s debate over whether it’s still the nutritious breakfast we once thought. However, there are some very healthy cereal options on the market – it can just feel overwhelming to find these healthy cereals when you’re standing, strapped for time, in the supermarket aisle!
That’s why we’ve pulled together the not-so-healthy cereals along with the healthiest cereals, so you can make the best choice for your family. Is Weetabix good for you? Are Frosties as sugary as they seem? All will be revealed in our healthy cereals guide!
We’ve rounded up some of the best and worst cereals from various stores and brands and given each one a rating out of 10, 1 being a less healthy cereal and 10 a very healthy cereal. Want to know how your favourite compares? Simply read on to find out the healthiest.
You might find yourself surprised at the results…
To make our findings fair we have analysed the cereals from 100g portions and haven’t included milk.
An average cereal portion for an adult is 30g and about 20g for younger children.
A 100ml serving of milk has the following nutritional content:
Whole milk:
Calories: 66.9
Carbohydrate: 4.7g
Protein: 3.3g
Fat: 3.9g
Semi-skimmed milk:
Calories: 50
Carbohydrate: 4.8g
Protein: 3.6g
Fat: 1.8g
Skimmed milk:
Calories: 34
Carbohydrate: 5g
Protein: 3.4g
Fat: 0.1g
Jordans Country Crisp Four Nut Crunch: 1/10
Per 100g -
Cals: 492 Highest calories
Fat: 22.9g Highest fat
Saturated fat: 5.4g Second highest saturated fat
Sugar: 21.9g
Salt: Trace Joint lowest salt
Weight: 500g
Price: £2.69 at Tesco
Verdict: This cereal might be tasty, but with the highest calories and highest fat content from all of the cereals we looked at, as well as the second highest sat fat, it is one to bypass if you're on a diet.
However, it's not all bad news for Jordans as there is lots of goodness with the four nuts, which is worth bearing in mind, and it came joint lowest for salt content.
Nestle Curiously Cinnamon: 2/10
Per 100g -
Cals: 418
Fat: 10.1g
Saturated fat: 4.2g
Sugar: 24.8g
Salt: 5.2g Highest salt
Weight: 375g
Price: £2.09 at Waitrose
Verdict: With a high calorie content and really high sugar levels this Curiously Cinnamon cereal won't give you the best start to the day - if your kids really love the cinnamon flavour then maybe keep it aside for an extra special treat.
For such a sweet cereal, we were surprised by the high salt levels as well - not what we'd want to see in a healthy cereal choice!
Kellogg’s Crunchy Nut Cornflakes: 3/10
Per 100g -
Cals: 402
Fat: 5g
Saturated fat: 0.9g
Sugar: 35g Highest sugar
Salt: 0.9g
Weight: 1kg
Price: £3.50 at Ocado
Verdict: These Crunchy Nut cornflakes might taste delicious, but with over a third of your daily recommended sugar intake, they aren't the most healthy cereal choice from Kellogg's - although this big pack is great if you're on a budget.
Honey Monster Puffs: 4/10
Per 100g -
Cals: 379
Fat: 1.2g
Saturated fat: 0.4g
Sugar: 29g
Salt: Trace Joint lowest salt
Weight: 450g
Price: £1 at Asda
Verdict: These Honey Monster Puffs are really low in saturated fat content which will give you a great start to your day if you're watching what you eat. However, they're relatively high in sugar, and aren't that filling, so you might find yourself snacking by mid-morning.
Nestle Oats & more, almond: 4/10
Per 100g -
Cals: 407
Fat: 8.8g
Saturated fat: 1.3g
Sugar: 27.5g
Salt: 0.7g
Weight: 425g
Price: £1 at Asda
Verdict: Oats & more sounds like it would be a healthy cereal option, but the sugar and fat levels say otherwise. At £1 from Asda though, it's a great choice if you're trying to save on shopping bills.
Golden Nuggets: 5/10
Per 100g -
Cals: 379
Fat: 1.5g
Saturated fat: 0.3g
Sugar: 25g
Salt: 0.7g
Weight: 375g
Price: £2.08 at Tesco
Verdict: Kids love Golden Nuggets so if you want to give them a 'treat' cereal every now and then, this could be a good choice - and although the sugar content is quite high, the fat and saturated fats are low. Not a super healthy cereal, but not the worst.
Nestle Frosted Shreddies: 6/10
Per 100g -
Cals: 372
Fat: 1.7g
Saturated fat: 0.2g Second lowest sat fat
Sugar: 28.4g
Salt: 0.6g
Weight: 500g
Price: £2.08 at Asda
Verdict: Considering these Shreddies are frosted, the sugar content is a lot lower than some other cereals we looked at. Although it wouldn't be good to eat these every morning, you won't be sprinkling any sugar over them, so don't feel guilty if you treat yourself or the kids every now and again. They have the second lowest sat fat content too.
Coco Pops: 6/10
Per 30g -
Cals: 115
Fat: 0.6g
Saturated fat: 0.3g
Sugar: 5.1g
Salt: 0.2g
Weight: 480g
Price: £2.89 at Asda
Verdict: Perhaps the UK's most well-known and best loved chocolate cereal, Coco Pops surprisingly may not be quite as unhealthy as you think! For a small 30g bowl, there's very limited amounts of fat and salt. However, for only 30g, the sugar count is pretty high, and the nutrition value is pretty low - so these should probably still be an occasional treat.
Nestle Cheerios: 7/10
Per 100g -
Cals: 378
Fat: 3.7g
Saturated fat: 0.8g
Sugar: 20.9g
Salt: 1.0g
Weight: 600g
Price: £2.50 at Asda
Verdict: Those tasty little Os aren't just delicious, but they're a reasonably good choice for breakfast too. If you want to make this an extra healthy cereal choice, sprinkle some berries or slice a banana on top too to get you on track for your 5-a-day!
Special K (Original): 7/10
Per 100g -
Cals: 375
Fat: 1.5g
Saturated fat: 0.3g
Sugar: 17g
Salt: 1g
Weight: 750g
Price: £3.99 at Tesco
Verdict: The original Special K has only 1.5g of fat in 100g so it's the perfect choice if you're trying to slim down. Plus, they taste really sweet so there will be no need for extra sugar and you'll be full until lunchtime.
If you can't get enough of Kellogg's Special K and want to lose weight fast, check out the Special K diet plan.
Kelloggs Crave Milk Chocolate cereal: 7/10
Per 100g -
Cals: 441
Fat: 4.19g
Saturated fat: 1.2g
Sugar: 8.39g
Salt: 0.2g
Weight: 375g
Price: £3 at Waitrose
Verdict:
Although the chocolate flavour makes these little nuggets totally delicious, they have a pretty high sugar content. However, the sugar content is still a lot lower than many other cereals, so if you're looking for a sweet cereal to enjoy on the weekend, this could be the one!
Kellogg’s Cornflakes: 8/10
Per 100g -
Cals: 378
Fat: 0.9g Second lowest fat
Saturated fat: 0.2g
Sugar: 8g
Salt: 1.3g
Weight: 500g
Price: £1.98 at Asda
Verdict: Kellogg's Cornflakes are one of the classics when it comes to cereal and no wonder they've been around so long - they're really good for you. Cornflakes have a super low fat and sugar content - just don't add too much sugar if you like a sweeter taste!
Scott’s Porage Oats: 8/10
Per 100g serving -
Cals: 374
Fat: 8g
Saturated fat: 1.5g
Sugar: 1.0g
Salt: Trace
Weight: 1kg
Price: £2.20 at Tesco
Verdict: Although this traditional breakfast of porridge oats is slightly higher in fat than you might think, its sugar levels are super low, and it's packed full of fibre and protein to help keep your body strong and healthy. Oats can even help to lower cholesterol, so the slightly higher fat content is somewhat balanced out.
Alpen Original Muesli: 8/10
Per 100g -
Cals: 378
Fat: 5.8g
Saturated fat: 0.8g
Sugar: 22g
Salt: 0.25g
Weight: 750g
Price: £2 at Asda
Verdict: Everyone
says muesli is the perfect breakfast food and the nutritional
information agrees. Alpen's original recipe is low in fat and salt and it's only £2 for 750g from Asda, so it'll last for ages. Plus it will keep you fuller for longer - what more could you need?
Ready Brek Original Porridge: 8/10
Per 100g -
Cals: 183
Fat: 5.0g
Saturated fat: 1.9g
Sugar: 7.5g
Salt: 0.23g
Weight: 450g
Price: £2 at Sainsbury's
Verdict: A comforting bowl of porridge oats is a winning breakfast, and the nutritional info for Ready Brek agrees. There are high levels of vitamin D and fibre in this, and the fat and sugar content is comparatively lower than other cereals.
Kellogg’s All Bran: 9/10
Per 100g -
Cals: 334 Lowest calories
Fat: 3.5g
Saturated fat: 0.7g
Sugar: 18g
Salt: 0.95g
Weight: 500g
Price: £1.50 at Asda
Verdict: All Bran is one of the best cereals we could find. Not only does it have low calorie content but with it's fab fibre content, it'll fill you up for the whole morning, so there will be no snacking until lunchtime!
Weetabix: 9/10
Per 100g -
Cals: 362 Second lowest calories
Fat: 2g
Saturated fat: 0.6g
Sugar: 4.4g Second lowest sugar
Salt: 0.28g
Weight: 432g (2 Weetabix is 37.5g)
Price: £2.17 at Waitrose
Verdict: Is Weetabix good for you? The answer is a resounding yes! Weetabix is a family favourite and is low in sugar and really low in fat too. Plus the great thing about them is that your portion size is chosen for you, so you can't heap a bowl up of cereal and eat more than the recommended amount. The perfect healthy cereal choice!
If you like to sprinkle some sugar over the top, try a natural sweetener like honey or add some naturally sweet fresh fruit instead.
Essential Waitrose Malted Wheats: 9/10
Per 100g -
Cals: 366
Fat: 1.9g
Saturated fat: 0.3g
Sugar: 15.7
Salt: 0.6g
Weight: 750g
Price: £1.90 at Waitrose
Verdict: Level pegging with family favourite Weetabix comes these surprisingly afforable Waitrose malted wheats. They're low in fat, salt and calories when compared with many of the cereals in our round-up, and they're made from wholegrain wheat, which means they're packed with fibre.
Their slightly sweeter taste means that the kids are likely to gobble them up too - a great all-rounder to have in the cupboard.
Nestle Bitesize Shredded Wheat: 10/10
Per 100g -
Cals: 367
Fat: 2.2g
Saturated fat: 0.5g
Sugar: 0.7g Lowest sugar content by far!
Salt: 0.6g
Weight: 500g
Price: £2.08 at Asda
Verdict: Nestle's Bitesize Shredded Wheat is the best of the bunch! With just 0.7g of sugar in 100g it has the lowest sugar content by far, compared to the other cereals. Plus it's really filling, you get some of your wholegrain for the day and it's just over £2 from Asda - what a healthy cereal bargain!