Captain Tom Moore, a 99-year-old war veteran, has wowed the nation with his amazing pledge for the NHS.

The former civil engineer, who enlisted in the army for the Second World War, originally pledged to raise £1,000 for the NHS as a way to thank doctors and nurses for their incredible work, by walking 100 lengths of his garden in Bedfordshire. With the help of a walker, he aims to complete ten laps a day.

But Tom – who rose to the rank of captain, and served in India and Burma during the war – has far surpassed that target, with donations now in excess of £5 million. Donations have been flying in on his JustGiving page.

Captain Tom is raising the money for NHS staff and volunteers working in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. His original aim was to complete his 100 lengths by the time he reached the grand old age of 100, on 30th April. However, he is already on track to finish the laps by Thursday 16th – 14 days ahead of schedule.

When the fundraising campaign kicked off on 10th April, Tom hit his original £1,000 target in just 24 hours, before the total donations climbed to a whopping £1 million just four days later, on the 14th. Captain Tom admitted that he had been blown away by people’s donations to his fundraising, sharing his thanks on his personal Twitter account yesterday, when the total hit £2.5 million.

He wrote, ‘2.5 MILLION POUNDS for the #NHS

What an incredible day it has been. Never in my wildest imagination did I think this would be possible. Thank you to everyone that has helped keep pushing this total up.

#walkwithtom #TomorrowWillBeAGoodDay’.

Tom’s slogan has become the hashtag #TomorrowWillBeAGoodDay – a positive message from him in the face of the ongoing pandemic.

How to donate to Captain Tom Moore NHS fundraising campaign

Wondering how to donate to Captain Tom Moore? If you want to add to the amazing total Tom has already managed to raise, all you need to do is visit his JustGiving page.

Follow the link here, and simply click the ‘Donate’ button on the right hand side of the page. You’ll be asked how much you want to donate, and opt to hide the donation amount from public view, or add your name to your donation. You will also be asked if you’d like to make a small contribution to the JustGiving website. You can then donate as a guest, or via your Facebook account.

When you donate, you’ll also have the option to add a message to the JustGiving page – where many have congratulated Tom on his incredible achievement, and thanked him for raising funds for the NHS. The money, when Captain Tom’s challenge is finished, will go to NHS Charities Together, which supports the NHS’ official charities. They give £1 million to the NHS each day, to help support them in their vital work.

Captain Tom Moore’s celebrity fans

As a result of his incredible efforts, Tom Moore has won himself a host of celebrity fans – including Davina McCall and Piers Morgan.

In fact, Piers has been so impressed that he’s called for Captain Tom to be awarded a knighthood.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, he said, “It suddenly came to me – would it be nice to see Captain Tom Moore, who served his country in World War II, and has now raised over £4million for the NHS in a week, wouldn’t it be great to see him knighted for his services to the country?

“I think that would be great. Let’s give him something back.”

Captain Tom Moore has also received video messages of support from the likes of Anton du Beke, Bonnie Langford, and Meg Matthews.