We know the feeling, you drift off to sleep without a hitch and then inexplicably wake up in the middle of the night and can't sleep.

Can’t sleep and find yourself laying awake for hours? You’re not the only one…

A 2018 global sleep survey by Philips with slepapnea.com discovered thousands of Brits are missing out on the recommended eight hours of sleep by at least 100.6 minutes – that’s almost two hours.

So, here is a round up of ideas to help you fall asleep, plus suggestions to help you drop back off if you’ve woken in the night. Not only can sleep problems, increase the risk of possible health problems over time, it can also lower our mood, make us forgetful and wreck our motivation.

We’ve also spoken to a couple of sleep experts, who’ve shared their sleep tips with us and explains how to get a more restful night when you can’t sleep. So forget counting sheep, these simple lifestyle changes could help make your sleep problems a thing of the past.

Can’t sleep? Try these 20 tips

Don’t dwell on it

Dominique Antiglio is a Sophrologist at BeSophro clinics and author of The Life-Changing Power of Sophrology. She says, “If you do find yourself wide awake and struggling to fall asleep, the first thing to do is not to dwell on it, as it could encourage a vicious cycle.

“Instead, take the focus away from trying to sleep and place it on something else, something rhythmic like your breath. Combine it with a body scan to allow you to focus on other aspects of the body so that again, you’re not focused on sleep.”

She suggests using this Sophrology technique:

Focus on your body sensations and feel the movement of the breath. Are there any sensations of tightness in your body, worry in your mind or agitation as a whole?

Inhale, clenching all the muscles in your body as you hold your breath, then do a long exhale to release all those tensions. Repeat 5 times and then pause, inviting your body into a relaxing body scan.

Then concentrate on a positive, safe or relaxing image of your choice to prime your mind and body to feel comfortable and safe – key factors in helping you to fall asleep naturally. Repeat as many times as you need until your mind and body are so calm that you naturally fall asleep.

Try some relaxation techniques

If you have trouble switching off once you’ve woken up, try some easy breathing techniques to help you calm back down again. The 4-7-8 method, pioneered by US sleep expert Andrew Weil, is said to work for many in just 60 seconds.

Exhale completely through your mouth.

Inhale through your nose and count to 4.

Hold your breath and count to 7.

Exhale through your mouth and count to 8.

Repeat the cycle 3 times.

Go and get a drink of water

Sometimes we feel reluctant to get up out of bed when we can’t sleep because we think it will wake us up further, but if you haven’t drifted back off after about 20 minutes, a change of scenery could help. Get up, have a drink, go to the toilet and sit quietly in a low-lit room to do something relaxing, like reading or doing a crossword, until you feel sleepy again.

Listen to the soothing sounds of Andrew Johnson

Team GoodtoKnow swear by Andrew Johnson’s Deep Sleep app when we can’t sleep. His calming, Scottish voice talks you into a state of relaxation, helping you to clear your head and putting you in the right mindset to fall asleep. It’s worked for all of us at one time or another!

Put the phone away

OK, aside from the above, one of the worst things you can do when you can’t sleep is to start looking at your smartphone – particularly social media sites. Chances are your mind is already racing, so adding in extra thoughts about what friends and family have been up to is a bad move. As tempting as it might be to hashtag insomnia, it’s just making the problem a whole lot worse.

Nerina says: “Turn your phone off, and never, ever, sleep with your phone under your pillow!”

Turn off the electric blanket

Studies suggest that while your “Electric blanket might seem like your best friend in the depths of winter, it could actually be disrupting your sleep. You’re more likely to sleep better when you’re a bit chilly than when you’re too hot, so if you can’t sleep you’re best off layering up with a couple of regular blankets than turning up the heat too much. The same goes for having the central heating on too high – opt for a hot water bottle instead.”

Make a list

If you can’t sleep because you’re wide awake and keep running over things that you “mustn’t forget” the following day, jot them down instead.

Sometimes the best ideas come to us in the middle of the night, but rather than fretting that if you drop back off to sleep you might forget them again, be prepared.

Keep a notepad and pen by your bed and empty your brain onto it if you wake up with your mind racing. Imagine your thoughts flowing out on to the paper, leaving your mind clear to drift back off to sleep.

Hide the clock

If you have a clock or your phone within easy glance or reach of your bed, cover it up with something. When you can’t sleep, there’s nothing worse than watching time tick away, thinking: “Even if I fall asleep right now, it’s only four… three… two… hours before I have to get up.”

Take the pressure off yourself, if you do wake up, resist the temptation to check the time and try one of the techniques mentioned above instead.

Nerina says: “One of the worst things you can do is to keep checking the time. Clock watching will only aggitate you as you’ll feel annoyed that you’re not falling asleep. And you shouldn’t calculate how long you’ve got left in bed either, as this will only work you up more.”

Pop a pill

There are lots of herbal sleep remedies that can aid an uninterrupted night’s sleep. Most are recommended to take before bed, but if you’re lying staring at the ceiling at 3am, the mere action of taking something that promises to help you sleep might be enough to help you drift off – a bit of a placebo effect maybe, but if it does the job… Ask in the health food shop or at the local chemist for recommendations on sleeping tablets.

Things to do during the day to help you fall asleep

Go to your happy place

If you find that negative thoughts or anxiety are keeping you awake at night, then think ahead. In the daytime, think of something that never fails to make you feel happy. Perhaps a favourite quiet place, the smile of your children or a lovely memory of days gone by.

When you wake up in the night, focus on these happy, calming thoughts. You could even go as far as to create a “mantra” or phrase that you repeat slowly in your head to help relax you. Something like: “Life is good, I love my family and they love me”.

Lay off the booze

This isn’t something that you can undo at silly o’clock but it’s proven that drinking alcohol before bed can lead to a disrupted sleep. Tomorrow, try giving that evening glass of wine a miss, avoid caffeine after 4pm and see if you sleep any better.

Go to the loo before bed

If you think you may suffer from Nocturia (needing to wee in the night), or occasionally find you’re going to the toilet during the night, try to avoid drinking lots of fluids before bedtime, and always have a wee before you snuggle down. If you find you get thirsty, keep a glass of water next to you at night so you can have a sip but without you then needing to get up during the night.

Use lavender & eucalyptus

Lavender oil has long been used to treat insomnia, it’s a calm and relaxing scent that helps your body to wind down. Put lavender into a diffuser, or put a couple of drops of oil onto your pillow before bedtime.

Nerina says: “As a person who has suffered with sleep problems myself, I always make sure I’ve got some lavender or eucalyptus oil in my bedroom, it really helps to relax you into sleep”.

Take some time to wind down

Lots of women make the mistake of getting straight into bed before they’ve wound down from the day’s activities.

Nerina says: “If your brain is wired from the busy day you’ve had, you’ll find it difficult to switch-off. You need to start to wind down between around 90 minutes before bed. Talk to someone about your day, particulary if anything’s annoyed you, to get it off your chest. And if you’re thinking of all the things you’ve got to do tomorrow, write a list, so that you can relax, knowing you’re organised for the next day.”

Exercise regularly

Try to exercise for at least 20-30 minutes per day, but don’t do it too close to bedtime as it will stimulate your body and make you more awake. Exercising in the mornings or afternoons is best.

Nerina says: “Exercising regularly is great to help you sleep better at night. Try to keep active during the day, or go to the gym. Exercising will produce melatonin and help you to sleep. Don’t over-rest during the day, as although you might feel tired, you’ll find it difficult to fall asleep.”

Keep hydrated

Drink plenty of water during the day to keep your body hydrated. Keep a glass of water by your bed if you wake up feeling thirsty.

Nerina says: “It’s so important to keep hydrated. When we’re dehydrated we wake up more in the night.”

Limit your caffeine

Whilst you may love your coffee and cuppa’s, they could be affecting your sleep. Caffeine blocks a chemical in the brain that’s associated with sleep, and so drinking lots of caffeine will make you feel more awake. Cut back on the amount you drink, or switch to a decaffeinated version.

Nerina says: “Cut back on your caffeine intake. You shouldn’t have any caffeine after 3pm, and no more than 2-3 cups per day.”

No snacks before bed

Whilst it’s nice to cosy down in the evenings with some comforting snacks, this won’t help you sleep. Swap sweet snacks for healthy alternatives, as the sugar will raise your blood sugar and could delay your sleep or make it hard for you to stay asleep. Making sure you’re not going to bed on a stomach full of heavy carbs will help too. Try to eat earlier in the evening, or make sure your dinner is healthy, and not too stodgy.