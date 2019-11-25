You may have accidentally opened your front camera on your phone and spotted unwanted chin fat. Or, looked at photographs taken from a bad angle and noticed your double chin blubber creeping up on you. Yikes!

While it’s important to remember you should love your body and not dwell on ‘imperfections’, sometimes there are areas we’d like to tone up. There are many ways to reduce the appearance of ,and even get rid of, a double chin.

The main cause of your double chin is often due to your genetic make-up. So, if a double chin runs in your family, you’re likely to develop one yourself.

As we age, our skin looses elasticity, and thanks to not-so-kind gravity, you may acquire a double chin through excess skin sagging or build-up of chin fat.

Other factors also contributing to a double could be “bone structure or facial anatomy, fat accumulation and loose skin – or a combination of these”, says Dr Ross Perry from Cosmedics.

“So, some people may be quite slim with low body fat, yet have a double chin appear easily, due to the lack of projection in their chin and jawline. Others may have a good jaw or chin projection yet weight gain causes an accumulation of fat cells, creating a double chin,” he explains.

How to get rid of a double chin

If you’d like to redefine your jaw and get rid of a double chin there are numerous options to consider. To avoid splashing out on clinical treatments such as fat-freezing and ultrasound radio-frequency facial treatments, here are some natural ways to reduce your double chin.

From changes to your diet to performing a lymphatic drainage massage at home, you can work towards whipping away your chin fat and massaging your face into shape.

How to get rid of a double chin using diet and exercise

Maintaining a healthy diet and active lifestyle is the best advice for getting rid of chin fat, or unwanted fat in any area of your face or body.

Dr Perry advises, “If you are carrying any excess weight, look to reduce calorie intake by cutting back on fatty and sugary food and, instead opting for healthy choices with high protein, vegetables, salad and fruit intake instead”.

Foods containing healthy fats such as oily fish (salmon and mackerel), nuts (almonds and walnuts), sunflower seeds and avocados all aid to the production of collagen and help give skin a youthful glow.

“Exercise boosts the body’s consumption of calories too, therefore helping with weight loss and fat reduction,” says Dr Perry.

Why not try some new activities such as walking, jogging, Zumba or swimming?

“Bear in mind that both diet and exercise will benefit the whole body, not just your chin”, adds Dr Perry.

How to get rid of a double chin with facial exercises

There are several facial exercises and face yoga techniques that are touted by skincare experts to strengthen and tone neck muscles, tighten skin and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

The aim of a regular yoga session aids to relax muscles in your body, and the same can work for your face, throat and décolletage.

Celebrity facialist and Time Bomb Skincare Emma Brown advises, “You can use facial exercises and face yoga to strengthen facial muscles so the skin appears more taught, and the slack skin and double chin less pronounced. Try to be as consistent as possible and do each of these facial exercises morning and night to see results.”

How to get rid of a double chin using facial exercises

Facial Exercise 1

Place your fingertips on your collarbone. Lift your chin towards the ceiling and use your fingers to use pressure so as to feel the stretch in the neck muscles. Hold at the top for five seconds before returning back to the centre. Repeat this facial exercise five times.

Facial Exercise 2

Create a fist with one hand and place your chin on your fist. Slowly open and close your mouth using your fist to create resistance against your jaw so you’re neck muscles have to work against it. Repeat this facial exercise five times.

Facial Exercise 3

Open your mouth wide and stick out your tongue with enough force that you can feel your jaw muscles working. Hold your tongue out for five seconds before relaxing to a neutral stance. Repeat this this facial exercise five times.

How to get rid of a double chin using a lymphatic drainage massage

If you can’t make it to weekly facials, and prefer not to splash cash on expensive treatments, performing a lymphatic drainage massage at home is a simple way to reduce puffiness in your face. You may notice your face is generally puffier in the morning after you’ve been lying stationary in bed all night, or after spending a day at work at your desk.

“Facial massage techniques are a great way to relieve tension in the jaw, tone and lift the muscles and aid lymphatic drainage so your skin appears lifted and your double chin less pronounced,” says Emma.

Performing a lymphatic drainage massage in circular motions aims to increase blood circulation, drain toxins and reduce fluid retention in your face.

Emma further explains, “We have lots of lymph nodes along our jaw line, so by massaging from your chin upwards towards your ear, you’re assisting the lymphatic draining process.

“When we massage our face we are increasing the blood flow to the area we are working on, which in turn increases the amount of oxygen and nutrients which reach the skin as well as boosting collagen production.”

A lymphatic massage can easily be carried out at home in just a few steps

Using Emma’s simple steps you can perform a lymphatic drainage massage in the comfort of your home, without having to splash out on a facial treatment. Try to perform a lymphatic drainage massage three times a week.

Tilt your head upwards and starting in the centre at the base of the neck work your cream in quick, upwards strokes towards the centre of the chin. Then move to the right side of your neck, using the same technique working towards the jaw line. Next, place your knuckle of your index finger underneath the jaw line and the knuckle of your middle finger on top of the jawline so your two fingers form a V (you should be able to pinch the skin in between the knuckles). Run your knuckles with a decent amount of pressure from the base of the chin upwards towards the ear lobes, then run down the base of the neck. Do this five times on each side.

How to get rid of a double chin: best products

Adding a specific firming neck cream to your morning routine or using one alongside your facial massage will help get rid of a double chin.

While your normal facial oil or moisturiser will work fine, targeted neck creams are richer in consistency and contain firming ingredients that target sagging skin. Though, be conscious that these heavier products are not so suitable for sensitive areas of your face such as around your eyes.

Skyn ICELAND Hydro Firming Neck Gel, £35, available from Marks and Spencer

Hydro Cool Firming Neck Gel patches are 10-minute neck-firming treatments that helps to tighten, brighten and restore elasticity to sagging skin. Each single-use patch improves skin tautness, blurs fine lines, and helps to fortify and firm skin around the neck.

Time Bomb Troubleshooter Neck, Jaw and Chest Cream, £31, from Amazon

Time Bomb Troubleshooter Neck, Jaw and Chest Cream is formulated with Lanachrys, usually found in cellulite treatments, which break down excess fat deposits and tones skin. Chrysanthellum and white truffle extract firms and smooths skin to combat sagging and wrinkles, while pea extract works to produce collagen.

PRAI Beauty which Ageless Throat & Decolletage Crème, £24.99, available from Marks and Spencer

PRAI Beauty which Ageless Throat & Decolletage Crème helps to lift and tone the décolletage area, while restoring skin elasticity and collagen production. Shea butter, Hyaluronic Acid, Squalene and Glycerin keep skin hydrated and visibly reduce and correct the signs of ageing.