Summer in Britain can really catch you off guard and be, well, actually really quite hot. And, when that mercury hits 30 degrees at night, it can be all-too-tempting to pitch up a tent in the local air-conditioned cinema.

So if you’re wondering how to keep your house cool in summer, read on…

As a rule people living in England don’t tend to have air conditioning at home (unless you’re fancy) we tend to invest more in heating, for various rain-filled and chilly reasons.

Summer is all well and nice for a BBQ, and for enjoying a paddling pool in the garden but, when it gets too hot for a good night’s sleep, something has to change.

And especially now that we’re all following the latest government guidelines for lockdown, staying home as much as possible to help fight the coronavirus outbreak, it’s vital that we keep our home environment as cool as possible as temperatures begin to soar.

Here are a few ways to cool your home down during those hot hot months.

If you’re expecting, you may want to read our tips on how to keep cool in hot weather during pregnancy, too.

How to keep your house cool in summer

Block the sun out

It may seem obvious but many people love to let the light in and have sun streaming through the window. But, if you’re wondering how to keep your house cool in summer, you may need to resist the temptation, and keep curtains and blinds closed during the day.

Jason Peterkin, director at 247 Blinds, suggested that it’s also important to consider the direction that your window faces too, when it comes to preventing sun streaming in through blinds and curtains.

He said, “You’ll first need to consider factors such as which direction your window faces; a south-facing room will benefit from thicker, thermal materials to help keep it cool.”

Keep windows and balcony/garden doors open

It’s best to open doors and windows first thing in the morning and late afternoon – basically after the hottest part of the day has been and gone. If you find flies and mosquitos are getting in, invest in a net. Leaving these open while you sleep can also be a good way of keeping the house cool at night.

Buy a fan – and position correctly for optimum cooling

If you already have a fan, leave a large bowl of mounded ice in front of the fan for cooler air, like makeshift AC. Also fans, when left to their own devices, can just circulate the same warm air. If you angle them towards windows, they’ll push out the warm air. If you have a ceiling fan, set it anti-clockwise.

Eat outside if you can

Make the switch to BBQ eating – no one wants to be stuck in a kitchen with the oven on, not when it feels like you’re IN an oven already.

Swap sheets

Pack away those 13 tog duvets for now and crack out some cooling cotton sheets instead – it’s much more breathable and better to sleep in.

Lucy Ackroyd, Head of Design at Christy England explained, “Pure cotton sheets have sensory benefits and are naturally breathable so they help to regulate your temperature and moisture levels while you sleep, stopping the clammy feeling you can experience with synthetic fibres.

“Secondly, high thread count fabrics are smoother against the skin so as well as being much more comfortable you are less likely to feel tangled up or trapped by rougher fabrics that cling, especially to nightwear.

Though, keep away from the satin and silk, and why not try opting for light-coloured bed linen too, sometimes it’s mind over matter.

Use hot water bottles

Just freeze it instead. Fill with tap water, place in the freezer for a few hours before leaving it at the foot of your bed. And, it sounds strange, but slightly dampening your sheets or popping them in the freezer before bedtime will chill you right out.

Adjust your body temperature

Before bed, put your wrists under the running cold tap and bathe your feet in cold water. Both of these will help lower your body temperature before turning in for the night.